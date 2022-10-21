Hempfield track star Liz Tapper picks Michigan

Thursday, October 20, 2022 | 9:33 PM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Hempfield’s Liz Tapper wins the girls Class 3A discus at the WPIAL track and field championships May 18 at Slippery Rock University.

Hempfield senior Liz Tapper announced at volleyball senior night Thursday that she will be continuing her track career at the University of Michigan.

Tapper selected Michigan over Duke, Ohio State and Kentucky.

Tapper capped her junior season by becoming a high school national champion at the New Balance Nationals at Franklin Field in Philadelphia in June with a throw of 163 feet, 2 inches.

This came a few weeks after Tapper won the WPIAL and PIAA Class 3A discus and shot put titles. Her winning PIAA throw at Shippensburg was 153 feet and 147-7 at the WPIAL meet at Slippery Rock. Her personal best throw was 163-9.

Tapper said Michigan checked all the boxes when she visited the school. She said she loved the student atmosphere.

She was the Tribune-Review’s female athlete of the year.

“I am so excited to announce my commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at the University of Michigan!” Tapper wrote on Twitter. “I want to thank my family, friends, coaches and teammates for the endless support and belief in me throughout the years. Go Blue!”

