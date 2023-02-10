Hempfield, Waynesburg, Canon-McMillan advance at PIAAs

Thursday, February 9, 2023 | 10:53 PM

Paul Schofield | Tribune-Review Hempfield’s Nico Kapusta catches Pennridge’s Colby Martinelli on his back in the 107-pound match Thursday at the PIAA Class 3A team championships. Paul Schofield | Tribune-Review Hempfield Area’s Ethan Lebin pins Pennridge’s Anthony Granite in the 133-pound bout Thursday at the PIAA Class 3A team championships. Paul Schofield | Tribune-Review Hempfield’s Eli Carr tries to take Sam Kuhns to his back during the 139-pound match Thursday at the PIAA Class 3A team championships. Previous Next

HERSHEY — The victory march continued for the Hempfield wrestling team Thursday during the first round of the PIAA Class 3A team championship at Giant Center.

The Spartans squeezed out a 34-32 victory against District 1 champion Pennridge, taking advantage of a disqualification early in the match.

Pennridge’s Colby Martinelli was leading Hempfield’s Nico Kapusta, 12-9, with seven seconds remaining in their 107-pound match when Martinelli was called for an illegal slam. Martinelli picked up Kapusta and drove him head first into the mat.

The official immediately called the penalty, and medical personal on scene would not allow Kapusta to continue, thus awarding Hempfield six team points.

“You hate to see that match end like that,” Hempfield coach Vince DeAugustine said. “But I thought our wrestlers did a good job again. This is how we’ve wrestled the past month.

“Everyone has bought into what we’re teaching. They’re wrestling for each other.”

DeAugustine said he did not know Kapusta’s status for Friday.

Hempfield (11-5) will face District 6 champion Central Mountain at 2 p.m. in the quarterfinals.

Hempfield got pins from Owen Caracciolo (121), Ethan Lebin (133) and Lucas Kapusta (152) and a major decision win by Charlie Mesich (145).

Eli Carr (139) and Elijah Binakonsky (285) picked up decisions.

“We wrestled well,” DeAugustine said. “Anytime you defeat a District champion from this state it’s a good thing.”

When Lucas Kapusta clinched the win with his pin to give the Spartans a 34-20, DeAugustine forfeited the final two bouts.

“We made some moves that helped us,” DeAugustine said. “Ethan got us a big pin, and we had confidence that Eli could beat one their best kids and he did.”

Carr won 8-2.

“Friday is going to be difficult because of the match up,” DeAugustine said. “But I’m confident we’ll give it our best shot in the quarterfinals of states.”

Waynesburg 32, Shikellamy 27 — Rocco Welsh said he didn’t remember ever winning a match for his Raider teammates.

But there he was in the final bout of Waynesburg’s first-round match against Shikellamy, the District 4 champions.

With the score tied 27-27, Welsh wasted no time ending the suspense. He recorded a 17-2 technical fall in 1:40 to advance the Raiders to the quarterfinals against District 11 champion Bethlehem Catholic at 2 p.m.

The Raiders won eight of 13 matches and got a pin from Floyd Huff at 107 and a technical win by Brody Evans at 189. Mac Church recorded a major decision win at 145.

Junior Joe Simon did not wrestle for the Raiders. He has a knee injury.

Canon-McMillan 41, Chambersburg 24 — The WPIAL champions used pins by Geno Calgaro at 215, Tanner Mizenko at 107 and Luke Shaffer at 139 to advance to the quarterfinals.

The Big Macs (15-2) will face Spring-Ford.

“It’s nice that Luke (Shaffer) and Blake (Ward) were able to get wins for us early in the tournament,” Canon-McMillan coach Brian Krenzelak said. “We’re going to need them later in this tournament.

“I knew these guys would buy into the program. They never complain, and they keep getting better.”

Brandon Dami at 121 and Andrew Binni at 127 picked up major decision victories, and Josiah Gardner at 145 and Gabriel Stafford at 189 won decisions. Matt Furman received a forfeit at 172.

