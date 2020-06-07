Hempfield zeros in on new athletic director

Sunday, June 7, 2020 | 3:50 PM

Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review Hempfield has selected a new athletic director but likely will not hire the candidate until its July 15 meeting.

There is a Hempfield Area School Board meeting Monday, but don’t expect them to hire a new athletic director.

That should come at the June 15 meeting, according to board member and head of the athletic committee Vince DeAugustine.

The hiring committee, headed by superintendent Tammy Wolicki, interviewed 11 candidates and paired that group to four — two from the WPIAL, one from an adjoining PIAA district and one out of state.

But the committee has zeroed in on one candidate.

“All four have outstanding credentials,” DeAugustine said. “The hiring committee has selected their top choice and now is negotiating a contract.”

All four candidates have more than five years of experience, some great ideas and have knowledge of the WPIAL and PIAA rules and regulations.

“Whoever we hire will do good things for the district and community,” DeAugustine said.

The new athletic director will replace Greg Meisner, who resigned April 3 after serving for 15 years.

Meisner was well liked by many of the coaches and student athletes.

He had served as the district’s athletic director since 2005.

Meisner, 60, is a Valley grad and former NFL defensive lineman and Pitt star. He was hired as Hempfield’s football coach and athletic director and resigned as coach in 2011 after going 17-50 over seven seasons.

The Hempfield administration received 66 applications from candidates within and outside the district for the position and will interview 11.

DeAugustine said the new athletic director must support the coaches.

“A lot of coaches think that you’re one coach away being fired,” DeAugustine said. “You want to know your athletic director has your back. Communication and support is important. I feel the leading candidate has that ability.”

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer.

