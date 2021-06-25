Hempfield’s Williams, Latrobe’s Green advance at U.S. Olympic trials
By:
Thursday, June 24, 2021 | 9:33 PM
Bridget (Guy) Williams is headed to the U.S. Olympic trials women’s pole vault finals after clearing 14 feet, 9 inches during qualifying Thursday in Eugene, Ore.
Latrobe’s Hanna Green, meanwhile, advanced to the semifinals in the 800-meter run.
Williams, a Hempfield grad, needed to finish in the Top 12 to advance to the finals Saturday. She’ll need to finish Top 3 to qualify for the U.S. Olympic team in Tokyo, Japan.
Williams, who was seeded fifth coming into the trials, is tied for seventh. Five competitors cleared 14-9 without a miss. One other vaulter cleared it with one miss but one fewer attempt. Ten of the 12 qualifiers cleared 14-9.
She's in the finals!@bridget_guy advances to Saturday's final in the pole vault at the Olympic Trials. Top clearance in qualifying round of 4.50m (14' 9") puts her in 7th place. #GoHoos pic.twitter.com/WTj3stLOnS
— Virginia Track & Field and Cross Country (@UVATFCC) June 25, 2021
Green finished second in her heat with a time of 2:00.79. The top two finishers in each of five heats and the next six fastest qualifiers moved on to Friday’s semifinals. The top three finishers in each semifinal and the next two fastest times will make Sunday’s final.
Williams’ Hempfield teammate and longtime friend Maddie (Holmberg) Nickal is scheduled to compete in the pentathlon, which consists of seven events, Saturday and Sunday.
Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Paul by email at pschofield@triblive.com or via Twitter .
Tags: Hempfield
More College District• Penn-Trafford grad Giovanni Scott to spend summer fine-tuning his game
• Franklin Regional grad Palmer Jackson finishes 4th at Sunnehanna Amateur
• Penn-Trafford notebook: Hohman commits to N.C. State
• Franklin Regional grad Tom Kegerreis’ hitting is opening eyes of college coaches
• Westmoreland campus clippings: Greensburg native Goetz cruises to Mountaineer Invitational title