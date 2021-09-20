Hempfield’s Daniel Sierk commits to Bucknell

Monday, September 20, 2021 | 7:38 PM

Hempfield’s Daniel Sierk rips through a banner as he leads the team onto the field ahead of a game against Greensburg Salem on Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, at Hempfield.

If you have seen Hempfield play this season, then you have seen No. 50 blow up opposing plays for the Spartans.

You can’t miss Daniel Sierk.

The senior just makes plays at defensive end, and has been one of the top pass-rushers in Class 6A.

More colleges are showing interest in Sierk, but he is suddenly off the market.

The 6-foot-5, 250-pounder announced Monday a commitment to Bucknell of the Patriot League.

Sierk also had offers from Penn and Lafayette.

He was recruited by Bucknell for defense and said he will receive athletic and academic scholarships.

“There were a lot of things that just lined up for me,” Sierk said. “Bucknell recruited me the hardest, and was the (best) offer. Obviously the academics were a huge consideration.

“I loved the Bucknell campus/location and the team’s culture.”

He moved from tight end to offensive tackle this year to enhance the Spartans’ running game.

Sierk, known for his smarts and intrense demeanor, led Hempfield with 36 tackles last season and had 5.5 sacks.

His parents are from New Mexico, but he was born in Virginia and moved to Pennsylvania when he was 1. His father, Mike, played soccer at Rice. He was a science professor at Saint Vincent for 15 years.

Sierk also is known for excelling in school. He is taking advanced placement classes this year, just like he did a year ago.

Lafayette, Columbia and Carnegie Mellon also showed interest.

