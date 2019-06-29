Hempfield’s Fintan Brose gets bigger, stronger

By: Paul Schofield

Saturday, June 29, 2019 | 1:35 AM

Paul Schofield | Tribune-Review Hempfield’s Fintan Brose has scholarship offers from 23 Division I schools. Paul Schofield | Tribune-Review Hempfield’s Fintan Brose (first on right) competes in a lineman challenge June 27, 2019, at Latrobe. Previous Next

The Tribune-Review and the TribLive High School Sports Network are profiling each member of the 25-player Trib HSSN Preseason Football All-Star team. The players will be recognized July 23 during HSSN Media Day at Kennywood Park.

When Hempfield senior Fintan Brose wants to get away from football, he will grab a fishing pole and head to his favorite pond or go swimming with friends.

But a look at Brose’s physique. He also has been busy in the weight room.

Brose is one of a number big linemen around the WPIAL who is being recruited by Division I programs. Brose, who will play guard or tackle on offense and move from edge rusher to nose tackle on defense for the Spartans, has 23 offers.

His only Power 5 offer is from Vanderbilt in the SEC. He has visited Pitt and Michigan State but hasn’t received an offer.

Brose, however, might not wait for the big schools to make an offer. The 6-foot-3, 285-pounder said he has narrowed his choices and knows what type of school he wants to play for, a school that fits him academically and is committed to winning.

His brother, Braden, is a tight end at Delaware, so could the Blue Hens be a landing spot? Fintan was noncommittal.

“I feel Pitt is missing the boat not offering Fintan,” Hempfield defensive line coach Sean Kelley said. “He’s got great hips, and he’s a vocal leader. He lets his teammates know if they’re not working hard.”

Hempfield was involved in a lineman challenge Thursday at Latrobe, and Brose was at the front of the line during the tug-of-war the Spartans won.

“He’s a very versatile lineman,” Hempfield offensive line coach Steve Miller said. “He plays the tackle position with a defensive mentality. This summer, in addition to honing his techniques at tackle, he has been taking reps at guard to improve his position flexibility and help stabilize the offensive line.”

Brose was a second-team all-conference defensive tackle in 2018, but he is looking for a big season for himself and the team.

“The culture around the program has changed,” Brose said. “I’ve tried to visit as many places that have given me the opportunity to play for them and put my trust in me.

“I want a school that I can do well at and a place that plays good football, good competitive football and wants to win.”

Brose has been a starter since his freshman season, and he is tired of losing. He feels this could be a special season for the Spartans.

Hempfield returns starting quarterback Blake Remaley, halfbacks Nathan Roby and Mario Perkins, and the entire offensive line.

“We’re looking for a strong season,” Brose said.

Hempfield opens the season against rival Greensburg Salem, a game Brose looks forward to.

“I know coach (Rich) Bowen would rather scrimmage, but I like playing in front of a big hometown crowd,” Brose said. “We get to measure ourselves in game situations.”

The following week, the Spartans host returning WPIAL Class 6A champion Pine-Richland in a game that will be televised on WPNT-22.

Brose is eager to measure his ability against the Pine-Richland linemen.

