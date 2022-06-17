Hempfield’s Liz Tapper wins national championship in discus

Friday, June 17, 2022 | 7:39 PM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Hempfield’s Elizabeth Tapper wins the PIAA Class 3A girls discus May 28 at Shippensburg.

Hempfield’s Liz Tapper added a national championship to her state gold in the discus on Friday.

Tapper, a rising senior, took the discus title at the New Balance Nationals at Franklin Field in Philadelphia with a throw of 163 feet, 2 inches.

Tapper led throughout the competition, throwing 159-8 on her first attempt and 159-9 on her second. She finished 6 feet better than second-place finisher Olivia Campbell of Barry, Ill.

Tapper won PIAA gold in the discus with a throw of 153-0. She also won a state title in the shot put and is scheduled to compete in that event in Philadelphia on Sunday.

New Balance Nationals is a four-day event with more than 4,000 high school athletes competing.

