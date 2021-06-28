Hempfield’s Nickal finishes 7th, Latrobe’s Green 8th at Olympic trials

Monday, June 28, 2021

Penn State Athletics Maddie (Holmberg) Nickal finished seventh in the hepathlon at the U.S. Olympic trials.

Maddie (Holmberg) Nickal placed seventh in the heptathlon and Latrobe’s Hanna Green was eighth in the 800-meter run when the U.S. Olympic trials concluded late Sunday night in Eugene, Ore.

Competition was delayed several hours because of excessive heat with temperatures surpassing 100 degrees.

Nickal wrapped up competition Sunday with a 10th-place finish in the 800, an eighth-place finish in the javelin and a fifth-place finish in the long jump to total 5,895 points. Texas A&M grad Annie Kunz won the event with 6,703 points.

Green took eighth in the 800 finals in a time of 1:59.55. New Jersey teenager Athing Mu won with a meet record time of 1:56.07.

The top three finishers in each event advance to the Tokyo games, provided they’ve met Olympic qualifying standards.

Earlier in the competition, Hempfield’s Bridget (Guy) Williams finished ninth in pole vault and Connellsville’s Madison Wiltrout finished 10th in the javelin.

