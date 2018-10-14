Hempfield’s Orie commits to DePaul track program

By: Paul Schofield

Saturday, October 13, 2018 | 9:51 PM

Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review, Hempfield’s MacKenna Orie takes a header to deflect the ball from Norwin as they try to score a goal against Hempfield during WPIAL girls’ soccer Wednesday, Sept. 5, 2018 at Norwin High School.

When MacKenna Orie was a freshman, she thought her athletic future in college would be in either lacrosse or soccer.

By the end of her sophomore year at Hempfield, she knew it would be in track and field, mainly in the field events.

Orie announced Saturday that she will continue her career at DePaul. After receiving numerous offers from Division I schools, she decided on the full ride the Demon Deacons were offering.

Her other finalists were William & Mary, Louisville and Kentucky.

“I’m really excited,” Orie said. “It’s a great school, and the City of Chicago is a beautiful place.

“They have a great coaching staff, and everyone on the team welcomed me. It felt like a great family.”

Orie was the WPIAL Class AAA discus champion and runner-up in the shot put. She placed fourth in the PIAA meet in the discus and sixth in the shot put.

But she opened eyes at the New Balance Nationals when she threw a personal-best 141 feet, 11 inches in the discus.

According to Hempfield throwing coach Dave Murray, Orie has been reaching 161 at workouts during the summer.

“She had a lot of offers, probably the most offers of any athlete I’ve coached,” Murray said. “I’m expecting big things from her.”

Orie said Murray’s encouragement and coaching is what changed her mind.

“I thought it would have been lacrosse and soccer that I (played) in college,” Orie said. “I did track for fun and to compete against my sister Samantha. Coach Murray has been a big influence.”

“During my sophomore year and I started to hit some numbers. So I worked harder and gave it a try. When I hit 41 feet in the shot, I said to myself this could go somewhere.”

Her sister is on the track team at Navy.

“I feel like so much weight’s off my shoulders now that I committed,” MacKenna Orie said. “Now I can concentrate on my senior season and breaking records. I was impressed with my throws this summer. I’m setting my sights on the state record in the discus.”

The state record of 165-2 is held by Greensburg Central Catholic’s Colleen Rosensteel and was set in 1985.

Orie plans to study health sciences at DePaul. She would like to become either a physical therapist or chiropractor.

She will be the third Hempfield thrower at DePaul. She’ll join Alex Murray and Dom Marshall.

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Paul at pschofield@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Schofield_Trib.