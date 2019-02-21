Hempfield’s Orischak commits to St. Francis (Pa.)
By: Tribune-Review
Wednesday, February 20, 2019 | 9:21 PM
Another Hempfield softball player has committed early to a Division I college.
Standout sophomore Ashley Orischak, a key designated hitter for the Spartans last season during their run to a third straight PIAA title and a WPIAL four-peat, gave a verbal commitment to St. Francis (Pa.).
There, she plans to join current teammate Emma Hoffner, the Spartans’ star catcher who also pledged to play for the Red Flash as a freshman.
Orischak hit .418 last season with 23 RBIs and 21 runs scored.
She hit three home runs and delivered eight doubles for Hempfield (24-3), the first team to win three consecutive softball state titles.
Tags: Hempfield
