Hempfield’s Orischak commits to St. Francis (Pa.)

By: Tribune-Review

Wednesday, February 20, 2019 | 9:21 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review

Another Hempfield softball player has committed early to a Division I college.

Standout sophomore Ashley Orischak, a key designated hitter for the Spartans last season during their run to a third straight PIAA title and a WPIAL four-peat, gave a verbal commitment to St. Francis (Pa.).

There, she plans to join current teammate Emma Hoffner, the Spartans’ star catcher who also pledged to play for the Red Flash as a freshman.

Orischak hit .418 last season with 23 RBIs and 21 runs scored.

She hit three home runs and delivered eight doubles for Hempfield (24-3), the first team to win three consecutive softball state titles.

Tags: Hempfield