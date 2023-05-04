Trib 10: Baseball power rankings shaken up despite poor week of weather



Wednesday, May 3, 2023 | 8:07 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review North Allegheny’s Spencer Barnett fist bumps Nico Varlotta after defeating Seneca Valley on April 27.

Sometimes, building the Trib 10 rankings puzzle is like pulling teeth, while other times, the pieces all fall into place.

Both were the case this week, even though there weren’t a lot of district games played due to cold temps and rainy weather.

For the third week in a row, the softball power rankings had no changes. In fact, it is the exact same order for the 10 teams this week as it was last week.

That was not the case on the baseball side of the Trib 10.

Three teams lost. No. 1 Seneca Valley fell to the new top team, North Allegheny, in the rubber game of their section series last week.

Also, it was not a great week to remember the Titans.

West Mifflin lost in the bitter cold at home to Chartiers Valley on Monday with first place in Section 3-4A at stake, while Shaler lost to University High on Saturday in Morgantown, W. Va.

West Mifflin dropped out of the rankings in favor of Chartiers Valley. But that could change again next week depending on the outcome of their eventual rematch.

Here are the latest power rankings. Teams are listed with overall record and last week’s ranking. These weekly rankings have zero classification boundaries.

Baseball Trib 10

1. North Allegheny Tigers (11-3) (2)

2. Riverside Panthers (13-0) (4)

3. Montour Spartans (14-2) (5)

4. Pine-Richland Rams (12-5) (6)

5. Blackhawk Cougars (11-2) (7)

6. South Fayette Lions (12-3) (9)

7. Chartiers Valley Colts (12-3) (NR)

8. Seneca Valley Raiders (12-4) (1)

9. Shaler Titans (12-4) (8)

10. Bethel Park Black Hawks (10-4) (10)

Out: West Mifflin Titans

Softball Trib 10

1. Shaler Titans (14-0) (1)

2. Seneca Valley Raiders (11-1) (2)

3. West Allegheny Indians (16-1) (3)

4. Neshannock Lancers (12-0) (4)

5. Avonworth Antelopes (14-1) (5)

6. Elizabeth Forward Warriors (12-0) (6)

7. Chartiers Valley Colts (14-1) (7)

8. Norwin Knights (13-3) (8)

9. Hempfield Spartans (12-2) (9)

10. North Hills Indians (12-2) (10)

Out: None