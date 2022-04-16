Herald notebook: Fox Chapel’s Dering, Turnquist earn strength, conditioning awards

By:

Saturday, April 16, 2022 | 10:01 AM

Fox Chapel athletics Fox Chapel’s David Dering was named a 2022 All-American Athlete Strength and Conditioning Athlete of the Year Award recepient. Fox Chapel athletics Fox Chapel’s Lydia Turnquist was named a 2022 All-American Athlete Strength and Conditioning Athlete of the Year Award recepient. Previous Next

Fox Chapel senior swim team members David Dering and Lydia Turnquist were named All-American Athlete Strength and Conditioning Athlete of the Year Award recipients in swimming earlier this month.

The National Strength and Conditioning Association recognizes high school and collegiate athletes whose athletic accomplishments reflect their dedication to strength and conditioning, as well as academics and integrity.

“David is dedicated to his sport and improving his performance through strength and conditioning. His leadership and work ethic are noticed by his teammates and coaches,” said Fox Chapel strength and conditioning coach Brandon Peifer, who nominated both student-athletes.

“Lydia leads by example through her consistency and willingness to always give her best. She is respected by her teammates and coaches alike.”

Foxes move to 5-0 in girls lacrosse

The Fox Chapel girls lacrosse team secured a 16-8 victory over Butler on April 7.

Lindsay Scheffler had four goals and five assists, and Sydney Schutzman added four goals.

Sydney Kennedy had two goals and three assists, and Mercer Murton had two goals and one assist. Zoey Fitzsimmons, Mia Nury and Annie Mohn also scored, and Kennedy Murton had an assist.

Tess Petrucelli made 11 saves.

SSA tennis players advance to WPIALs

A pair of Shady Side Academy boys tennis players qualified for the WPIAL Class 3A singles tournament after placing in the top three at the Section 3 singles earlier this month.

Top-seeded David Mnunskin finished second after falling to Central Catholic’s Kyle Broadhurst in the finals, 2-6, 6-4, 6-1. Shady Side Academy’s Sam Bitzer finished third after he lost to Broadhurst in the semifinals but rebounded to defeat Baldwin’s Braden Yokopenic, 6-1, 3-6, 6-2, in the third-place match.

Fox Chapel’s Henry Stallings and Ezra Shensa each won first-round matches but fell in the quarterfinals.

Strong start for FC softball

The Fox Chapel softball team improved to 6-1 this season after three straight Section 3-5A wins over Shaler, Hampton and North Hills earlier this month.

In a 7-0 win over North Hills on April 6, Brynn Palmer and Amelia Herzer drove in three runs each, and Mackenzie Borkovich pitched six shutout innings with six strikeouts for Fox Chapel. Taylor Hunter doubled twice for the Foxes, who have outscored opponents, 42-12.

Foxes baseball rebounds with sweep

Fox Chapel’s varsity baseball team opened the season 3-4 but rebounded with a two-game series sweep over Woodland Hills, winning 15-0 and 11-1 in a doubleheader April 4.

In the opener, Jack Resek went 2 for 2 with four RBIs for the Foxes (3-3, 3-1 Section 2-5A).

Tommy Fravell went 3 for 3 with a double and earned the win on the mound in Game 2.

Fenton recognized by WPIAL

Fox Chapel senior boys basketball player Russell Fenton was one of 20 recipients of the annual WPIAL/James Collins Scholar-Athlete Award on April 13.

A three-year letter winner in basketball, he helped lead the Foxes to the WPIAL Class 6A championship this winter.

He has collected the Scholar-Athlete Award in each of his varsity seasons. He has been named a National Merit Scholar, Presidential Scholar Athlete and AP Scholar with Distinction. He also a member of National Honors Society, Mu Alpha Theta Math Honors Society, Future Business Leaders of America and the FCASD Wellness Committee.

Bill Hartlep is the sports editor of the Tribune-Review. You can contact Bill at bhartlep@triblive.com or via Twitter @BHartlep_Trib.

Tags: Fox Chapel