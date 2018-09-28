Herald spotlight athlete: Fox Chapel’s Brown sparks victory

By: Marty Stewart

Friday, September 28, 2018 | 8:27 PM

Sam Brown, a junior at Fox Chapel, had a big night as the Foxes earned their first win of the season in a 27-6 win over Hampton on Sept. 21.

Brown, a 6-foot-1, 195-pound running back, receiver and outside linebacker, rushed for 144 yards on 19 carries and scored a pair of touchdowns. He also plays on the basketball team and hopes to continue playing football in college.

Here’s a closer look at Brown:

What do you think about the Le’Veon Bell drama?

I don’t think he’s much of a team player.

What movie could you watch over and over?

Either “Stepbrothers” or “The Warrior.”

Who is your favorite NFL player?

Ray Lewis.

Do you have a pre-game ritual?

Once we get on the field, I say a prayer.

Who would be your dream date?

Jennifer Aniston.

Who is the most overrated athlete in sports?

Draymond Green.

What three words would describe you?

Hard-working, tough and unselfish.

Who would you like to see disappear from public view?

Vontaze Burfict.

What would make up your favorite all-time meal?

A Chipotle meal.

Is there a food you refuse to eat?

Salami.

What is your favorite TV show?

“Last Chance.”

What junk food do you have a weakness for?

Reese’s Cups.

People would be surprised to know that you …

Are a big-time juggler.

Marty Stewart is a freelance writer.

