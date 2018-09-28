Herald spotlight athlete: Fox Chapel’s Brown sparks victory
By: Marty Stewart
Friday, September 28, 2018 | 8:27 PM
Sam Brown, a junior at Fox Chapel, had a big night as the Foxes earned their first win of the season in a 27-6 win over Hampton on Sept. 21.
Brown, a 6-foot-1, 195-pound running back, receiver and outside linebacker, rushed for 144 yards on 19 carries and scored a pair of touchdowns. He also plays on the basketball team and hopes to continue playing football in college.
Here’s a closer look at Brown:
What do you think about the Le’Veon Bell drama?
I don’t think he’s much of a team player.
What movie could you watch over and over?
Either “Stepbrothers” or “The Warrior.”
Who is your favorite NFL player?
Ray Lewis.
Do you have a pre-game ritual?
Once we get on the field, I say a prayer.
Who would be your dream date?
Jennifer Aniston.
Who is the most overrated athlete in sports?
Draymond Green.
What three words would describe you?
Hard-working, tough and unselfish.
Who would you like to see disappear from public view?
Vontaze Burfict.
What would make up your favorite all-time meal?
A Chipotle meal.
Is there a food you refuse to eat?
Salami.
What is your favorite TV show?
“Last Chance.”
What junk food do you have a weakness for?
Reese’s Cups.
People would be surprised to know that you …
Are a big-time juggler.
