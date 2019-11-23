Herald Spotlight Athlete: Fox Chapel’s Carissa Shepard

Saturday, November 23, 2019 | 10:01 AM

SHEPARD Fox Chapel’s Carissa Shepard is a member of the 2019 tennis team.

Carissa Shepard, a sophomore on the Fox Chapel girls tennis team, could be one of the top players in the WPIAL next year. Playing at the No. 2 spot in singles this season, she helped lead the Foxes to the PIAA Class AAA championship and a second-place finish at the WPIAL championships.

What is your favorite food at the Thanksgiving table?

Mashed potatoes.

What is your favorite TV show?

I really don’t watch much TV.

What are your thoughts on reality TV shows?

I don’t pay attention to them.

How old were you when you started playing tennis?

Around 7 years old.

What would you say the strongest part of your game is?

My serve and ground strokes.

What three words describe you?

Honest, energetic and hard-working.

Who is your favorite tennis player?

Roger Federer. He is so respectful and has such a great court demeanor.

About how many days a year do you play tennis?

Probably around 300.

What’s your favorite subject in school?

I really like math.

What movie could you watch over and over?

“Elf”

What is your favorite vacation destination?

Florida.

If you could go somewhere you’ve never been before, where would you go?

Italy.

What’s your favorite fast food joint?

I don’t like fast food.

What would make up your favorite all-time meal?

I’d go with French toast, a pasta and apple pie.

