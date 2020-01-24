Herald spotlight athlete: Fox Chapel’s Ed Farrell

Friday, January 24, 2020 | 5:27 PM

Submitted Fox Chapel wrestler Ed Farrell poses with longtime Fox Chapel coach Ron Frank, director of the Allegheny County wrestling tournament on Jan. 18, 2020, at Fox Chapel.

Ed Farrell, a senior on the Fox Chapel wrestling team, took first place at 220 pounds at the Allegheny County wrestling tournament Jan. 18.

“I was confident but not overconfident,” he said. “I had beaten the No. 1 seed before, so I felt good about my chances.”

He also played offensive guard and defensive end on the football team. He is undecided on a college but wants to major in exercise science and continue wrestling.

Here’s a closer look at this week’s Herald Spotlight Athlete.

What is your favorite class in school?

Either history or phys. ed

Do you have to watch what you eat during wrestling season?

Not really.

What is your favorite TV show?

I like “Chops” and “Diners, Drive-ins and Dives.”

Name three famous people would you like to have dinner with?

Barack Obama, Ghandi and Muhammad Ali

What junk food do you have a weakness for?

Chocolate

Who’s your favorite singer or band?

Eminem

Do you believe in ghosts?

No.

What kind of music do you like to listen to?

A little bit of everything.

What three items have to be in your refrigerator?

Eggs, chicken and butter.

What is your favorite sport to watch on TV?

Football and wrestling are my favorites.

What three words would describe you?

Hard-working, friendly and funny

If you could trade places with someone for a day, who would you choose?

Mike Tomlin

What movie could you watch over and over?

“The Longest Yard”

What is your favorite vacation destination?

Ocean City, Maryland.

If you could go somewhere you’ve never been before, where would you go?

Vatican City.

Is there a food you refuse to eat?

Sushi.

People would be surprised to know that you…

… used to pretty chubby and my main sport used to be swimming.

