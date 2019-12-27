Herald Spotlight Athlete: Fox Chapel’s Sophie Shao

Friday, December 27, 2019 | 6:02 PM

Submitted Fox Chapel’s Sophie Shao is a member of the 2019-20 swim team.

Sophie Shao, a freshman on the Fox Chapel swim team, had a record-setting performance in a meet against Peters Township on Dec. 19. She was part of the winning 200 free relay team and she took first in the 200 IM and the 100 butterfly. Her performance in the butterfly set a new pool and team record.

Approximately how many days of the year do you swim?

Three-hundred.

What is your favorite TV show?

I don’t watch much TV.

What junk food do you have a weakness for?

Donuts.

How old were you when you became interested in competitive swimming?

Nine.

Will you be making any New Year’s resolutions?

I want to become more flexible and eat healthier.

What kind of music do you like to listen to?

Pop.

Do you prefer going to a mall or shopping online?

I like going to a mall.

How many hours of sleep do you need a night?

Eight.

What’s your favorite subject in school?

Math.

What movie could you watch over and over?

“The Mummy.”

What is your favorite vacation destination?

Clearwater, Fla.

If you could go somewhere you’ve never been before, where would you go?

Hogwarts.

Are you a plain or peanut M&M person?

Plain.

What would make up your favorite all-time meal?

Chicken and waffles and some apple juice.

People would be surprised to know that you …

… like to draw.

