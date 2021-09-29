High-energy defense has Kiski Area unbeaten heading into encounter with North Hills

Wednesday, September 29, 2021 | 4:51 PM

Some might have thought it was Turn Back the Clock Night last Friday at Dick Dilts Stadium when Kiski Area scored late to defeat West Allegheny, 7-0.

It was the lowest-scoring Cavaliers game since Kiski Area beat Altoona by a similar score in 2012.

“Back in the day, that’s all you saw,” Cavaliers coach Sam Albert said. “I was real proud of our defense. They played all out like they do every week. They were physical. They executed well, especially linebackers Brayden Dunmire and Brock Wilkins.”

Kiski Area is 5-0 for the first time since 1986, a length of time Dunmire puts in perspective: “It’s a great feeling knowing we’re 5-0. The last time it happened, my father was just born. Shows how long it’s been.”

The Cavaliers won on a 37-yard run by Wilkins with six minutes left in the game.

But this Friday’s game will be the Northeast Conference opener, so both teams are 0-0 there and Kiski Area has to battle another high-profile program.

North Hills has made the playoffs or at least has been in the postseason conversation every year since going 1-6 in 1997 as a member of the old Quad North Conference.

“We’re excited about where we’re going,” Albert said. “North Hills is a great team, a great program, and they have speed all over the place. They’re big and well-coached.”

Pat Carey took over the coaching reins when Jack McCurry retired in 2012 after accumulating the fourth-highest win total among coaches in WPIAL history with 281. The Indians have made the playoffs in six of seven seasons under Carey.

North Hills also recorded the 500th victory in school history to start the 2020 season. Martorelli Stadium is named after legendary coach Mario Martorelli, who put the school on the map when it was known as West View High School. It was renamed North Hills in 1958 to recognize the rapid growth of Ross Township. Martorelli coached from 1945-67.

Albert knows Carey has carried on the program’s winning ways.

“He does a great job,” Albert said of Carey. “They get perimeter, they outflank you, and they have speed all over the field. When you try to overcompensate, they run inside.”

It no secret what is behind Kiski Area’s quick start.

“Players are keeping everyone accountable to be sure we’re getting the job done,” Dunmire said. “We’ve only focused on the game that week, not the past or the future.”

There are only five conference games, and only the top four teams from each of the three Class 5A conferences will make the playoffs, so the Cavaliers don’t have much margin for error.

“We just have to stay healthy,” Albert said. “We just don’t have the numbers and the depth that a lot of 5A schools do. We’re happy about where we’re at.”

Kiski Area’s running game was bolstered last week when Wilkins returned from an injury to complement Chad Hepler in the offensive backfield.

North Hills (3-2, 0-0) was awarded a 1-0 forfeit last Friday because Woodland Hills had a covid outbreak.

The off week at this time of year doesn’t seem to concern Carey.

“You would hope not,” Carey said about the off week. “We practiced game conditions Friday. On the flip side, we hope to get a little more healthy and a little more time to prepare for Kiski.”

All-time results

North Hills has won all five previous meetings against Kiski Area:

1981 – North Hills 14, Kiski Area 7 (WPIAL semifinals)

2001 – North Hills 15, Kiski Area 14 (OT) (WPIAL first round)

2018 – North Hills 35, Kiski Area 28

2019 – North Hills 34, Kiski Area 7

2020 – North Hills 42, Kiski Area 20

