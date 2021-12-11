High school boys basketball roundup for Dec. 10, 2021: OLSH runs winning streak to 41

By:

Saturday, December 11, 2021 | 12:23 AM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review OLSH’s Dawson Summers steals the ball from Franklin Regional’s Jordan Suvak during the Hempfield Tip-Off Tournament on Friday.

Jake DiMichele scored a game-high 33 points as Our Lady of the Sacred Heart ran its winning streak to 41 games with a 65-54 season-opening win over Franklin Regional at the Hempfield tournament Friday night.

Class 5A Franklin Regional (0-1) never led but tied the Chargers, 48-48, with just over five minutes to play. Class 2A OLSH (1-0) outscored the Panthers, 17-6, from there. Finian Hutchison had 16 points, Caden Smith added 14, and Cam Rowell chipped in 13 for the Panthers.

Abington Friends 55, Allderdice 47 – Michael Quigley led Allderdice (0-1) with 11 points in a loss at Philadelphia’s Abington Friends (1-0). Ethan Anish had 10 points for the Dragons. Kaynin Ford scored 20 points for Abington Friends.

Apollo-Ridge 47, River Valley 44 – Gage Johnston had a game-high 24 points, including five 3-pointers, to help Apollo-Ridge (1-0) edge River Valley (0-1) at the Leechburg Tournament. Cameron Reaugh scored 20 points for River Valley, which is a new school merging Blairsville and Saltsburg.

Avonworth 65, Winchester Thurston 53 – Behind 20 points from Peyton Faulkner and 15 from Rowan Carmichael, Avonworth (1-0) picked up a win at its tip-off tournament. Jackson Juzang led Winchester Thurston (0-1) with 35 points.

Belle Vernon 84, McKeesport 57 – Daniel Gordon scored 23 points and Quinton Martin added 21 to help Belle Vernon (1-0) to a win in the MVI Shootout. Alonzo Wade contributed 12 points and Devin Whitlock had 10. Kenneth Thompson led McKeesport (0-1) with 16 points.

Bethel Park 69, Berlin-Brothersvalley 46 – Ben Guffey scored 26 points to lift Bethel Park (1-0) at the South Park tournament. Anthony Watson added 14 and Jaden Goodman had 10. Craig Jarvis led Berlin-Brothersvalley (0-1) with 12.

Burrell 58, Homer-Center 24 – Brandon Coury scored 21 points and Donovan Callahan contributed 15 to lead Burrell (1-0) to victory in the tip-off tournament it hosts. Michael Krejocic led Homer-Center (0-1) with nine points.

Butler 84, Latrobe 58 – Devin Carney hit five 3-pointers and scored 36 points to power Butler (1-0) to a win in the tournament it hosts. Raine Gratzmiller and Madden Clement scored 13 points each for Butler. Landon Butler led Latrobe (0-1) with 25 points, including four 3-pointers. Tyler Mondock added 10.

Canon-McMillan 68, Trinity 44 – Jacob Samosky scored 13 points to lead four Big Macs players in double figures in a win over Trinity (0-1) at the Canon-McMillan tournament. Aiden Berger and Tyriek Williams had 11 points apiece for Canon-McMillan (1-0) and Gavin Miller scored 10. Kyle Fetcho led Trinity with 13 points.

Carlynton 51, Sewickley Academy 19 – Austin Millner scored 12 points to lead Carlynton (1-0) past Sewickley Academy (0-1) at the Carlynton tournament.

Cathedral Prep 48, Knoch 31 – Ryan Lang scored 15 points and is two points shy of eclipsing 1,000 points for his career, but Knoch (0-1) fell to Erie’s Cathedral Prep (0-1) at the Butler Tournament. Jake Buchno scored 16 and Tavion Spencer added 11 for Cathedral Prep.

Charleroi 63, Serra Catholic 54 – Will Wagner scored 36 points to lead Charleroi (1-0) to a win at the MVI Shootout. Joey DeMoss had 21 for Serra Catholic (0-1).

Chartiers-Houston 57, Beth-Center 21 – Avery Molek scored 21 points to lift Chartiers-Houston (1-0) to a win at the Brownsville tournament. Brady Tharp scored 13 for Beth-Center (0-1).

Connellsville 62, Greensburg Salem 57 — Connellsville (1-0) rallied from a 47-34 deficit in the third quarter to win its season opener at the Hempfield Tip-Off Tournament. Josh Marietta led the Falcons with 21 points, while teammates Dante Riccelli and Jared Hough added 10 apiece. Donavin Waller scored a game-high 22 for Greensburg Salem and Cody Rubrecht added 19, including 11 in the second quarter.

Ellwood City 74, Rochester 56 – Joe Roth had a double-double to remember with 38 points and 35 rebounds to lead Ellwood City (1-0) past Rochester (0-1) at the Midland Tournament at Geneva College.

Elizabeth Forward 55, Thomas Jefferson 54 – Charlie Meehleib scored 24 points to lead Elizabeth Forward (1-0) at the MVI Shootout. Evan Berger had 43 for Thomas Jefferson (0-1).

Fort Cherry 73, Frazier 20 – Owen Norman had 22 points for Fort Cherry (1-0) in a victory over Frazier (0-1) at the McGuffey tournament.

Fox Chapel 58, Hampton 46 – Eli Yofan hit for 30 points, including six 3-pointers, as Fox Chapel (1-0) pulled away in the third quarter for a win at the North Hills tournament. Jake DeMotte added 11 for the Foxes. Matt DeMatteo led Hampton (0-1) with 15.

Geibel 66, Jefferson-Morgan 56 – Jaydis Kennedy had a game-high 25 points to lead Geibel (1-0) in the Mapletown tournament. Trevon White put up 19 points for the Gators. Troy White led Jefferson-Morgan (0-1) with 24 points, and Kijuan Paige (14 points) and Josh Wise (12) both reached double digits.

Highlands 101, Mt. Pleasant 27 — The Golden Rams showed why they are among the top Class 5A teams with the resounding victory. Jimmy Kunst was 11 of 12 from the field, grabbed six rebounds and had six assists. Brayden Foster, a 6-foot-8 sophomore, had 21 and four blocked shots. Highlands was 12 of 21 from 3-point range.

Indiana 70, Purchase Line 58 – Trevor Todd had 18 points for tournament host Indiana (1-0) in a victory over Purchase Line (0-1). Ethan Kutz (15) and Stanford Webb (13) were also in double figures for the Indians.

Keystone Oaks 68, Waynesburg 24 – Owen Minford scored 28 points and Quinn Kenny added 11 to help Keystone Oaks (1-0) to a win at its tip-off tournament. Dawson Fowler and Jacob Mason scored eight each for Waynesburg (0-1).

Kiski Area 81, Derry 45 – James Pearson had 21 points to help Kiski Area (1-0) open the Corey Smith era with a win over Derry (0-1) at the Burrell tournament. Logan Johnson added 16 points and sank four 3-pointers.

Laurel 61, Wilmington 30 – Labon Barker led the Spartans (1-0) with 16 points in a win over Wilmington (0-1) at the Laurel tournament (0-1).

Laurel Highlands 72, Baldwin 56 – Keondre Deshields scored 27 points to help Laurel Highlands (1-0) down tournament host Baldwin (0-1). Brandon Davis (20) and Rodney Gallagher (16) were also in double figures for Laurel Highlands. James Wesling led Baldwin with 19 points.

Leechburg 70, Nazareth Prep 45 – Braylan Lovelace had 21 points, helping tournament host Leechburg (1-0) past Nazareth Prep (0-1). Eli Rich scored 12 points and Marcus Cleveland had 11 points.

Mercer 55, Riverside 38 – Garret Dwyer led Riverside (0-1) with 13 points in a loss to District 10’s Mercer (1-0) at the Laurel tournament. Woody Nickel had a game-high 22 points for Mercer and connected on four 3-pointers.

Mercyhurst Prep 54, Shenango 50 – Trey Battle scored 16 points to lead Mercyhurst Prep (1-0) to a win at the Neshannock tournament. Brody McQuiston had a game-high 24 for Shenango (0-1).

North Allegheny 79, Hempfield 64 — Matt McDonough scored a career-high 41 points to power the Tigers (1-0) past the host Spartans (0-1) at the Hempfield tournament. Bobby Jones added 18 points for the Tigers, who made 13 3-pointers and took a 38-26 lead into halftime. Joe Fiedor led Hempfield with 16 points, while Harrison Sowers and Chas Ewer added 12 apiece, and Sean Gordon had 10.

Norwin 69, Propel Braddock Hills 24 – Led by 18 points from Michael Fleming, Norwin (1-0) rolled to victory in the St. Joseph tournament. Ty Stecko added 12 points and Ryan Edwards had 11. Anthony Scott and Ben Mayhem had 11 apiece for Propel Braddock Hills.

Obama Academy 59, St. Joseph 51 – Damon Givner scored 20 points to lead Obama Academy (1-0) past the hosts at the St. Joseph tournament. Eric Schoen added 13 points and Teyron Wofford had 10. Trevor Greenwald led St. Joseph (0-1) with 17 points. Jimmy Giannetta had 13.

Penn Hills 81, Bishop Canevin 73 – Daemar Kelly paced Penn Hills (1-0) with a game-high 26 points in a win at the Central Catholic tournament. George Mitchell had 18 points for the Indians and Julian Dugger scored 10. Kai Spears (21 points), Jaden Gales (18) and Kevaughn Price (17) finished in double figures for the Crusaders (0-1).

Peters Township 71, Albert Gallatin 32 – Led by 17 points from Brendan McCullough, 14 from Gavin Cote and 12 from Jacob Macosko, Peters Township (1-0) picked up a win at the Baldwin/Peters Township tournament. Jamire Braxton had 11 for Albert Gallatin (0-1).

Pine-Richland 67, Gateway 64 – Joey Dudowski had 13 points and Jameson O’Toole scored 12 for Pine-Richland, which slipped past Gateway (0-1) at the Upper St. Clair tournament. Andrew Alexander and Owen Luellen added 11 points apiece for the Rams (1-0).

Plum 50, Valley 31 – Cameron Moss scored a team-high 10 points and the Mustangs (1-0) used a 16-6 run in the second quarter to pull away for a win in the Plum tournament. Will Mott led Valley (0-1) with 12 points.

Quaker Valley 68, Kennedy Catholic 49 – In his first game back from a significant knee injury suffered in last year’s playoffs, Adou Theiro recorded a triple-double with 23 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds to pace Quaker Valley (1-0) in a win over Kennedy Catholic (0-1) at the Midland Tournament at Geneva College. Markus Frank had 26 points for the Quakers and Jack Gardinier contributed 13 points.

Ringgold 58, Clairton 36 – Zion Moore scored 26 points and Nick Peccon chipped in 18 as Ringgold (1-0) defeated Clairton (0-1) at the MVI Shootout.

Riverview 36, Ligonier Valley 33 – Luke Migely and Ben Hower had 11 points apiece and Riverview (1-0) edged Ligonier Valley (0-1) at the Plum Tournament. Matthew Marinchak scored 16 for the Rams.

Seneca Valley 52, South Fayette 41 – Luke Lawson had 14 points and Jameson Grieco added 13 to help Seneca Valley (1-0) to a win at the Canon-McMillan tournament. Connor Oros added 11. Brandon Jakiela led South Fayette (0-1) with 18 points. Alex Hall had 14.

Shaler 74, Ambridge 67 – Logan Bernesser had 26 points for Shaler (1-0) in a win over Ambridge (0-1) at the Avonworth tournament. Josh Miller and Kaden Orga scored 10 points each for the Titans.

South Allegheny 66, Monessen 33 – Bryce Epps led all scorers with 22 points and Ethan Kirkwood added 15 to help South Allegheny (1-0) to a win in the MVI Shootout. Lorenzo Garder had 21 points for Monessen (0-1).

Steel Valley 57, Brashear 47 – Makhai Valentine led Steel Valley (1-0) to a win, scoring 24 points against Brashear (0-1) at the Keystone Oaks tournament. Cruce Brookins had 17 points for Steel Valley. Titus Gillet (11 points), Jahmir Kidd (10) and Rashaad Saunders (10) led Brashear.

Sto-Rox 46, Farrell 45 – Corey Simmons scored 14 points to lead Sto-Rox (1-0) at the New Castle tournament. Lamont Samuels had 12 for Farrell (0-1).

West Mifflin 70, Propel Andrew Street 21 – Shai Newby scored 13 points and connected on a trio of 3-pointers as tournament host West Mifflin (1-0) rolled past Propel Andrew Street (0-1). Nolan Stephenson added 12 points and Jordan Lucas-Johnson scored 10.

Yough 62, Marion Center 42 – Terek Crosby poured in 36 points to power Yough (1-0) in the Indiana tournament. Vitalijis Petrof had 14 points and TJ Lynn added 12 for Marion Center.