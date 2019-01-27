High school broadcasts planned this week on Trib HSSN

By: Don Rebel

Sunday, January 27, 2019 | 2:57 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review, OLSH’s Dante Spadafora (left) and Jake DiMichele pressure Sewickley Academy’s Rees Blaylock during their game Tuesday, Jan. 15, 2019, at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart High School.

While the regular season continues in basketball and hockey, district team wrestling champions will be crowned by the end of this week on the TribLive High School Sports Network.

Trib HSSN continues WPIAL, District 6 and District 9 boys and girls basketball coverage with nearly 60 games, including the WPIAL girls video stream Game of the Week.

A pair of high school hockey games comes your way with a video stream Monday doubleheader.

Plus the 2019 WPIAL Team Wrestling playoffs with audio coverage throughout the week capped off by a video stream of the finals on Saturday.

We also have the The WPIAL Roundball Report, followed by the PIHL Power Play Show, on Wednesday, starting at 6:30 p.m. and the monthly edition of Carlow Sports Talk all on Trib HSSN.

Monday, Jan. 28

Talk Show – Carlow Sports Talk at 8:30 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

PIHL Hockey – Live Video Stream: Moon vs. Baldwin at 7 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

PIHL Hockey – Live Video Stream: Hempfield vs. Upper St. Clair at 9 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Team Wrestling Playoffs – Class AAA Preliminary Round: Indiana vs. South Fayette and Chartiers Valley vs. Hampton at 6 p.m. on WJPA-AM 1450

WPIAL Team Wrestling Playoffs – Class AAA Preliminary Round: Trinity vs. West Mifflin and Franklin Regional vs. Peters Township at 7:15 p.m. on WJPA-AM 1450

WPIAL Girls Basketball – Bethel Park vs. Peters Township at 7:30 p.m. on WJPA-FM 95.3

WPIAL Girls Basketball – Moon vs. South Fayette at 7:30 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Basketball – Mars vs. Franklin Regional at 7:30 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Basketball – Beaver vs. Avonworth at 7:30 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Basketball – West Greene vs. Mapletown at 7 p.m. on the Greene Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Basketball – Geibel Catholic vs. Jefferson-Morgan at 7 p.m. on the Greene Sports Network 3 at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

District 6 Boys Basketball – West Shamokin vs. Homer-Center at 7:45 p.m. on WCCS-AM 1160 and FM 101.1

Tuesday, Jan. 29

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Pine-Richland vs. Butler at 7:30 p.m. on WBUT-AM 1050

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Latrobe vs. Connellsville at 7:30 p.m. on WCNS-FM 97.3 and AM 1480

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Thomas Jefferson vs. Montour at 7:30 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Indiana vs. Kiski Area at 7:30 p.m. on WDAD-AM 1450 and WDAD-FM 100.3

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Hampton vs. Shaler at 7:30 p.m. on the Hampton Talbots Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Highlands vs. Knoch at 7:30 p.m. on WISR-AM 680

WPIAL Boys Basketball – New Castle vs. Quaker Valley at 7:30 p.m. on WKST-AM 1200

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Central Valley vs. Beaver at 7:30 p.m. on WBVP-AM 1230

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Uniontown vs. Ringgold at 7:30 p.m. on WMBS-AM 590 and FM 101.1

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Waynesburg vs. Elizabeth Forward at 7:30 p.m. on the Greene Sports Network 3 at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Avonworth vs. Keystone Oaks at 7:30 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Charleroi vs. Southmoreland at 7:30 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball – McGuffey vs. Beth-Center at 7:30 p.m. on the McGuffey Highlanders Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Serra Catholic vs. California at 7:30 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Brentwood vs. Chartiers-Houston at 7:30 p.m. on WJPA-AM 1450

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Sewickley Academy vs. South Side Beaver at 7:30 p.m. on WMBA-AM 1460

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Greensburg Central Catholic vs. Leechburg at 7:30 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Basketball – North Allegheny vs. Norwin at 7:30 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

District 6 Girls Basketball – West Shamokin vs. Marion Center at 7:15 p.m. on WQMU-FM 92.5

District 6 Wrestling – Moshannon Valley vs. Philipsburg-Osceola at 7 p.m. on WBLF-AM 970 and WPHB-AM 1260

Wednesday, Jan. 30

Talk Show – The WPIAL Roundball Report at 6:30 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Talk Show – The PIHL Power Play Show at 8 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Team Wrestling Playoffs – Class AAA First Round: Peters Township/Franklin Regional winner vs. Canon-McMillan and Greensburg Salem vs. Thomas Jefferson at 6 p.m. on WJPA-FM 95.3

WPIAL Team Wrestling Playoffs – Class AAA First Round: Connellsville vs. North Allegheny at 6 p.m. on the Connellsville Falcons Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com and on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Team Wrestling Playoffs – Class AAA First Round: Waynesburg vs. Mt. Lebanon at 6 p.m. on the Greene Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Team Wrestling Playoffs – Class AA First Round: Washington vs. Freedom and Hopewell vs. Burgettstown at 6 p.m. on WJPA-AM 1450

WPIAL Team Wrestling Playoffs – Class AA First Round: Keystone Oaks vs. McGuffey at 6 p.m. on the McGuffey Highlanders Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Team Wrestling Playoffs – Class AAA Quarterfinals: Peters Township/Franklin Regional/Canon-McMillan winner vs. Greensburg Salem/Thomas Jefferson winner at 7:15 p.m. on WJPA-FM 95.3

WPIAL Team Wrestling Playoffs – Class AAA Quarterfinals: Connellsville/North Allegheny winner vs. Indiana/South Fayette/Kiski Area winner at 7:15 p.m. on the Connellsville Falcons Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com OR on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Team Wrestling Playoffs – Class AAA Quarterfinals: Waynesburg/Mt. Lebanon winner vs. Chartiers Valley/Hampton/Hempfield winner at 7:15 p.m. on the Greene Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Team Wrestling Playoffs – Class AA Quarterfinals: Washington/Freedom winner vs. Hopewell/Burgettstown winner at 7:15 p.m. on WJPA-AM 1450

WPIAL Team Wrestling Playoffs – Class AA Quarterfinals: Keystone Oaks/McGuffey winner vs. Burrell at 7:15 p.m. on the McGuffey Highlanders Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Uniontown vs. Laurel Highlands at 7:30 p.m. on WMBS-AM 590 and FM 101.1

District 6 Boys Basketball – Homer-Center vs. Blairsville at 7:15 p.m. on WLCY-FM 106.3

District 9 Girls Basketball – Punxsutawney vs. Brookville at 7:30 p.m. on WECZ-FM 100.9 and WECZ-AM 1540

Thursday, Jan. 31

WPIAL Girls Basketball – Live Video Stream: Blackhawk vs. Central Valley at 7:30 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Basketball – Shaler vs. Seneca Valley at 7:30 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Basketball – Plum vs. Hampton at 7:30 p.m. on the Hampton Talbots Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Basketball – Highlands vs. Indiana at 7:30 p.m. on WDAD-AM 1450 and WDAD-FM 100.3

WPIAL Girls Basketball – Southmoreland vs. Elizabeth Forward at 7:30 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Basketball – McGuffey vs. Beth-Center at 7:30 p.m. on the McGuffey Highlanders Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Basketball – Waynesburg vs. Washington at 6 p.m. on the Greene Sports Network 3 at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

District 6 Girls Basketball – Penns Manor vs. Purchase Line at 7:45 p.m. on WQMU-FM 92.5

Friday, Feb. 1

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Butler vs. Central Catholic at 7:30 p.m. on WBUT-AM 1050

WPIAL Boys Basketball – North Allegheny vs. Seneca Valley at 7:30 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Penn-Trafford vs. Fox Chapel at 7:30 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Latrobe vs. Norwin at 7:30 p.m. on WCNS-FM 97.3 and AM 1480

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Connellsville vs. Hempfield at 7:30 p.m. on the Connellsville Falcons Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Woodland Hills vs. McKeesport at 7 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Chartiers Valley vs. Moon at 7:30 p.m. on WMBA-AM 1460

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Kiski Area vs. Hampton at 7:30 p.m. on the Hampton Talbots Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Franklin Regional vs. Indiana at 7:30 p.m. on WDAD-AM 1450 and WDAD-FM 100.3

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Derry vs. Knoch at 7:30 p.m. on WISR-AM 680

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Beaver vs. New Castle at 7:30 p.m. on WKST-AM 1200

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Elizabeth Forward vs. Uniontown at 7:30 p.m. on WMBS-AM 590 and FM 101.1

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Waynesburg vs. South Park at 7:30 p.m. on Greene Sports Network 3 at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Neshannock vs. Beaver Falls at 7:30 p.m. on WBVP-AM 1230

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Deer Lakes vs. Steel Valley at 7:30 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Apollo-Ridge vs. Springdale at 7:30 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Chartiers-Houston vs. Jeannette at 7:30 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Shenango vs. South Side Beaver at 7:30 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Mapletown vs. West Greene at 7 p.m. on Greene Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

District 6 Boys Basketball – Huntingdon vs. Bellefonte at 7:30 p.m. on WBLF-AM 970 and WPHB-AM 1260

Saturday, Feb. 2

WPIAL Team Wrestling Playoffs Live Stream – Class AAA Championship: To Be Determined at 6 p.m. at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Team Wrestling Playoffs – Class AAA Semifinals and Championship: To Be Determined at 4 p.m. on WJPA OR the Greene Sports Network OR the Connellsville Falcons Sports Network OR the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Team Wrestling Playoffs – Class AA Semifinals and Championship: To Be Determined at noon on WJPA OR the McGuffey Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Hampton vs. North Allegheny at 8 p.m. on the Hampton Talbots Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Basketball – West Greene vs. Bishop Canevin at noon on Greene Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Don Rebel is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Don at drebel@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TheDonRebel.