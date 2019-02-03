High school broadcasts scheduled this week on Trib HSSN

By: Don Rebel

Sunday, February 3, 2019 | 10:15 AM

Section play concludes as the regular season winds down in district basketball while the state team wrestling championships take center stage this week on the TribLive High School Sports Network.

Trib HSSN continues WPIAL, District 6 and District 9 boys and girls basketball coverage with nearly 60 games, including the WPIAL boys and girls video stream Game of the Week and the District 6 Heritage Conference playoffs.

The Network has a pair of high school hockey games, plus the 2019 PIAA wrestling playoffs with audio coverage throughout the week.

Also check out the WPIAL Roundball Report followed by the PIHL Power Play Show starting at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Monday, Feb. 4

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Latrobe vs. Norwin at 7:30 p.m. on WCNS-FM 97.3 and 1480 AM

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Derry vs. Knoch at 7:30 p.m. on WISR-AM 680

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Deer Lakes vs. Steel Valley at 7:30 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Southmoreland vs. Washington at 7:30 p.m. on WJPA-AM 1450

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Mapletown vs. West Greene at 5:30 p.m. on Greene Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Basketball – Connellsville vs. Upper St. Clair at 7:30 p.m. on the Connellsville Falcons Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Basketball – Indiana vs. Greensburg Salem at 7:30 p.m. on WDAD-AM 1450 and WDAD-FM 100.3

WPIAL Girls Basketball – Washington vs. Seton LaSalle at 7:30 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Basketball – Waynesburg vs. McGuffey at 7:30 p.m. on the McGuffey Highlanders Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Basketball – Burgettstown vs. Chartiers-Houston at 7:30 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Basketball – Avella vs. Mapletown at 7 p.m. on the Greene Sports Network 3 at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Basketball – Greensburg Central Catholic at Clairton at 7:30 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

District 6 Girls Basketball Playoffs – Heritage Conference Semifinals: United vs. Penns Manor at 7 p.m. on WQMU-FM 92.5

District 6 Girls Basketball Playoffs – Heritage Conference Semifinals: Marion Center vs. Blairsville at 7 p.m. on WLCY-FM 106.3

Tuesday, Feb. 5

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Seneca Valley vs. Butler at 7:30 p.m. on WBUT-AM 1050

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Upper St. Clair vs. Mt. Lebanon at 7:30 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Kiski School vs. Latrobe at 7:30 p.m. on WCNS-FM 97.3 and AM 1480

WPIAL Boys Basketball – McKeesport vs. Penn Hills at 7:30 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Albert Gallatin vs. Gateway at 7:30 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Chartiers Valley vs. Moon at 7:30 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Trinity vs. West Allegheny at 7:30 p.m. on WJPA-AM 1450

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Shaler vs. Franklin Regional at 7:30 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Hampton vs. Armstrong at 7:30 p.m. on the Hampton Talbots Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Knoch vs. Freeport at 7:30 p.m. on WISR-AM 680

WPIAL Boys Basketball – New Castle vs. Central Valley at 7:30 p.m. on WKST-AM 1200

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Blackhawk vs. Quaker Valley at 7:30 p.m. on WBVP-AM 1230 and on WMBA-AM 1460

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Uniontown vs. Waynesburg at 7:30 p.m. on WMBS-AM 590 and FM 101.1

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Belle Vernon vs. Elizabeth Forward at 7:30 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Freedom vs. Avonworth at 7:30 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Charleroi vs. McGuffey at 7:30 p.m. on the McGuffey Highlanders Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Winchester Thurston vs. Apollo-Ridge at 7:30 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball – West Greene vs. Monessen at 7:30 p.m. on the Greene Sports Network 3 at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Basketball – Oakland Catholic vs. Penn Hills at 6 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Basketball – Mapletown vs. Monessen at 5:30 p.m. on the Greene Sports Network 3 at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

District 6 Boys Basketball Playoffs – Heritage Conference Semifinals: United vs. West Shamokin at 7 p.m. on WQMU-FM 92.5

District 6 Boys Basketball Playoffs – Heritage Conference Semifinals: Purchase Line vs. Ligonier Valley at 7 p.m. on WLCY-FM 106.3

District 6 Wrestling – Penns Valley vs. Philipsburg-Osceola at 7 p.m. on WBLF-AM 970 and WPHB-AM 1260

Wednesday, Feb. 6

Talk Show – The WPIAL Roundball Report at 6:30 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Talk Show – The PIHL Power Play Show at 8 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Elizabeth Forward vs. Uniontown at 7:30 p.m. on WMBS-AM 590 and FM 101.1

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Apollo-Ridge vs. Springdale at 7:30 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Basketball – McGuffey vs. Beth-Center at 7:30 p.m. on the McGuffey Highlanders Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

District 9 Boys Basketball – Punxsutawney vs. St. Marys at 7:30 p.m. on WECZ-FM 100.9 and WECZ-AM 1540

Thursday, Feb. 7

WPIAL Girls Basketball – Live Video Stream: TBD at 7:30 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Basketball – Mars vs. Hampton at 7:30 p.m. on the Hampton Talbots Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Basketball – West Greene vs. Avella at 7:30 p.m. on the Greene Sports Network 3 at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

District 9 Girls Basketball – Punxsutawney vs. DuBois at 7:30 p.m. on WECZ-FM 100.9 and WECZ-AM 1540

PIHL Hockey – Fox Chapel vs. Freeport at 8:20 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Friday, Feb. 8

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Live Video Stream: TBD at 7:30 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Obama Academy vs. Butler at 7:30 p.m. on WBUT-AM 1050

WPIAL Boys Basketball – North Hills vs. North Allegheny at 8 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Hempfield vs. Latrobe at 7:30 p.m. on WCNS-FM 97.3 and AM 1480

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Connellsville vs. Peters Township at 7:30 p.m. on the Connellsville Falcons Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Mars vs. Hampton at 7:30 p.m. on the Hampton Talbots Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Hopewell vs. Central Valley at 7:30 p.m. on WBVP-AM 1230

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Uniontown vs. Greensburg Salem at 7:30 p.m. on WMBS-AM 590 and FM 101.1

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Aliquippa vs. Beaver Falls at 7:30 p.m. on WMBA-AM 1460

WPIAL Boys Basketball – McGuffey vs. Washington at 7:30 p.m. on the McGuffey Highlanders Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Waynesburg vs. South Park OR Jefferson-Morgan vs. West Greene at 7:30 p.m. on Greene Sports Network 3 at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Chartiers-Houston vs. Carmichaels at 7:30 p.m. on Greene Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Basketball – North Hills vs. North Allegheny at 6:30 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Basketball – Hopewell vs. Central Valley at 6 p.m. on WBVP-AM 1230

WPIAL Girls Basketball – McGuffey vs. Washington at 6 p.m. on the McGuffey Highlanders Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

District 6 Boys Basketball Playoffs – Heritage Conference Championship: To Be Determined at 7:30 p.m. on WLCY-FM 106.3

District 6 Girls Basketball Playoffs – Heritage Conference Championship: To Be Determined at 6 p.m. on WLCY-FM 106.3

Saturday, Feb. 9

WPIAL Boys Basketball – New Castle vs. Central Valley at 7:30 p.m. on WKST-AM 1200

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Beaver vs. Knoch at 3:30 p.m. on WISR-AM 680

Don Rebel is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Don at drebel@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TheDonRebel.