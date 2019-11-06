High school football broadcasts on tap for Week 11
Friday
Central Valley vs. Derry, 7 p.m.
Clairton vs. Cornell, 7 p.m.
Gateway vs. Bethel Park, 7 p.m.
Moon vs. Peters Township, 7 p.m.
Neshannock vs. Brentwood, 7 p.m.
Penn Hills vs. McKeesport, 7 p.m.
South Fayette vs. Belle Vernon, 7 p.m.
Thomas Jefferson vs. Blackhawk, 7 p.m.
Aliquippa vs. South Park, 7 p.m.
Avonworth vs. New Brighton, 7 p.m.
Clearfield vs. Bellefonte, 7 p.m.
Mt. Lebanon at Central Catholic, 7 p.m.
North Allegheny at Pine-Richland, 7 p.m.
Penn-Trafford vs. Upper St. Clair, 7 p.m.
Purchase Line at Portage, 7 p.m.
Riverside vs. McGuffey, 7 p.m.
Washington vs. Freedom, 7 p.m.
West Greene vs. Sto-Rox, 7 p.m.
Saturday
Bellwood-Antis at Ligonier Valley, 7 p.m.
Claysburg-Kimmel at Saltsburg, 7 p.m.
Homer-Center at Juniata Valley, 7 p.m.
Westmont-Hilltop vs. Bald Eagle, 7 p.m.
