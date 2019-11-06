High school football broadcasts on tap for Week 11

Wednesday, November 6, 2019 | 5:46 PM

TRIBLIVE HS SPORTS NETWORK

Streaming broadcasts at tribHSSN.triblive.com

Friday

Central Valley vs. Derry, 7 p.m.

Clairton vs. Cornell, 7 p.m.

Gateway vs. Bethel Park, 7 p.m.

Moon vs. Peters Township, 7 p.m.

Neshannock vs. Brentwood, 7 p.m.

Penn Hills vs. McKeesport, 7 p.m.

South Fayette vs. Belle Vernon, 7 p.m.

Thomas Jefferson vs. Blackhawk, 7 p.m.

Aliquippa vs. South Park, 7 p.m.

Avonworth vs. New Brighton, 7 p.m.

Clearfield vs. Bellefonte, 7 p.m.

Mt. Lebanon at Central Catholic, 7 p.m.

North Allegheny at Pine-Richland, 7 p.m.

Penn-Trafford vs. Upper St. Clair, 7 p.m.

Purchase Line at Portage, 7 p.m.

Riverside vs. McGuffey, 7 p.m.

Washington vs. Freedom, 7 p.m.

West Greene vs. Sto-Rox, 7 p.m.

Saturday

Bellwood-Antis at Ligonier Valley, 7 p.m.

Claysburg-Kimmel at Saltsburg, 7 p.m.

Homer-Center at Juniata Valley, 7 p.m.

Westmont-Hilltop vs. Bald Eagle, 7 p.m.

Don Rebel hosts the Rebel Yell podcasts for HSSN.

