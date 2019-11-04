High school football playoff picture in districts 5, 6, 9, 10 for this weekend

By:

Monday, November 4, 2019 | 6:42 PM

Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review Ligonier Valley’s Kyrie Miller (29) runs the ball as West Shamokin’s Logan Cogley tries to close in followed by offensive lineman Joe Ersick (44) of Ligonier Valley during District 6 football on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019 at Ligonier Valley.

While WPIAL football fans have their eyes on the Highway to Heinz and the Route to Norwin, the 2019 PIAA playoffs are taking shape with first-round action set to begin on Nov. 15 and 16.

All of the district playoffs lead to the Road to Hershey, so HSSN has updates on the playoff picture around Western Pa. with the upcoming postseason contests in District 5, District 6, District 9 and District 10.

PIAA regional finals

Class 6A: McDowell (9-1) vs. State College (9-1) at Veterans Stadium in Erie, Friday, at 7 p.m.

Class 5A: Hollidaysburg (6-4) vs. Oil City (11-0) at St. Francis (Pa.) in Loretto, Friday, at 7 p.m.

Class 4A: University Prep (8-2) vs. Cathedral Prep (9-2) at Cupples Stadium in Pittsburgh, Friday, at 7 p.m. p.m.

Class 4A: Clearfield (9-2) vs. Bellefonte (8-2) at Bald Eagle, Friday, at 7 p.m.

Class 3A: Westinghouse (8-3) vs. Bedford (9-2) at Somerset, Friday, at 7 p.m.

District 10 Class 3A semifinals

Sharon (7-3) vs. Harbor Creek (10-0) at Meadville, Saturday, at 1 p.m.

Grove City (8-2) vs. Hickory (7-3) at Wilmington, Saturday, at 1 p.m.

District 10 Class 2A championship

Greenville (6-5) vs.Wilmington (9-0) at Hickory, Friday, at 7 p.m.

District 10 Class A championship

Farrell (9-2) vs. Maplewood (10-0) at Meadville, Friday, at 7 p.m.

District 9 Class 2A semifinals

Kane (6-4) vs. Clarion (9-1) at DuBois, Saturday, at 6 p.m.

Karns City (8-3) vs. Ridgway (9-1) at DuBois, Saturday, at 1 p.m.

District 9 Class A semifinals

Smethport (6-4) vs. Coudersport (9-0) at Bradford, Friday, at 7 p.m.

Union/AC Valley (7-3) vs. Redbank Valley (8-2) at Clarion, Friday, at 7 p.m.

District 6 Class 3A championship

Westmont-Hilltop (8-3) vs. Bald Eagle (8-3) at Mansion Park in Altoona, Saturday, at 7 p.m.

District 6 Class 2A semifinals

Penns Valley (10-1) at Richland (10-0), Friday, at 7 p.m.

Bellwood-Antis (11-0) at Ligonier Valley (11-0), Saturday, at 7 p.m.

District 6 Class A quarterfinals

Bishop McCort (6-5) at Bishop Guilfoyle (8-2), Friday, at 7 p.m.

Purchase Line (7-4) at Portage (8-2), Friday, at 7 p.m.

Homer-Center (7-4) at Juniata Valley (8-2), Saturday, at 7 p.m.

Claysburg-Kimmel (8-3) at Saltsburg (7-3), Friday, at 7 p.m.

District 5 Class 2A championship

Berlin-Brothersvalley (10-1) vs. Chestnut Ridge (8-2) at Windber, Friday, at 7 p.m.

District 5 Class A championship

Northern Bedford (8-3) vs. Tussey Mountain (10-1) at Hollidaysburg, Friday, at 7 p.m.

Don Rebel hosts the Rebel Yell podcasts for HSSN.

Tags: Ligonier Valley, University Prep, Westinghouse