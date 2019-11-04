High school football playoff picture in districts 5, 6, 9, 10 for this weekend
Monday, November 4, 2019 | 6:42 PM
While WPIAL football fans have their eyes on the Highway to Heinz and the Route to Norwin, the 2019 PIAA playoffs are taking shape with first-round action set to begin on Nov. 15 and 16.
All of the district playoffs lead to the Road to Hershey, so HSSN has updates on the playoff picture around Western Pa. with the upcoming postseason contests in District 5, District 6, District 9 and District 10.
PIAA regional finals
Class 6A: McDowell (9-1) vs. State College (9-1) at Veterans Stadium in Erie, Friday, at 7 p.m.
Class 5A: Hollidaysburg (6-4) vs. Oil City (11-0) at St. Francis (Pa.) in Loretto, Friday, at 7 p.m.
Class 4A: University Prep (8-2) vs. Cathedral Prep (9-2) at Cupples Stadium in Pittsburgh, Friday, at 7 p.m. p.m.
Class 4A: Clearfield (9-2) vs. Bellefonte (8-2) at Bald Eagle, Friday, at 7 p.m.
Class 3A: Westinghouse (8-3) vs. Bedford (9-2) at Somerset, Friday, at 7 p.m.
District 10 Class 3A semifinals
Sharon (7-3) vs. Harbor Creek (10-0) at Meadville, Saturday, at 1 p.m.
Grove City (8-2) vs. Hickory (7-3) at Wilmington, Saturday, at 1 p.m.
District 10 Class 2A championship
Greenville (6-5) vs.Wilmington (9-0) at Hickory, Friday, at 7 p.m.
District 10 Class A championship
Farrell (9-2) vs. Maplewood (10-0) at Meadville, Friday, at 7 p.m.
District 9 Class 2A semifinals
Kane (6-4) vs. Clarion (9-1) at DuBois, Saturday, at 6 p.m.
Karns City (8-3) vs. Ridgway (9-1) at DuBois, Saturday, at 1 p.m.
District 9 Class A semifinals
Smethport (6-4) vs. Coudersport (9-0) at Bradford, Friday, at 7 p.m.
Union/AC Valley (7-3) vs. Redbank Valley (8-2) at Clarion, Friday, at 7 p.m.
District 6 Class 3A championship
Westmont-Hilltop (8-3) vs. Bald Eagle (8-3) at Mansion Park in Altoona, Saturday, at 7 p.m.
District 6 Class 2A semifinals
Penns Valley (10-1) at Richland (10-0), Friday, at 7 p.m.
Bellwood-Antis (11-0) at Ligonier Valley (11-0), Saturday, at 7 p.m.
District 6 Class A quarterfinals
Bishop McCort (6-5) at Bishop Guilfoyle (8-2), Friday, at 7 p.m.
Purchase Line (7-4) at Portage (8-2), Friday, at 7 p.m.
Homer-Center (7-4) at Juniata Valley (8-2), Saturday, at 7 p.m.
Claysburg-Kimmel (8-3) at Saltsburg (7-3), Friday, at 7 p.m.
District 5 Class 2A championship
Berlin-Brothersvalley (10-1) vs. Chestnut Ridge (8-2) at Windber, Friday, at 7 p.m.
District 5 Class A championship
Northern Bedford (8-3) vs. Tussey Mountain (10-1) at Hollidaysburg, Friday, at 7 p.m.
