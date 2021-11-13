High school football roundup for Nov. 12, 2021: No. 9 OLSH upsets No. 1 Clairton in quarterfinals

Friday, November 12, 2021 | 11:42 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review OLSH quarterback Neimiah Azeem throws a pass during practice on Aug. 3, 2021, in Clinton.

Clairton knocked Our Lady of the Sacred Heart out of the WPIAL Class A playoffs the past two seasons in the quarterfinals. On Friday night, the Chargers got their revenge.

Nehemiah Azeem threw for two touchdowns and ran for another as No. 9 OLSH upset top-seeded Clairton, 29-15, in the WPIAL Class A quarterfinals.

After trailing 15-0, OLSH scored 29 unanswered points. Ziggy McIntosh caught a 28-yard TD pass, followed by a 10-yard TD run by Azeem and a 50-yard scoring run by B.J. Vaughn Jr. Dorrien Tate then caught a 16-yard TD pass.

The Chargers (8-3) play Rochester in the semifinals next week.

The Bears, who have won 10 WPIAL titles since 2006, had their season end at 7-3.

Also in the Class A quarterfinals:

Bishop Canevin 42, Shenango 14 — Xavier Nelson returned the opening kickoff 80 yards for a touchdown as No. 3 Bishop Canevin (11-1) scored 21 points in the first quarter on way to defeating No. 11 Shenango (4-7) in the WPIAL Class A quarterfinals at Dormont Stadium.

Jason Cross threw for one touchdown and ran for two more while Lesae Lacks scored on an 80-yard interception return and a 34-yard reception for the Crusaders, who face Cornell in next week’s semifinals.

Class 4A quarterfinals

Aliquippa 36, Laurel Highlands 0 — John Tracy and Tiqwai Hayes ran for two touchdowns each as No. 2 Aliquippa (9-1) shut out No. 10 Laurel Highlands (8-4) in the WPIAL Class 4A semifinals at Ambridge. The Quips advance to face McKeesport in the semifinals next Friday.

Class 3A quarterfinals

Central Valley 48, East Allegheny 6 — Landon Alexander rushed for 162 yards and two touchdowns and scored on a 60-yard punt return as top-seed Central Valley (10-0) defeated No. 9 East Allegheny (5-6) in the WPIAL Class 2A quarterfinals.

Central Valley held East Allegheny to 32 yards of offense, including minus-52 yards rushing. East Allegheny trailed by only 10 points at halftime before the Warriors scored three third-quarter touchdowns. Central Valley will face Elizabeth Forward in the semifinals next Friday.

Prashaun Gainer returned a kickoff 75 yards for East Allegheny.

North Catholic 48, Keystone Oaks 41 — Joey Prentice threw for 269 yards and four touchdowns as No. 2 North Catholic (11-0) held off No. 7 Keystone Oaks (6-6) in a WPIAL Class 3A quarterfinal game at Mars. Tyler Maziarz caught two touchdown passes, Jack Fennell ran for one TD and returned a kickoff for another and Daniel Long scored on a kick return and a reception for the Trojans.

Nick Buckley threw for 333 yards and five touchdowns for Keystone Oaks, including two to Owen Minford, who caught nine passes for 139 yards. North Catholic will play Avonworth in next week’s semifinals.

Class 2A quarterfinals

Beaver Falls 40, New Brighton 0 — Jaren Brickner hit Trey Singleton with three first-quarter touchdown passes as No. 5 Beaver Falls (8-3) beat No. 13 New Brighton (5-7) at Geneva College in the WPIAL Class 2A quarterfinals. Brickner threw for four touchdowns overall. Beaver Falls will play Steel Valley in next week’s semifinals.

Serra Catholic 6, Laurel 0 — In the WPIAL Class 2A quarterfinals, Machai Brooks rushed for a third-quarter touchdown, and the Eagles’ defense made it stand as No. 6 Serra Catholic (12-1) shut out No. 3 Laurel (11-1). Kobe DeRosa ran for 103 yards for Laurel.

Steel Valley 28, South Side 12 — Cruce Brookins rushed for four touchdowns to lead No. 1 Steel Valley (11-0) to the WPIAL Class 2A quarterfinal win over No. 8 South Side (8-4). Brody Almashy threw for both South Side touchdowns.

Sto-Rox 62, Mohawk 14 — Josh Jenkins completed 13 of 14 passes for 411 yards and six touchdowns to lead No. 2 Sto-Rox (12-0) to the WPIAL Class 2A quarterfinal win over No. 10 Mohawk (6-6) at North Hills. Zay Davis caught six passes for 181 yards and three touchdowns, and Drevon Miller-Ross added five receptions for 139 yards and a touchdown. The Vikings, who led 43-14 at halftime, will play Serra Catholic next Friday in the semifinals.

PIAA Class 2A regional championship

Westinghouse 35, Windber 34 — Keyshawn Morsillo ran for four touchdowns, including two in the fourth quarter, as Westinghouse (10-1) rallied to beat Winderber in the PIAA Class 2A regional championship at Somerset. Westinghouse trailed 26-14 heading into the final quarter. John Shuster rushed for three touchdowns for Windber, which missed a field goal as time expired.

Tags: Aliquippa, Beaver Falls, Bishop Canevin, Central Valley, Clairton, East Allegheny, Keystone Oaks, Laurel, Laurel Highlands, Mohawk, New Brighton, North Catholic, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, Serra Catholic, Shenango, South Side, Steel Valley, Sto-Rox, Westinghouse