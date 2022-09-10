High school football roundup for Week 2: Canon-McMillan takes down Seneca Valley

By:

Saturday, September 10, 2022 | 12:19 AM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Canon-McMillan quarterback Mikey Evans rolls out to pass on Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, at Big Macs Stadium.

Jake Kasper ran for 153 yards and four touchdowns to lead No. 5 Canon-McMillan to a 33-21 win at No. 3 Seneca Valley (1-2, 0-1) in a Class 6A football game Friday night.

Mike Evans threw for 150 yards and a touchdown for the Big Macs (1-2, 1-1).

Graham Hancox threw for 248 yards and a touchdown and ran for two TDs for Seneca Valley.

Class 5A

Upper St. Clair 53, Baldwin 14 — Julian Dahlem threw for 239 yards and four touchdowns as No. 5 Upper St. Clair (3-0, 1-0) defeated Baldwin (1-2, 0-1) in the Allegheny Six Conference. Aidan Besselman caught seven passes for 113 yards and two touchdowns for Upper St. Clair, which put up 411 yards of offense. Andrew Sharp ran for 114 yards and one touchdown for Baldwin.

Nonconference

Aliquippa 26, North Catholic 0 — Quentin Goode threw for 163 yards and two touchdowns to lead Class 4A No. 1 Aliquippa (2-0) to victory over Class 4A No. 5 North Catholic (2-1). Tiqwai Hayes added 111 rushing yards and one touchdown.

Armstrong 49, New Castle 13 — Armstrong (2-1) defeated New Castle (1-2) in a nonconference game.

Beaver 28, Freedom 18 — Isaac Pupi threw for 171 yards and three touchdowns as Class 3A No. 5 Beaver (2-1) defeated Class 2A Freedom (1-2). Matt Schultheis tossed for 231 yards and a touchdown for Freedom.

Beaver Falls 44, Knoch 6 — Trey Singleton returned an interception 69 yards for a score to help Class 2A No. 3 Beaver Falls (2-1) beat Class 3A Knoch (0-3). Jaren Brickner ran for 131 yards and a touchdown in the win.

Bishop Canevin 20, Keystone Oaks 7 — Marquis Carter ran for 158 yards and a touchdown as Class A No. 1 Bishop Canevin (2-1) beat Class 2A Keystone Oaks (2-1). Xavier Nelson returned the second-half kickoff 92 yards for a touchdown for the Crusaders, who trailed at halftime, 7-0.

Blackhawk 15, Mars 14 — Blackhawk (1-2) handed Mars (2-1) a nonconference loss.

California 60, Waynesburg Central 7 — Class A California (3-0) downed Class 2A Waynesburg Central (0-3). California has outscored its opponents this season, 173-20.

Central Valley 48, Hampton 9 — Bret FitzSimmons ran for 116 yards and three touchdowns as No. 4 Central Valley (3-0) beat Hampton (1-2) in the Greater Allegheny Conference. Central Valley led at halftime, 35-3.

Chartiers-Houston 27, Carmichaels 12 — In nonconference play, Zeke Watkins ran for 173 yards and two touchdowns to lead Chartiers-Houston (3-0) to the win over Carmichaels (2-1). The Buccaneers’ Jake Mele added touchdowns on a 75-yard kickoff return and a 13-yard pass from Terry Fetsko.

Elizabeth Forward 42, East Allegheny 7 — Zion White threw for 206 yards and four touchdowns — three to Zach Boyd — as Class 3A No. 3 Elizabeth Forward (3-0) beat East Allegheny (2-1) in nonconference play. Boyd caught six passes for 135 yards while teammate Johnny Dinapoli ran for 108 yards and two touchdowns.

Ellwood City 46, Carlynton 6 — Elijah Palmer-McCaine rushed for 102 yards and three touchdowns as Class 2A Ellwood City (1-2) downed Class A Carlynton (0-3). Ellwood City ended 27-game losing streak, which was the longest active streak in the WPIAL. It was the Wolverines’ first win since the 2018 season finale.

Fort Cherry 48, Beth-Center 22 — Matt Sieg threw for 214 yards and two touchdowns and ran for 245 yards and three TDs to lead Fort Cherry (2-1) to a nonconference win against Beth-Center (1-2). Nate Heirendt added 101 rushing yards and a touchdown for Fort Cherry while teammate Shane Cornali caught five passes for 101 yards.

Greensburg Central Catholic 57, West Greene 21 — The Centurions (2-1) rebounded from last week’s tough loss to Bishop Canevin with a nonconference win over visiting West Greene (0-3).

Highlands 28, Chartiers Valley 20 — Luke Bombalski ran for 170 yards and two touchdowns while Chandler Thimons rushed for 108 yards and a TD as Highlands (3-0) beat Chartiers Valley (0-3) in a nonconference game. Austin Efthimiades scored two touchdowns for Chartiers Valley.

Imani Christian 22, South Allegheny 7 — David Davis ran for 293 yards and touchdowns of 47, 98 and 56 yards to lead Class 2A Imani Christian (2-1) to the win over Class 3A South Allegheny (1-2). Dashawn Carter rushed for 123 yards in the loss.

Indiana 23, Shady Side Academy 22 — Tristan Redinger hit a field goal as time expired to give Class 4A Indiana (2-1) the win over Class 3A opponent Shady Side Academy (0-2).

Jefferson-Morgan 27, Jeannette 26 (OT) — Jefferson-Morgan improved to 2-1 overall with a one-point overtime victory in a nonconference game against Jeannette (0-3).

Laurel 49, Mohawk 7 — Landon Smith ran for 261 yards and four touchdowns and scored on a 45-yard punt return to lead Class A Laurel (2-1) to victory over Class 2A Mohawk (0-1).

Laurel Highlands 37, Kiski Area 7 — Rodney Gallagher ran for two touchdowns and threw for another to lead Laurel Highlands (2-1) to a nonconference win. Gallagher’s TD pass was a 35-yarder to Antwan Black, who also had a rushing touchdown. DeShawn McBride had a fourth-quarter touchdown run for the Cavaliers (0-3).

Leechburg 56, Bentworth 0 — Braylan Lovelace rushed for 183 yards and four touchdowns to lead Class A No. 5 Leechburg (2-1) to the nonconference win against Bentworth (2-1). Jayden Floyd added two rushing touchdowns for Leechburg, which led at halftime, 35-0.

Mapletown 49, Avella 0 — Landan Stevenson ran for 137 yards and four touchdowns and caught four passes for 70 yards and Mapletown (3-0) shut out Avella (0-3) in nonconference play. Brody Evans threw for 204 yards and one touchdown for Mapletown, which has outscored its opponents, 140-8, over the first three games.

Monessen 42, Frazier 6 — Monessen (1-2) defeated Frazier (0-3) in a nonconference matchup.

Mt. Lebanon 40, Moon 9 — David Shields threw for three touchdowns as Class 6A No. 4 Mt. Lebanon (1-2) defeated Class 5A Moon (0-3). Michael Beiersdorf scored two defensive touchdowns for Mt. Lebanon and caught a scoring pass.

Neshannock 40, Ambridge 34 — Jonny Huff and Matthew Ioanilli ran for 114 and 112 yards, respectively, and two touchdowns each as Class 2A Neshannock (3-0) outlasted Class 4A Ambridge (1-2). Huff added 89 passing yards. Deavon Ivory threw for 162 yards and three touchdowns to pace Ambridge.

North Allegheny 29, McDowell 18 — Logan Kushner threw for 204 yards and three touchdowns as Class 6A No. 2 North Allegheny (3-0) beat McDowell. Khiryn Boyd caught five passes for 133 yards and two touchdowns for North Allegheny while Artis Simmons paced McDowell with 161 rushing yards and one TD.

Norwin 27, Fox Chapel 13 — Nathaniel Mazzoni threw for 168 yards and two touchdowns, both to Jackson Pons, as Norwin (1-2) defeated Fox Chapel (0-3) in nonconference play. Ben DeMotte and Christian Gaston had TD runs for Fox Chapel.

Peters Township 38, Trinity 14 — Chris Cibrone tossed for 317 yards and three touchdowns to lead Class 5A Peters Township (3-0) to the win against Class 4A Trinity (1-2). Rich Woods ran for 124 yards and two touchdowns in the win.

Riverside 27, Shenango 6 — Robert Janis ran for 82 yards and three touchdowns while Sam Hughes gained 130 yards on the ground as Class 2A Riverside (1-1) beat Class A Shenango (0-3). Hunter Lively rushed for 123 yards for Shenango.

Rochester 60, New Brighton 13 — Class A Rochester (1-1) picked up its first win of the season by defeating Class 2A New Brighton (0-3).

Shaler 47, Plum 14 — Luke Cignetti ran for 283 yards and five touchdowns to lead Shaler (2-1) to a nonconference win against Plum (2-1). Keegan Smetanka added 120 passing yards and two touchdowns for Shaler. Eryck Moore gave Plum an early lead on a 23-yard run.

South Fayette 20, Montour 19 — Nico Lamonde threw for 135 yards and a touchdown as Class 5A South Fayette (2-1) held off Class 4A Montour (1-2). Jake Wolfe threw for 101 yards and a touchdown for Montour, which trailed heading into the fourth quarter, 13-0.

South Park 35, Brentwood 7 — Eric Doerue ran for 228 yards and two touchdowns to lead Class 3A South Park (1-2) to victory over Class 2A Brentwood (1-2). South Park outgained Brentwood, 382 yards to 162 yards. Tavian Miller threw for 132 yards and Brentwood’s only touchdown.

South Side 38, Burgettstown 14 — Brody Almashy completed 8 of 9 passes for 120 yards and three touchdowns and ran for 44 yards and two TDs to lead South Side (3-0) to a nonconference win against Burgettstown (1-1). Ryan Navarra rushed for 121 yards and one touchdown for the Rams while Rudy Brown ran for 136 yards and a TD for Burgettstown.

Southmoreland 28, Derry 14 — Kadin Keefer threw for one touchdown and ran for another and Trey Whetsel scored twice on the ground to lead Southmoreland (1-2) past Derry (0-3) in a nonconference game. Keefer hit Caden Matthews for a first-quarter score. Whetsel scored on runs of 1 and 12 yards.

Steel Valley 62, Seton LaSalle 7 — Cruce Brookins and Donald Barksdale scored three touchdowns each as Class 2A No. 1 Steel Valley (2-0) defeated Class 3A Seton LaSalle (0-3). Brookins ran for 110 yards while teammate Quaron Pierce added 133 rushing yards.

Summit Academy 18, Springdale 14 — Summit Academy (1-2) earned its first victory with a nonconference win over Springdale (0-3).

Thomas Jefferson 38, West Mifflin 0 — Brody Evans threw for 214 yards and three touchdowns to lead Class 4A No. 3 Thomas Jefferson (2-1) to the shutout over Class 3A West Mifflin (0-3). Sean Sullivan caught two touchdown passes while Elias Lippincott added 108 rushing yards

Union 30, Cornell 21 — Union (2-1) beat Class A No. 4 Cornell (1-1) in nonconference play.

West Allegheny 49, Ringgold 7 — West Allegheny (3-0) beat Ringgold (0-3) in nonconference play.

Yough 14, Charleroi 0 — Gavin Roebuck ran for 81 yards and two touchdowns as Yough (1-2) shut out Charleroi (0-2) in a nonconference matchup.

Independent

Northern Garrett, Md. 25, Albert Gallatin 0 — Northern Garrett, Md. shut out Albert Gallatin (1-2) in nonconference play.

Uniontown 38, Carrick 12 — Uniontown improved to 2-1 overall with a victory at Carrick (1-2).

City League

Westinghouse 59, Perry 6 — In City League play, Westinghouse (3-0, 1-0) downed Perry (1-2, 0-1).

Dover, Ohio 19, Allderdice 6 — In nonconference play, Dover, Ohio defeated Allderdice (0-3).

Butler 35, Brashear 22 — In nonconference play, Shawn Solomon ran for 214 yards and two touchdowns to lead Butler (2-1) to the win over Brashear (0-3). Ian Wilson and Braylon Littlejohn scored on interception returns of 32 and 80 yards, respectively, for Butler while teammate Mac Schnur threw for 103 yards and three touchdowns.

Steubenville, Ohio 40, University Prep 14 — University Prep fell to 0-2 after a nonconference loss to Steubenville, Ohio.