High school football schedule, broadcasts for Week 8

Thursday, October 29, 2020 | 2:29 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Seneca Valley’s Connor Lyczek eludes Mt. Lebanon’s Eli Heidenreich during the second quarter on Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, in Jackson.

Thursday

WPIAL

Nonconference

Riverview at Carlynton, 7 p.m.

Shady Side Academy at Valley, 6 p.m.

District 8

City League

University Prep at Allderdice, 7 p.m.

Friday

WPIAL Playoffs

Class 6A

Semifinals

No. 4 Seneca Valley (4-2) at No. 1 North Allegheny (5-0), 7 p.m. (HSSN)

No. 3 Central Catholic (4-2) at No. 2 Mt. Lebanon (4-2), 7 p.m. (HSSN*)

Class 5A

First round

No. 8 South Fayette (4-3) at No. 1 Pine-Richland (6-0), 7 p.m. (HSSN*)

No. 5 Upper St. Clair (5-2) at No. 4 Penn-Trafford (5-1), 7 p.m. (HSSN, 107.1 FM)

No. 7 Penn Hills (4-3) at No. 2 Gateway (4-0), 7 p.m. (HSSN*)

No. 6 Woodland Hills (5-2) at No. 3 Peters Township (6-0), 7 p.m. (HSSN*)

Class 4A

First round

No. 8 Hampton (5-2) at No. 1 Aliquippa (7-0), 7 p.m. (HSSN)

No. 5 Chartiers Valley (6-1) at No. 4 Belle Vernon (5-1), 7 p.m. (HSSN, 1020 AM)

No. 7 Mars (6-1) at No. 2 Thomas Jefferson (5-1), 7 p.m. (HSSN**)

No. 6 McKeesport (6-1) at No. 3 Plum (7-0), 7 p.m. (HSSN*)

Class 3A

First round

No. 8 East Allegheny (5-1) at No. 1 Central Valley (7-0), 7 p.m. (HSSN*)

No. 5 South Park (4-3) at No. 4 Keystone Oaks (4-2), 7 p.m. (HSSN, 1320 AM)

No. 7 Mt. Pleasant (4-3) vs. No. 2 North Catholic (7-0) at Mars, 7 p.m. (HSSN*)

No. 6 Freeport (3-2) at No. 3 Elizabeth Forward (6-0), 7 p.m. (HSSN*)

Class 2A

First round

No. 8 Western Beaver (5-1) vs. No. 1 Beaver Falls (7-0) at Geneva, 7 p.m. (HSSN, 1230 AM, 99.3 FM, 1460 AM)

No. 5 Washington (5-2) at No. 4 Apollo-Ridge (5-0), 7 p.m. (HSSN, 1450 AM)

No. 7 Serra Catholic (4-0) at No. 2 McGuffey (6-1), 7 p.m. (HSSN)

No. 6 Laurel (5-2) at No. 3 Sto-Rox (6-1), 7 p.m. (HSSN*)

Class A

First round

No. 8 OLSH (5-2) vs. No. 1 Clairton (6-0) at Norwin, 7 p.m. (HSSN*)

No. 5 Shenango (6-1) at No. 4 California (6-0), 7 p.m. (HSSN, 590 AM, 101.1 FM)

No. 7 Springdale (5-2) at No. 2 Rochester (6-1), 7 p.m. (HSSN, 92.1 FM)

No. 6 Avella (5-2) at No. 3 Jeannette (6-1), 7 p.m. (HSSN*, 95.3 FM)

Class 4A

Parkway

Blackhawk at New Castle, 7 p.m.

Nonconference

Bishop Canevin at Northgate, 7 p.m.

Freedom at Beaver, 7:30 p.m.

Laurel Highlands at Connellsville, ppd.

Penn Cambria at Armstrong, 7 p.m.

Ringgold vs. Burrell at Valley, 7 p.m.

District 8

City League

Brashear at Westinghouse, 7 p.m.

District 10

Erie at Butler, 7 p.m. (HSSN, 1050 AM)

* Live video stream on Trib HSSN

** Trib HSSN Video Stream Game of the Week