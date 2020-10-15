High school football schedule, broadcasts for Week 6
By:
Thursday, October 15, 2020 | 1:46 PM
Thursday
WPIAL
Class A
Tri-County South
Avella at Bentworth, 6 p.m.
City League
Brashear at Perry Traditional Acad., 7 p.m.
Nonconference
Carrick at Albert Gallatin, 7 p.m.
Friday
WPIAL
Class 6A
Canon-McMillan at North Allegheny, 7:30 p.m. (HSSN, 1020 AM)
Hempfield at Central Catholic, ppd.
Norwin at Mt. Lebanon, 7:30 p.m.
Class 5A
Allegheny 6
Bethel Park at Peters Township, 7 p.m.
Moon at Upper St. Clair, 7 p.m. (HSSN, 1320 AM)
West Allegheny at South Fayette, 7 p.m. (HSSN)
Big East
Connellsville at Penn-Trafford, 7:30 p.m.
Latrobe at Franklin Regional, 7 p.m. (HSSN, 97.3 FM, 1480 AM)
Northeast
Fox Chapel at Penn Hills, 7 p.m. (HSSN*)
North Hills at Pine-Richland, 7 p.m.
Shaler at Kiski Area, 7 p.m.
Class 4A
Big 8
Belle Vernon at Trinity, 7 p.m. (HSSN, 95.3 FM)
Laurel Highlands at McKeesport, 7 p.m. (HSSN*, 590 AM, 101.1 FM)
Thomas Jefferson at Ringgold, 7 p.m. (HSSN*)
Greater Allegheny
Greensburg Salem at Mars, 7 p.m.
Hampton at Indiana, 7 p.m. (HSSN, 1450 AM, 100.3 FM)
Highlands at Armstrong, 7 p.m.
Plum at Knoch, 7 p.m. (HSSN, 680 AM)
Parkway
Beaver at Chartiers Valley, 7 p.m.
Blackhawk at New Castle, ppd.
Nonconference
Blackhawk at Butler, 7 p.m. (HSSN, 1050 AM)
Uniontown at West Mifflin, 7 p.m.
Class 3A
Allegheny 7
Burrell at Freeport, 7 p.m.
East Allegheny at Derry, ppd.
North Catholic at Deer Lakes, 7 p.m.
Interstate
Brownsville at Southmoreland, ppd.
Elizabeth Forward at Mt. Pleasant, 7 p.m. (HSSN*, 107.1 FM)
South Park at South Allegheny, 7 p.m.
Northwestern 6
Avonworth at Hopewell, 7 p.m. (HSSN, 1460 AM)
Central Valley at Ambridge, 7 p.m.
Quaker Valley at Keystone Oaks, 7 p.m.
Nonconference
Valley at Yough, 7 p.m.
Class 2A
Allegheny
Apollo-Ridge at Serra Catholic, ppd.
Century
Beth-Center at Frazier, 7 p.m.
Chartiers-Houston at McGuffey, 7 p.m. (HSSN, 1450 AM)
Washington at Charleroi, 7 p.m.
Midwestern
Beaver Falls at Freedom, 7:30 p.m. (HSSN, 1230 AM, 99.3 FM)
Mohawk at Laurel, 7 p.m.
New Brighton at Neshannock, 7 p.m. (HSSN, 92.1 FM)
Riverside at Ellwood City, 7 p.m.
Three Rivers
Seton LaSalle at Carlynton, 7 p.m.
South Side at Brentwood, 7 p.m.
Western Beaver at Sto-Rox, 7 p.m. (HSSN**)
Nonconference
Ligonier Valley at Waynesburg, 7 p.m.
Class A
Big 7
Fort Cherry at Union, 7 p.m.
Northgate at Burgettstown, 7 p.m.
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Shenango, 7 p.m. (HSSN*)
Rochester at Cornell, 7 p.m.
Eastern
Bishop Canevin at Jeannette, 7 p.m.
Clairton at Greensburg Central Catholic, 7 p.m.
Imani Christian at Springdale, 7 p.m.
Riverview at Leechburg, 7 p.m.
Tri-County South
Mapletown at Jefferson-Morgan, 7 p.m. (HSSN)
Monessen at West Greene, (Monessen forfeits)
Nonconference
Brownsville at West Greene, 7 p.m.
District 8
City League
Westinghouse at University Prep, 7 p.m.
District 10
Erie at Butler, ppd.
Saturday
WPIAL
Class 6A
Baldwin at Seneca Valley, Noon (HSSN*)
Class 5A
Big East
Gateway at Woodland Hills, 7 p.m. (HSSN*)
Class 4A
Parkway
Aliquippa at Montour, 7 p.m. (HSSN)
Class 2A
Allegheny
Steel Valley at Shady Side Acad., 3 p.m.
Class A
Tri-County South
California at Carmichaels, 7 p.m. (HSSN, 590 AM, 101.1 FM)
* Live video stream on Trib HSSN
** HSSN Video Stream Game of the Week
