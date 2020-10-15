High school football schedule, broadcasts for Week 6

By: Tribune-Review
Thursday, October 15, 2020 | 1:46 PM

Thursday

WPIAL

Class A

Tri-County South

Avella at Bentworth, 6 p.m.

City League

Brashear at Perry Traditional Acad., 7 p.m.

Nonconference

Carrick at Albert Gallatin, 7 p.m.

Friday

WPIAL

Class 6A

Canon-McMillan at North Allegheny, 7:30 p.m. (HSSN, 1020 AM)

Hempfield at Central Catholic, ppd.

Norwin at Mt. Lebanon, 7:30 p.m.

Class 5A

Allegheny 6

Bethel Park at Peters Township, 7 p.m.

Moon at Upper St. Clair, 7 p.m. (HSSN, 1320 AM)

West Allegheny at South Fayette, 7 p.m. (HSSN)

Big East

Connellsville at Penn-Trafford, 7:30 p.m.

Latrobe at Franklin Regional, 7 p.m. (HSSN, 97.3 FM, 1480 AM)

Northeast

Fox Chapel at Penn Hills, 7 p.m. (HSSN*)

North Hills at Pine-Richland, 7 p.m.

Shaler at Kiski Area, 7 p.m.

Class 4A

Big 8

Belle Vernon at Trinity, 7 p.m. (HSSN, 95.3 FM)

Laurel Highlands at McKeesport, 7 p.m. (HSSN*, 590 AM, 101.1 FM)

Thomas Jefferson at Ringgold, 7 p.m. (HSSN*)

Greater Allegheny

Greensburg Salem at Mars, 7 p.m.

Hampton at Indiana, 7 p.m. (HSSN, 1450 AM, 100.3 FM)

Highlands at Armstrong, 7 p.m.

Plum at Knoch, 7 p.m. (HSSN, 680 AM)

Parkway

Beaver at Chartiers Valley, 7 p.m.

Blackhawk at New Castle, ppd.

Nonconference

Blackhawk at Butler, 7 p.m. (HSSN, 1050 AM)

Uniontown at West Mifflin, 7 p.m.

Class 3A

Allegheny 7

Burrell at Freeport, 7 p.m.

East Allegheny at Derry, ppd.

North Catholic at Deer Lakes, 7 p.m.

Interstate

Brownsville at Southmoreland, ppd.

Elizabeth Forward at Mt. Pleasant, 7 p.m. (HSSN*, 107.1 FM)

South Park at South Allegheny, 7 p.m.

Northwestern 6

Avonworth at Hopewell, 7 p.m. (HSSN, 1460 AM)

Central Valley at Ambridge, 7 p.m.

Quaker Valley at Keystone Oaks, 7 p.m.

Nonconference

Valley at Yough, 7 p.m.

Class 2A

Allegheny

Apollo-Ridge at Serra Catholic, ppd.

Century

Beth-Center at Frazier, 7 p.m.

Chartiers-Houston at McGuffey, 7 p.m. (HSSN, 1450 AM)

Washington at Charleroi, 7 p.m.

Midwestern

Beaver Falls at Freedom, 7:30 p.m. (HSSN, 1230 AM, 99.3 FM)

Mohawk at Laurel, 7 p.m.

New Brighton at Neshannock, 7 p.m. (HSSN, 92.1 FM)

Riverside at Ellwood City, 7 p.m.

Three Rivers

Seton LaSalle at Carlynton, 7 p.m.

South Side at Brentwood, 7 p.m.

Western Beaver at Sto-Rox, 7 p.m. (HSSN**)

Nonconference

Ligonier Valley at Waynesburg, 7 p.m.

Class A

Big 7

Fort Cherry at Union, 7 p.m.

Northgate at Burgettstown, 7 p.m.

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Shenango, 7 p.m. (HSSN*)

Rochester at Cornell, 7 p.m.

Eastern

Bishop Canevin at Jeannette, 7 p.m.

Clairton at Greensburg Central Catholic, 7 p.m.

Imani Christian at Springdale, 7 p.m.

Riverview at Leechburg, 7 p.m.

Tri-County South

Mapletown at Jefferson-Morgan, 7 p.m. (HSSN)

Monessen at West Greene, (Monessen forfeits)

Nonconference

Brownsville at West Greene, 7 p.m.

District 8

City League

Westinghouse at University Prep, 7 p.m.

District 10

Erie at Butler, ppd.

Saturday

WPIAL

Class 6A

Baldwin at Seneca Valley, Noon (HSSN*)

Class 5A

Big East

Gateway at Woodland Hills, 7 p.m. (HSSN*)

Class 4A

Parkway

Aliquippa at Montour, 7 p.m. (HSSN)

Class 2A

Allegheny

Steel Valley at Shady Side Acad., 3 p.m.

Class A

Tri-County South

California at Carmichaels, 7 p.m. (HSSN, 590 AM, 101.1 FM)

* Live video stream on Trib HSSN

** HSSN Video Stream Game of the Week

More Football

Trib HSSN don’t-miss high school football matchups for Week 6
Nothing artificial about Chick’s Picks’ intelligence as she makes Week 6 predictions
Trib HSSN football players to watch in Week 6
The Birdie has questions, lots of questions, about Westmoreland County attendance limits
A-K Valley football players to watch for Week 6

  • Loading...

Recent Videos

Facebook

HSSN

Twitter

click me