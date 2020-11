High school football schedule, broadcasts for Week 9

Thursday, November 5, 2020 | 4:16 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Sto-Rox’s Drevon Miller-Ross intercepts a pass over Western Beaver’s Dakkari Bradford during the first quarter Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, at Sto-Rox.

Friday

WPIAL playoffs

Class 6A

Championship

• Central Catholic (5-2) vs. North Allegheny (6-0) at North Hills, 7 p.m. (HSSN, 1020 AM)

Class 5A

Semifinals

• Penn-Trafford (6-1) at Pine-Richland (7-0), 7 p.m. (HSSN*, 107.1 FM)

• Peters Township (7-0) at Gateway (5-0), 7 p.m. (HSSN*)

Class 4A

Semifinals

• Belle Vernon (6-1) at Aliquippa (8-0), 7 p.m. (HSSN*, 1460 AM, 92.1 FM)

• Plum (8-0) at Thomas Jefferson (6-1), 7 p.m. (HSSN*)

Class 3A

Semifinals

• Keystone Oaks (5-2) at Central Valley (8-0), 7 p.m. (HSSN*)

• Elizabeth Forward (7-0) vs. North Catholic (8-0) at Mars, 7 p.m. (HSSN*, 1320 AM)

Class 2A

Semifinals

• Apollo-Ridge (6-0) vs. Beaver Falls (8-0) at Geneva, 7 p.m. (HSSN**)

• Serra Catholic (5-0) at Sto-Rox (7-1), 7 p.m. (HSSN*)

Class A

Semifinals

• Shenango (7-1) vs. Clairton (7-0) at Norwin, 7 p.m. (HSSN*)

• Jeannette (7-1) at Rochester (7-1), 7 p.m. (HSSN*, 1230 AM, 99.3 FM)

Saturday

District 8

City League playoffs

Semifinals

• No. 2 Allderdice (3-1) vs. No. 3 University Prep (2-2) at George Cupples Stadium, noon

• No. 1 Westinghouse (5-0) vs. No. 4 Brashear (1-3) at George Cupples Stadium, 3 p.m.

* Live video stream on Trib HSSN

** Trib HSSN Video Stream Game of the Week