High school football schedule for Week 1
By:
Thursday, September 10, 2020 | 9:49 PM
Friday
WPIAL
Class 6A
Canon-McMillan at Central Catholic, 7 p.m.
Hempfield at Norwin, 7 p.m.
Nonconference
Baldwin at Hollidaysburg, 7 p.m.
Penn Hills at North Allegheny, 7 p.m. (HSSN)
Class 5A
Allegheny Six
Bethel Park at Upper St. Clair, 7 p.m. (1020 AM, HSSN)
West Allegheny at Moon, 7 p.m.
Big East
Connellsville at Woodland Hills, 7 p.m.
Franklin Regional at Gateway, 7 p.m. (HSSN)
Latrobe at Penn-Trafford, 7:30 p.m. (1480 AM, HSSN)
Northeast
Fox Chapel at Pine-Richland, 7 p.m.
Shaler at North Hills, 7 p.m.
Nonconference
South Fayette at Dover, Ohio, 7 p.m.
Class 4A
Big Eight
Belle Vernon at McKeesport, 7 p.m. (HSSN)
Ringgold at Trinity, 7 p.m. (1450 AM, HSSN)
Thomas Jefferson at W. Mifflin, 7:30 p.m. (HSSN)
Greater Allegheny
Hampton at Mars, 7 p.m.
Highlands at Knoch, 7 p.m. (680 AM, HSSN)
Indiana at Armstrong, 7 p.m. (1450 AM, HSSN)
Plum at Greensburg Salem, 7 p.m. (107.1 FM, HSSN)
Parkway
Aliquippa at New Castle, 7 p.m. (92.1 FM, HSSN)
Beaver at Blackhawk, 7 p.m. (1230 AM, HSSN)
Chartiers Valley at Montour, 7 p.m. (1320 AM, HSSN)
Nonconference
Laurel Highlands at Albert Gallatin, 7 p.m. (590 AM, HSSN)
Class 3A
Allegheny
Burrell at Valley, 7 p.m.
Deer Lakes at Freeport, 7 p.m.
North Catholic at Derry, 7 p.m.
Interstate
South Allegheny at Mt. Pleasant, 7 p.m.
South Park at Southmoreland, 7 p.m.
Northwestern 6
Central Valley at Hopewell, 7 p.m. (1460 AM, HSSN)
Keystone Oaks at Ambridge, 7 p.m
Quaker Valley at Avonworth, 7 p.m. (HSSN)
Nonconference
East Allegheny at Brownsville, 7 p.m.
Elizabeth Forward at Yough, 7 p.m.
Class 2A
Allegheny
Ligonier Valley at Apollo-Ridge, 7 p.m. (HSSN)
Century
Beth-Center at Waynesburg, 7 p.m.
Charleroi at Frazier, 7 p.m.
Washington at McGuffey, 7 p.m. (95.3 FM, HSSN)
Midwestern
Beaver Falls at Riverside, 7 p.m.
Laurel at Neshannock, 7 p.m. (HSSN)
Mohawk at Ellwood City, 7 p.m.
New Brighton at Freedom, 7:30 p.m. (HSSN)
Three Rivers
Seton LaSalle at Brentwood, 7 p.m. (HSSN)
Sto-Rox at Carlynton, 7 p.m.
Western Beaver at South Side, 7 p.m.
Class A
Big Seven
Fort Cherry at Burgettstown, 7 p.m.
OLSH at Cornell, 7 p.m.
Rochester at Northgate, 7 p.m.
Eastern
Clairton at Jeannette, 7 p.m. (HSSN)
Greensburg C.C. at Leechburg, 7 p.m.
Riverview at Springdale, 7 p.m.
Tri-County South
Avella at Monessen, 7 p.m.
California at Bentworth, 7 p.m.
Jefferson-Morgan at Carmichaels, 7 p.m.
Mapletown at West Greene, 7 p.m.
District 10
Butler at Cathedral Prep, 7 p.m. (1050 AM, HSSN)
Saturday
WPIAL
Class A
Big Seven
Union at Shenango, 7 p.m.
Eastern
Imani Christian at Bishop Canevin, 7 p.m.
HSSN = Available on Trib High School Sports Network
More Football• The Birdie happy to be back watching football in the A-K Valley
• Burrell, Valley looking forward to another ‘Battle of the Bypass’
• Trib HSSN football players to watch in Week 1
• WPIAL football preseason rankings
• Westmoreland County high school football players to watch for Week 1