High school football schedule for Week 1

By: Tribune-Review
Thursday, September 10, 2020 | 9:49 PM

Friday

WPIAL

Class 6A

Canon-McMillan at Central Catholic, 7 p.m.

Hempfield at Norwin, 7 p.m.

Nonconference

Baldwin at Hollidaysburg, 7 p.m.

Penn Hills at North Allegheny, 7 p.m. (HSSN)

Class 5A

Allegheny Six

Bethel Park at Upper St. Clair, 7 p.m. (1020 AM, HSSN)

West Allegheny at Moon, 7 p.m.

Big East

Connellsville at Woodland Hills, 7 p.m.

Franklin Regional at Gateway, 7 p.m. (HSSN)

Latrobe at Penn-Trafford, 7:30 p.m. (1480 AM, HSSN)

Northeast

Fox Chapel at Pine-Richland, 7 p.m.

Shaler at North Hills, 7 p.m.

Nonconference

South Fayette at Dover, Ohio, 7 p.m.

Class 4A

Big Eight

Belle Vernon at McKeesport, 7 p.m. (HSSN)

Ringgold at Trinity, 7 p.m. (1450 AM, HSSN)

Thomas Jefferson at W. Mifflin, 7:30 p.m. (HSSN)

Greater Allegheny

Hampton at Mars, 7 p.m.

Highlands at Knoch, 7 p.m. (680 AM, HSSN)

Indiana at Armstrong, 7 p.m. (1450 AM, HSSN)

Plum at Greensburg Salem, 7 p.m. (107.1 FM, HSSN)

Parkway

Aliquippa at New Castle, 7 p.m. (92.1 FM, HSSN)

Beaver at Blackhawk, 7 p.m. (1230 AM, HSSN)

Chartiers Valley at Montour, 7 p.m. (1320 AM, HSSN)

Nonconference

Laurel Highlands at Albert Gallatin, 7 p.m. (590 AM, HSSN)

Class 3A

Allegheny

Burrell at Valley, 7 p.m.

Deer Lakes at Freeport, 7 p.m.

North Catholic at Derry, 7 p.m.

Interstate

South Allegheny at Mt. Pleasant, 7 p.m.

South Park at Southmoreland, 7 p.m.

Northwestern 6

Central Valley at Hopewell, 7 p.m. (1460 AM, HSSN)

Keystone Oaks at Ambridge, 7 p.m

Quaker Valley at Avonworth, 7 p.m. (HSSN)

Nonconference

East Allegheny at Brownsville, 7 p.m.

Elizabeth Forward at Yough, 7 p.m.

Class 2A

Allegheny

Ligonier Valley at Apollo-Ridge, 7 p.m. (HSSN)

Century

Beth-Center at Waynesburg, 7 p.m.

Charleroi at Frazier, 7 p.m.

Washington at McGuffey, 7 p.m. (95.3 FM, HSSN)

Midwestern

Beaver Falls at Riverside, 7 p.m.

Laurel at Neshannock, 7 p.m. (HSSN)

Mohawk at Ellwood City, 7 p.m.

New Brighton at Freedom, 7:30 p.m. (HSSN)

Three Rivers

Seton LaSalle at Brentwood, 7 p.m. (HSSN)

Sto-Rox at Carlynton, 7 p.m.

Western Beaver at South Side, 7 p.m.

Class A

Big Seven

Fort Cherry at Burgettstown, 7 p.m.

OLSH at Cornell, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Northgate, 7 p.m.

Eastern

Clairton at Jeannette, 7 p.m. (HSSN)

Greensburg C.C. at Leechburg, 7 p.m.

Riverview at Springdale, 7 p.m.

Tri-County South

Avella at Monessen, 7 p.m.

California at Bentworth, 7 p.m.

Jefferson-Morgan at Carmichaels, 7 p.m.

Mapletown at West Greene, 7 p.m.

District 10

Butler at Cathedral Prep, 7 p.m. (1050 AM, HSSN)

Saturday

WPIAL

Class A

Big Seven

Union at Shenango, 7 p.m.

Eastern

Imani Christian at Bishop Canevin, 7 p.m.

HSSN = Available on Trib High School Sports Network

More Football

The Birdie happy to be back watching football in the A-K Valley
Burrell, Valley looking forward to another ‘Battle of the Bypass’
Trib HSSN football players to watch in Week 1
WPIAL football preseason rankings
Westmoreland County high school football players to watch for Week 1

  • Loading...

Recent Videos

Facebook

HSSN

Twitter

click me