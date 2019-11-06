High school football schedule for Week 11

Wednesday, November 6, 2019 | 5:46 PM

WPIAL playoffs

Friday

Class 6A

Semifinals

Friday’s schedule

Central Catholic (9-1) vs. Mt. Lebanon (7-4) at Fox Chapel, 7 p.m.; North Allegheny (10-1) at Pine-Richland (9-1), 7 p.m.

Class 5A

Quarterfinals

Penn-Trafford (10-1) vs. Upper St. Clair (7-4) at West Mifflin, 7 p.m.; Moon (9-2) vs. Peters Township (10-1) at West Allegheny, 7 p.m.; Gateway (9-2) vs. Bethel Park (7-3) at Norwin, 7 p.m.; Penn Hills (10-1) vs. McKeesport (8-3) at Hempfield, 7 p.m.

Class 4A

Semifinals

Thomas Jefferson (11-0) vs. Blackhawk (7-4) at Chartiers Valley, 7 p.m.; South Fayette (10-1) vs. Belle Vernon (9-1) at Peters Township, 7 p.m.

Class 3A

Semifinals

Central Valley (10-1) vs. Derry (9-2) at North Allegheny, 7 p.m.; Aliquippa (10-1) vs. South Park (5-5) at North Hills, 7 p.m.

Class 2A

Quarterfinals

Washington (11-0) vs. Freedom (8-3) at Canon-McMillan, 7 p.m.; Neshannock (9-2) vs. Brentwood (8-2) at Freedom, 7 p.m.; Avonworth (11-0) vs. New Brighton (8-3) at Ambridge, 7 p.m.; Riverside (7-3) vs. McGuffey (9-2) at Montour, 7 p.m.

Class A

Semifinals

Clairton (9-2) vs. Cornell (9-1) at Chartiers-Houston, 7 p.m.; West Greene (10-1) vs. Sto-Rox (10-1) at Trinity, 7 p.m.

PIAA District 6

Friday

Class 4A

Championship

Bellefonte (8-2) vs. Clearfield (9-2) at Bald Eagle Area, 7 p.m.

Class 2A

Semifinals

Penns Valley (10-1) at Richland (10-0), 7 p.m.

Class A

Quarterfinals

Bishop McCort (6-5) at Bishop Guilfoyle (8-2), 7 p.m.; Purchase Line (7-4) at Portage (8-2), 7 p.m.

Saturday

Class 3A

Championship

Bald Eagle Area (8-3) vs. Westmont Hilltop (8-3) at Mansion Park, Altoona, 7 p.m.

Class 2A

Semifinals

Bellwood-Antis (11-0) at Ligonier Valley (11-0), 7 p.m.

Class A

Quarterfinals

Claysburg-Kimmel (8-3) at Saltsburg (7-3), 7 p.m.; Homer-Center (7-4) at Juniata Valley (8-2), 7 p.m.

Districts 5, 8, 9, 10

Friday

Class 6A

PIAA sub-regional

State College (9-1) vs. McDowell (9-1) at Veteran’s Stadium, Erie, 7 p.m.

Class 5A

PIAA sub-regional

Oil City (11-0) vs. Hollidaysburg (6-4) at St. Francis (Pa.), 7 p.m.

Class 4A

PIAA sub-regional

Cathedral Prep (9-2) vs. University Prep (7-4) at Cupples Stadium, 7 p.m.

Class 3A

Championship

Bedford (9-2) vs. Westinghouse (8-3) at Somerset, 7 p.m.

Class 2A

Championship

Chestnut Ridge (8-2) vs. Berlin-Brothersvalley (10-1) at Windber, 7 p.m.

Class A

Championship

Tussey Mountain (10-1) vs. Northern Bedford (8-3) at Hollidaysburg, 7 p.m.