High school football schedule for Week 4

By: HSSN Staff
Wednesday, September 18, 2019 | 4:57 PM

Thursday

District 8

City League

Nonconference

Westinghouse at Carrick, 7 p.m.

Friday

WPIAL

Class 6A

Butler at Seneca Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Canon-McMillan at Hempfield, 7 p.m.

Mt. Lebanon at North Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.

Norwin at Pine-Richland, 7 p.m.

Class 5A

Allegheny 8

Chartiers Valley at Moon, 7 p.m.

Upper St. Clair at West Allegheny, 7 p.m.

Woodland Hills at Baldwin, 7 p.m.

Big East

Latrobe at Connellsville, 7 p.m.

McKeesport at Plum, 7 p.m.

Northern

Fox Chapel at Hampton, 7 p.m.

Mars at Armstrong, 7 p.m.

Penn Hills at Kiski Area, 7 p.m.

Class 4A

Big 8

Greensburg Salem at Laurel Highlands, 7 p.m.

Indiana at Belle Vernon, 7 p.m.

Thomas Jefferson at Trinity, 7 p.m.

Northwest 8

Highlands at Beaver, 7:30 p.m.

Knoch at Ambridge, 7 p.m.

Montour at Blackhawk, 7 p.m.

Class 3A

Big East

Derry at North Catholic, 7 p.m.

Mt. Pleasant at Deer Lakes, 7 p.m.

Uniontown at Freeport, 7 p.m.

Yough at Burrell, 7 p.m.

Tri-County West

Beaver Falls at Aliquippa, 7 p.m.

Keystone Oaks at Central Valley, 7 p.m.

South Park at Waynesburg, 7 p.m.

Class 2A

Allegheny

Apollo-Ridge at Avonworth, 7 p.m.

Summit Academy at East Allegheny, 7 p.m.

Valley at Steel Valley, 7 p.m.

Interstate

Beth-Center at McGuffey, 7 p.m.

Carmichaels at Charleroi, 7 p.m.

Southmoreland at Brownsville, 7 p.m.

Midwestern

Ellwood City at Freedom, 7 p.m.

Riverside at Shenango, 7 p.m.

Western Beaver at Mohawk, 7 p.m.

Three Rivers

Fort Cherry at South Allegheny, 7 p.m.

Serra Catholic at Carlynton, 7 p.m.

South Side Beaver at Burgettstown, 7 p.m.

Class A

Big 7

Northgate at Cornell, 7 p.m.

Union at Rochester, 7:30 p.m.

Eastern

Imani Christian at Greensburg Central Catholic, 7 p.m.

Jeannette at Springdale, 7 p.m.

Tri-County South

Bentworth at Mapletown, 7 p.m.

Jefferson-Morgan at Avella, 7 p.m.

West Greene at Monessen, 7 p.m.

Nonconference

Bethel Park at Central Catholic, 7 p.m.

Brashear at Brooke, W.Va., 7 p.m.

California at Washington, 7 p.m.

Chartiers-Houston at Sto-Rox, 7 p.m.

Frazier at Brentwood, 7 p.m.

Hopewell at South Fayette, 7 p.m.

James Buchanan at Albert Gallatin, 7 p.m.

Laurel at Clairton, 7 p.m.

New Brighton at Seton LaSalle, 7 p.m.

North Hills at Peters Township, 7 p.m.

Penn-Trafford at Massillon, Ohio, 7:30 p.m.

Quaker Valley at Elizabeth Forward, 7 p.m.

Ringgold at Gateway, 7 p.m.

Shady Side Academy at Neshannock, 7 p.m.

West Mifflin at New Castle, 7 p.m.

District 6

Heritage

Homer-Center at United, 7 p.m.

Marion Center at Northern Cambria, 7 p.m.

Purchase Line at Blairsville, 7 p.m.

Saltsburg at Penns Manor, 7 p.m.

West Shamokin at Ligonier Valley, 7 p.m.

Saturday

WPIAL

Class A

Big 7

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Bishop Canevin, 7 p.m.

Eastern

Leechburg at Riverview, noon

Nonconference

Franklin Regional at Shaler, 1 p.m.

