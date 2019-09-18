High school football schedule for Week 4
Wednesday, September 18, 2019 | 4:57 PM
Thursday
District 8
City League
Nonconference
Westinghouse at Carrick, 7 p.m.
Friday
WPIAL
Class 6A
Butler at Seneca Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Canon-McMillan at Hempfield, 7 p.m.
Mt. Lebanon at North Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.
Norwin at Pine-Richland, 7 p.m.
Class 5A
Allegheny 8
Chartiers Valley at Moon, 7 p.m.
Upper St. Clair at West Allegheny, 7 p.m.
Woodland Hills at Baldwin, 7 p.m.
Big East
Latrobe at Connellsville, 7 p.m.
McKeesport at Plum, 7 p.m.
Northern
Fox Chapel at Hampton, 7 p.m.
Mars at Armstrong, 7 p.m.
Penn Hills at Kiski Area, 7 p.m.
Class 4A
Big 8
Greensburg Salem at Laurel Highlands, 7 p.m.
Indiana at Belle Vernon, 7 p.m.
Thomas Jefferson at Trinity, 7 p.m.
Northwest 8
Highlands at Beaver, 7:30 p.m.
Knoch at Ambridge, 7 p.m.
Montour at Blackhawk, 7 p.m.
Class 3A
Big East
Derry at North Catholic, 7 p.m.
Mt. Pleasant at Deer Lakes, 7 p.m.
Uniontown at Freeport, 7 p.m.
Yough at Burrell, 7 p.m.
Tri-County West
Beaver Falls at Aliquippa, 7 p.m.
Keystone Oaks at Central Valley, 7 p.m.
South Park at Waynesburg, 7 p.m.
Class 2A
Allegheny
Apollo-Ridge at Avonworth, 7 p.m.
Summit Academy at East Allegheny, 7 p.m.
Valley at Steel Valley, 7 p.m.
Interstate
Beth-Center at McGuffey, 7 p.m.
Carmichaels at Charleroi, 7 p.m.
Southmoreland at Brownsville, 7 p.m.
Midwestern
Ellwood City at Freedom, 7 p.m.
Riverside at Shenango, 7 p.m.
Western Beaver at Mohawk, 7 p.m.
Three Rivers
Fort Cherry at South Allegheny, 7 p.m.
Serra Catholic at Carlynton, 7 p.m.
South Side Beaver at Burgettstown, 7 p.m.
Class A
Big 7
Northgate at Cornell, 7 p.m.
Union at Rochester, 7:30 p.m.
Eastern
Imani Christian at Greensburg Central Catholic, 7 p.m.
Jeannette at Springdale, 7 p.m.
Tri-County South
Bentworth at Mapletown, 7 p.m.
Jefferson-Morgan at Avella, 7 p.m.
West Greene at Monessen, 7 p.m.
Nonconference
Bethel Park at Central Catholic, 7 p.m.
Brashear at Brooke, W.Va., 7 p.m.
California at Washington, 7 p.m.
Chartiers-Houston at Sto-Rox, 7 p.m.
Frazier at Brentwood, 7 p.m.
Hopewell at South Fayette, 7 p.m.
James Buchanan at Albert Gallatin, 7 p.m.
Laurel at Clairton, 7 p.m.
New Brighton at Seton LaSalle, 7 p.m.
North Hills at Peters Township, 7 p.m.
Penn-Trafford at Massillon, Ohio, 7:30 p.m.
Quaker Valley at Elizabeth Forward, 7 p.m.
Ringgold at Gateway, 7 p.m.
Shady Side Academy at Neshannock, 7 p.m.
West Mifflin at New Castle, 7 p.m.
District 6
Heritage
Homer-Center at United, 7 p.m.
Marion Center at Northern Cambria, 7 p.m.
Purchase Line at Blairsville, 7 p.m.
Saltsburg at Penns Manor, 7 p.m.
West Shamokin at Ligonier Valley, 7 p.m.
Saturday
WPIAL
Class A
Big 7
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Bishop Canevin, 7 p.m.
Eastern
Leechburg at Riverview, noon
Nonconference
Franklin Regional at Shaler, 1 p.m.