High school football schedule for Week 5

By: HSSN Staff
Wednesday, September 25, 2019 | 4:16 PM

Thursday

District 8

City League

Westinghouse at Brashear, 7 p.m.

Friday

WPIAL

Class 6A

Butler at Norwin, 7 p.m.

Hempfield at Mt. Lebanon, 7:30 p.m.

North Allegheny at Seneca Valley, 7 p.m.

Pine-Richland at Central Catholic at Carnegie Mellon, 7:30 p.m.

Class 5A

Allegheny 8

Baldwin at Chartiers Valley, 7 p.m.

Moon at Bethel Park, 7:30 p.m.

West Allegheny at Woodland Hills, 7 p.m.

Big East

Latrobe at McKeesport, 7 p.m.

Plum at Penn-Trafford, 7:30 p.m.

Northern

Kiski Area at Hampton, 7 p.m.

Penn Hills at Armstrong, 7 p.m.

Shaler at Mars, 7 p.m.

Class 4A

Big 8

Belle Vernon at Greensburg Salem, 7 p.m.

Laurel Highlands at West Mifflin, 7:30 p.m.

Trinity at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Northwest 8

Ambridge at Highlands, 7 p.m.

Montour at Knoch, 7 p.m.

South Fayette at Blackhawk, 7 p.m.

Class 3A

Big East

Deer Lakes at Burrell, 7 p.m.

Elizabeth Forward at Derry, 7 p.m.

Freeport at Yough, 7 p.m.

North Catholic at Mt. Pleasant, 7 p.m.

Tri-County West

Aliquippa at Hopewell, 7 p.m.

Central Valley at Waynesburg, 7 p.m.

Keystone Oaks at Quaker Valley, 7 p.m.

Class 2A

Allegheny

Shady Side Academy at Apollo-Ridge (Shady Side Academy forfeits)

Summit Academy at Avonworth, 7 p.m.

Century

Beth-Center at Charleroi, 7 p.m.

Frazier at Washington, 7 p.m.

McGuffey at Southmoreland, 7 p.m.

Midwestern

Mohawk at Shenango, 7 p.m.

Neshannock at New Brighton, 7 p.m.

Western Beaver at Ellwood City, 7 p.m.

Three Rivers

Brentwood at South Side Beaver, 7 p.m.

Seton LaSalle at Fort Cherry, 7 p.m.

Class A

Big 7

Bishop Canevin at Union, 7 p.m.

Cornell at Rochester, 7:30 p.m.

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Laurel, 7 p.m.

Sto-Rox at Northgate, 7 p.m.

Eastern

Clairton at Leechburg, 7 p.m.

Springdale at Greensburg C.C., 7 p.m.

Tri-County South

Avella at West Greene, 7 p.m.

Jefferson-Morgan at California, 7 p.m.

Mapletown at Chartiers-Houston, 7 p.m.

Monessen at Bentworth, 7 p.m.

Nonconference

Albert Gallatin at Allegany, Md., 7 p.m.

Beaver at Ringgold, 7 p.m.

Brownsville at Jeannette, 7 p.m.

Carlynton at Riverside, 7 p.m.

Connellsville at Thomas Jefferson, 7:30 p.m.

East Allegheny at Carmichaels, 7 p.m.

Fox Chapel at Upper St. Clair, 7 p.m.

Freedom at Valley, 7 p.m.

Gateway at North Hills, 7:30 p.m.

New Castle at South Park, 7 p.m.

North Catholic at Mt. Pleasant, 7 p.m.

Peters Township at Canon-McMillan, 7 p.m.

South Allegheny at Steel Valley, 7 p.m.

Uniontown at Beaver Falls, 7 p.m.

District 6

Heritage

Blairsville at Marion Center, 7 p.m.

Ligonier Valley at Purchase Line, 7 p.m.

Northern Cambria at Homer-Center, 7 p.m.

Penns Manor at West Shamokin, 7 p.m.

United at Saltsburg, 7 p.m.

District 8

City League

Allderdice at Perry, 7 p.m.

Nonconference

Carrick at Newbury, Ohio, 7 p.m.

University Prep at Steubenville, Ohio, 7 p.m.

Saturday

WPIAL

Class 2A

Three Rivers

Serra Catholic at Burgettstown, 1:30 p.m.

Class A

Eastern

Imani Christian at Riverview, noon

  • Loading...

Recent Videos

Facebook

HSSN

Twitter

click me