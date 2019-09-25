High school football schedule for Week 5
Wednesday, September 25, 2019 | 4:16 PM
Thursday
District 8
City League
Westinghouse at Brashear, 7 p.m.
Friday
WPIAL
Class 6A
Butler at Norwin, 7 p.m.
Hempfield at Mt. Lebanon, 7:30 p.m.
North Allegheny at Seneca Valley, 7 p.m.
Pine-Richland at Central Catholic at Carnegie Mellon, 7:30 p.m.
Class 5A
Allegheny 8
Baldwin at Chartiers Valley, 7 p.m.
Moon at Bethel Park, 7:30 p.m.
West Allegheny at Woodland Hills, 7 p.m.
Big East
Latrobe at McKeesport, 7 p.m.
Plum at Penn-Trafford, 7:30 p.m.
Northern
Kiski Area at Hampton, 7 p.m.
Penn Hills at Armstrong, 7 p.m.
Shaler at Mars, 7 p.m.
Class 4A
Big 8
Belle Vernon at Greensburg Salem, 7 p.m.
Laurel Highlands at West Mifflin, 7:30 p.m.
Trinity at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Northwest 8
Ambridge at Highlands, 7 p.m.
Montour at Knoch, 7 p.m.
South Fayette at Blackhawk, 7 p.m.
Class 3A
Big East
Deer Lakes at Burrell, 7 p.m.
Elizabeth Forward at Derry, 7 p.m.
Freeport at Yough, 7 p.m.
North Catholic at Mt. Pleasant, 7 p.m.
Tri-County West
Aliquippa at Hopewell, 7 p.m.
Central Valley at Waynesburg, 7 p.m.
Keystone Oaks at Quaker Valley, 7 p.m.
Class 2A
Allegheny
Shady Side Academy at Apollo-Ridge (Shady Side Academy forfeits)
Summit Academy at Avonworth, 7 p.m.
Century
Beth-Center at Charleroi, 7 p.m.
Frazier at Washington, 7 p.m.
McGuffey at Southmoreland, 7 p.m.
Midwestern
Mohawk at Shenango, 7 p.m.
Neshannock at New Brighton, 7 p.m.
Western Beaver at Ellwood City, 7 p.m.
Three Rivers
Brentwood at South Side Beaver, 7 p.m.
Seton LaSalle at Fort Cherry, 7 p.m.
Class A
Big 7
Bishop Canevin at Union, 7 p.m.
Cornell at Rochester, 7:30 p.m.
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Laurel, 7 p.m.
Sto-Rox at Northgate, 7 p.m.
Eastern
Clairton at Leechburg, 7 p.m.
Springdale at Greensburg C.C., 7 p.m.
Tri-County South
Avella at West Greene, 7 p.m.
Jefferson-Morgan at California, 7 p.m.
Mapletown at Chartiers-Houston, 7 p.m.
Monessen at Bentworth, 7 p.m.
Nonconference
Albert Gallatin at Allegany, Md., 7 p.m.
Beaver at Ringgold, 7 p.m.
Brownsville at Jeannette, 7 p.m.
Carlynton at Riverside, 7 p.m.
Connellsville at Thomas Jefferson, 7:30 p.m.
East Allegheny at Carmichaels, 7 p.m.
Fox Chapel at Upper St. Clair, 7 p.m.
Freedom at Valley, 7 p.m.
Gateway at North Hills, 7:30 p.m.
New Castle at South Park, 7 p.m.
Peters Township at Canon-McMillan, 7 p.m.
South Allegheny at Steel Valley, 7 p.m.
Uniontown at Beaver Falls, 7 p.m.
District 6
Heritage
Blairsville at Marion Center, 7 p.m.
Ligonier Valley at Purchase Line, 7 p.m.
Northern Cambria at Homer-Center, 7 p.m.
Penns Manor at West Shamokin, 7 p.m.
United at Saltsburg, 7 p.m.
District 8
City League
Allderdice at Perry, 7 p.m.
Nonconference
Carrick at Newbury, Ohio, 7 p.m.
University Prep at Steubenville, Ohio, 7 p.m.
Saturday
WPIAL
Class 2A
Three Rivers
Serra Catholic at Burgettstown, 1:30 p.m.
Class A
Eastern
Imani Christian at Riverview, noon