High school football schedule for Week 7
Wednesday, October 9, 2019 | 5:03 PM
Thursday
District 8
City League
Brashear at Allderdice, 7 p.m.
Friday
WPIAL
Class 6A
Hempfield at North Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.
Norwin at Canon-McMillan, 7 p.m.
Pine-Richland at Mt. Lebanon, 7:30 p.m.
Class 5A
Allegheny 8
Bethel Park at Baldwin, 7 p.m.
Chartiers Valley at Peters Township, 7 p.m.
Upper St. Clair at Moon, 7 p.m.
Big East
Franklin Regional at Connellsville, 7 p.m.
Plum at Latrobe, 7 p.m.
Northern
Fox Chapel at Mars, 7 p.m.
North Hills at Armstrong, 7 p.m.
Penn Hills at Shaler, 7 p.m.
Class 4A
Big 8
Greensburg Salem at Ringgold, 7 p.m.
Laurel Highlands at Thomas Jefferson, 7:30 p.m.
West Mifflin at Belle Vernon, 7 p.m.
Northwest 8
Montour at Ambridge, 7 p.m.
New Castle at Knoch, 7 p.m.
South Fayette at Highlands, 7 p.m.
Class 3A
Big East
Freeport at Burrell, 7 p.m.
Mt. Pleasant at Elizabeth Forward, 7 p.m.
North Catholic at Uniontown, 7 p.m.
Yough at Derry, 7 p.m.
Tri-County West
Central Valley at Hopewell, 7 p.m.
South Park at Aliquippa, 7 p.m.
Waynesburg at Beaver Falls, 7 p.m.
Class 2A
Allegheny
Apollo-Ridge at Steel Valley, 7 p.m.
Avonworth at East Allegheny, 7 p.m.
Century
Beth-Center at Washington, 7 p.m.
Brownsville at Frazier, 7 p.m.
Charleroi at McGuffey, 7 p.m.
Midwestern
Ellwood City at Riverside, 7 p.m.
Freedom at Neshannock, 7 p.m.
Three Rivers
Carlynton at Brentwood, 7 p.m.
South Allegheny at Serra Catholic, 7 p.m.
South Side at Seton LaSalle, 7 p.m.
Class A
Big 7
Bishop Canevin at Sto-Rox, 7 p.m.
Laurel at Cornell, 7 p.m.
Rochester at Northgate, 7 p.m.
Eastern
Jeannette at Greensburg Central Catholic, 7 p.m.
Leechburg at Imani Christian, 7 p.m.
Springdale at Riverview, 7 p.m.
Tri-County South
Bentworth at California, 7 p.m.
Chartiers-Houston at Avella, 7 p.m.
Mapletown at Monessen, 7 p.m.
Nonconference
Blackhawk at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Burgettstown at Mohawk, 7 p.m.
Carmichaels at Union, 7 p.m.
Gateway at Massillon, Ohio, 7:30 p.m.
Hampshire, W.Va. at Albert Gallatin, 7 p.m.
Hampton at West Allegheny, 7 p.m.
Keystone Oaks at Deer Lakes, 7 p.m.
McKeesport at Kiski Area, 7 p.m.
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Jefferson-Morgan, 7 p.m.
Quaker Valley at Beaver, 7:30 p.m.
Seneca Valley at Woodland Hills, 7 p.m.
Southmoreland at Shenango, 7 p.m.
Trinity at Penn-Trafford, 7:30 p.m.
West Greene at Clairton, 7 p.m.
District 6
Heritage
Homer-Center at Blairsville, 7 p.m.
Ligonier Valley at Northern Cambria, 7 p.m.
Penns Manor at Marion Center, 7 p.m.
Saltsburg at West Shamokin, 7 p.m.
District 8
City League
Perry at Westinghouse, 7 p.m.
Nonconference
University Prep at Sharon, 7 p.m.
Saturday
WPIAL
Class 6A
Butler at Central Catholic, 12 p.m.
Class 2A
Allegheny
Valley at Summit Academy, 12:30 p.m.
Midwestern
New Brighton at Western Beaver, 12:30 p.m.
Nonconference
Fort Cherry at Shady Side Acad., 2:30 p.m.
District 6
Heritage
United at Purchase Line, 7 p.m.