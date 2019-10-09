High school football schedule for Week 7

By: HSSN Staff
Wednesday, October 9, 2019 | 5:03 PM

Thursday

District 8

City League

Brashear at Allderdice, 7 p.m.

Friday

WPIAL

Class 6A

Hempfield at North Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.

Norwin at Canon-McMillan, 7 p.m.

Pine-Richland at Mt. Lebanon, 7:30 p.m.

Class 5A

Allegheny 8

Bethel Park at Baldwin, 7 p.m.

Chartiers Valley at Peters Township, 7 p.m.

Upper St. Clair at Moon, 7 p.m.

Big East

Franklin Regional at Connellsville, 7 p.m.

Plum at Latrobe, 7 p.m.

Northern

Fox Chapel at Mars, 7 p.m.

North Hills at Armstrong, 7 p.m.

Penn Hills at Shaler, 7 p.m.

Class 4A

Big 8

Greensburg Salem at Ringgold, 7 p.m.

Laurel Highlands at Thomas Jefferson, 7:30 p.m.

West Mifflin at Belle Vernon, 7 p.m.

Northwest 8

Montour at Ambridge, 7 p.m.

New Castle at Knoch, 7 p.m.

South Fayette at Highlands, 7 p.m.

Class 3A

Big East

Freeport at Burrell, 7 p.m.

Mt. Pleasant at Elizabeth Forward, 7 p.m.

North Catholic at Uniontown, 7 p.m.

Yough at Derry, 7 p.m.

Tri-County West

Central Valley at Hopewell, 7 p.m.

South Park at Aliquippa, 7 p.m.

Waynesburg at Beaver Falls, 7 p.m.

Class 2A

Allegheny

Apollo-Ridge at Steel Valley, 7 p.m.

Avonworth at East Allegheny, 7 p.m.

Century

Beth-Center at Washington, 7 p.m.

Brownsville at Frazier, 7 p.m.

Charleroi at McGuffey, 7 p.m.

Midwestern

Ellwood City at Riverside, 7 p.m.

Freedom at Neshannock, 7 p.m.

Three Rivers

Carlynton at Brentwood, 7 p.m.

South Allegheny at Serra Catholic, 7 p.m.

South Side at Seton LaSalle, 7 p.m.

Class A

Big 7

Bishop Canevin at Sto-Rox, 7 p.m.

Laurel at Cornell, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Northgate, 7 p.m.

Eastern

Jeannette at Greensburg Central Catholic, 7 p.m.

Leechburg at Imani Christian, 7 p.m.

Springdale at Riverview, 7 p.m.

Tri-County South

Bentworth at California, 7 p.m.

Chartiers-Houston at Avella, 7 p.m.

Mapletown at Monessen, 7 p.m.

Nonconference

Blackhawk at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Burgettstown at Mohawk, 7 p.m.

Carmichaels at Union, 7 p.m.

Gateway at Massillon, Ohio, 7:30 p.m.

Hampshire, W.Va. at Albert Gallatin, 7 p.m.

Hampton at West Allegheny, 7 p.m.

Keystone Oaks at Deer Lakes, 7 p.m.

McKeesport at Kiski Area, 7 p.m.

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Jefferson-Morgan, 7 p.m.

Quaker Valley at Beaver, 7:30 p.m.

Seneca Valley at Woodland Hills, 7 p.m.

Southmoreland at Shenango, 7 p.m.

Trinity at Penn-Trafford, 7:30 p.m.

West Greene at Clairton, 7 p.m.

District 6

Heritage

Homer-Center at Blairsville, 7 p.m.

Ligonier Valley at Northern Cambria, 7 p.m.

Penns Manor at Marion Center, 7 p.m.

Saltsburg at West Shamokin, 7 p.m.

District 8

City League

Perry at Westinghouse, 7 p.m.

Nonconference

University Prep at Sharon, 7 p.m.

Saturday

WPIAL

Class 6A

Butler at Central Catholic, 12 p.m.

Class 2A

Allegheny

Valley at Summit Academy, 12:30 p.m.

Midwestern

New Brighton at Western Beaver, 12:30 p.m.

Nonconference

Fort Cherry at Shady Side Acad., 2:30 p.m.

District 6

Heritage

United at Purchase Line, 7 p.m.

