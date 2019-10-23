High school football schedule for Week 9
By:
Wednesday, October 23, 2019 | 5:34 PM
Friday
WPIAL
Class 6A
Butler at Canon-McMillan, 7 p.m.
Central Catholic at Mt. Lebanon, 7:30 p.m.
North Allegheny at Pine-Richland, 7 p.m.
Norwin at Seneca Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Class 5A
Allegheny 8
Bethel Park at Upper St. Clair, 7 p.m.
Moon at West Allegheny, 7 p.m.
Peters Township at Baldwin, 7 p.m.
Woodland Hills at Chartiers Valley, 7 p.m.
Big East
Gateway at McKeesport, 7 p.m.
Penn-Trafford at Franklin Regional, 7 p.m.
Northern
Armstrong at Kiski Area, 7 p.m.
Mars at Hampton, 7 p.m.
North Hills at Penn Hills, 7 p.m.
Shaler at Fox Chapel, 7 p.m.
Class 4A
Big 8
Indiana at Greensburg Salem, 7 p.m.
Ringgold at Belle Vernon, 7 p.m.
Trinity at Laurel Highlands, 7 p.m.
West Mifflin at Thomas Jefferson, 7:30 p.m.
Northwest 8
Ambridge at New Castle, 7 p.m.
Blackhawk at Beaver, 7:30 p.m.
Montour at South Fayette, 7 p.m.
Class 3A
Big East
Deer Lakes at North Catholic, 7 p.m.
Derry at Burrell, 7 p.m.
Elizabeth Forward at Yough, 7 p.m.
Mt. Pleasant at Uniontown, 7 p.m.
Tri-County West
Beaver Falls at Hopewell, 7 p.m.
Central Valley at Aliquippa, 7 p.m.
Quaker Valley at South Park, 7 p.m.
Waynesburg at Keystone Oaks, 7 p.m.
Class 2A
Allegheny
Avonworth at Shady Side Academy, 7 p.m.
East Allegheny at Valley, 7 p.m.
Century
Beth-Center at Frazier, 7 p.m.
Carmichaels at Brownsville, 7 p.m.
Washington at McGuffey, 7 p.m.
Midwestern
Neshannock at Shenango, 7 p.m.
Riverside at New Brighton, 7 p.m.
Three Rivers
Burgettstown at South Allegheny, 7 p.m.
Carlynton at Seton LaSalle, 7 p.m.
Serra Catholic at Fort Cherry, 7 p.m.
Class A
Big 7
Bishop Canevin at Rochester, 7 p.m.
Cornell at OLSH, 7 p.m.
Northgate at Laurel, 7 p.m.
Eastern
Jeannette at Clairton, 7 p.m.
Springdale at Leechburg, 7 p.m.
Tri-County South
Avella at Monessen, 7 p.m.
California at Mapletown, 7 p.m.
Jefferson-Morgan at Bentworth, 7 p.m.
Nonconference
Albert Gallatin at Connellsville, 7 p.m.
Charleroi at Apollo-Ridge, 7 p.m.
Ellwood City at Brentwood, 7 p.m.
Highlands at Latrobe, 7 p.m.
Imani Christian at Sto-Rox, 7 p.m.
Knoch at Freeport, 7 p.m.
Plum at Hempfield, 7 p.m.
Riverview at Chartiers-Houston, 7 p.m.
Southmoreland at Greensburg Central Catholic, 7 p. m.
Steel Valley at South Side, 7 p.m.
Summit Academy at Mohawk, 7 p.m.
West Greene at Union, 7 p.m.
District 6
WestPAC vs. Heritage crossovers
Berlin Brothersvalley at Purchase Line, 7 p.m.
Blacklick Valley at Blairsville, 7 p.m.
Conemaugh Township at West Shamokin, 7 p.m.
Conemaugh Valley at United, 7 p.m.
Ferndale at Northern Cambria, 7 p.m.
Meyersdale at Marion Center, 7 p.m.
North Star at Penns Manor, 7 p.m.
Shade at Homer-Center, 7 p.m.
Windber at Saltsburg, 7 p.m.
Saturday
WPIAL
Class 2A
Midwestern
Freedom at Western Beaver, 12:30 p.m.
District 6
Appalachian Bowl
Ligonier Valley vs. Portage at Penns Manor, 7 p.m.
District 8
City League championship
Westinghouse vs. University Prep at Cupples Stadium, 3 p.m.