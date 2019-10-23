High school football schedule for Week 9

By: HSSN Staff
Wednesday, October 23, 2019 | 5:34 PM

Friday

WPIAL

Class 6A

Butler at Canon-McMillan, 7 p.m.

Central Catholic at Mt. Lebanon, 7:30 p.m.

North Allegheny at Pine-Richland, 7 p.m.

Norwin at Seneca Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Class 5A

Allegheny 8

Bethel Park at Upper St. Clair, 7 p.m.

Moon at West Allegheny, 7 p.m.

Peters Township at Baldwin, 7 p.m.

Woodland Hills at Chartiers Valley, 7 p.m.

Big East

Gateway at McKeesport, 7 p.m.

Penn-Trafford at Franklin Regional, 7 p.m.

Northern

Armstrong at Kiski Area, 7 p.m.

Mars at Hampton, 7 p.m.

North Hills at Penn Hills, 7 p.m.

Shaler at Fox Chapel, 7 p.m.

Class 4A

Big 8

Indiana at Greensburg Salem, 7 p.m.

Ringgold at Belle Vernon, 7 p.m.

Trinity at Laurel Highlands, 7 p.m.

West Mifflin at Thomas Jefferson, 7:30 p.m.

Northwest 8

Ambridge at New Castle, 7 p.m.

Blackhawk at Beaver, 7:30 p.m.

Montour at South Fayette, 7 p.m.

Class 3A

Big East

Deer Lakes at North Catholic, 7 p.m.

Derry at Burrell, 7 p.m.

Elizabeth Forward at Yough, 7 p.m.

Mt. Pleasant at Uniontown, 7 p.m.

Tri-County West

Beaver Falls at Hopewell, 7 p.m.

Central Valley at Aliquippa, 7 p.m.

Quaker Valley at South Park, 7 p.m.

Waynesburg at Keystone Oaks, 7 p.m.

Class 2A

Allegheny

Avonworth at Shady Side Academy, 7 p.m.

East Allegheny at Valley, 7 p.m.

Century

Beth-Center at Frazier, 7 p.m.

Carmichaels at Brownsville, 7 p.m.

Washington at McGuffey, 7 p.m.

Midwestern

Neshannock at Shenango, 7 p.m.

Riverside at New Brighton, 7 p.m.

Three Rivers

Burgettstown at South Allegheny, 7 p.m.

Carlynton at Seton LaSalle, 7 p.m.

Serra Catholic at Fort Cherry, 7 p.m.

Class A

Big 7

Bishop Canevin at Rochester, 7 p.m.

Cornell at OLSH, 7 p.m.

Northgate at Laurel, 7 p.m.

Eastern

Jeannette at Clairton, 7 p.m.

Springdale at Leechburg, 7 p.m.

Tri-County South

Avella at Monessen, 7 p.m.

California at Mapletown, 7 p.m.

Jefferson-Morgan at Bentworth, 7 p.m.

Nonconference

Albert Gallatin at Connellsville, 7 p.m.

Charleroi at Apollo-Ridge, 7 p.m.

Ellwood City at Brentwood, 7 p.m.

Highlands at Latrobe, 7 p.m.

Imani Christian at Sto-Rox, 7 p.m.

Knoch at Freeport, 7 p.m.

Plum at Hempfield, 7 p.m.

Riverview at Chartiers-Houston, 7 p.m.

Southmoreland at Greensburg Central Catholic, 7 p. m.

Steel Valley at South Side, 7 p.m.

Summit Academy at Mohawk, 7 p.m.

West Greene at Union, 7 p.m.

District 6

WestPAC vs. Heritage crossovers

Berlin Brothersvalley at Purchase Line, 7 p.m.

Blacklick Valley at Blairsville, 7 p.m.

Conemaugh Township at West Shamokin, 7 p.m.

Conemaugh Valley at United, 7 p.m.

Ferndale at Northern Cambria, 7 p.m.

Meyersdale at Marion Center, 7 p.m.

North Star at Penns Manor, 7 p.m.

Shade at Homer-Center, 7 p.m.

Windber at Saltsburg, 7 p.m.

Saturday

WPIAL

Class 2A

Midwestern

Freedom at Western Beaver, 12:30 p.m.

District 6

Appalachian Bowl

Ligonier Valley vs. Portage at Penns Manor, 7 p.m.

District 8

City League championship

Westinghouse vs. University Prep at Cupples Stadium, 3 p.m.

  • Loading...

Recent Videos

Facebook

HSSN

Twitter

click me