High school roundup for April 1, 2023: Shaler tops NA at Derry volleyball tournament

By:

Saturday, April 1, 2023 | 9:28 PM

Paul Schofield | Tribune-Review

Shaler bested North Allegheny in the Derry boys volleyball tournament championship match in a battle of two of the top contenders in Class 3A on Saturday.

The Titans took down Penn-Trafford in the semifinals and Meadville in the quarterfinals. The Tigers beat Latrobe in the semis and Altoona in the quarters.

Tournament host Derry fell to Latrobe in the quarterfinals. Deer Lakes was eliminated by Altoona and Fox Chapel lost to West Shamokin in the preliminary round.

Softball

Burrell 2, Moore Catholic (N.Y.) 0 — Katie Armstrong pitched a one-hitter with 18 strikeouts to lead Burrell (2-2) to a win over Moore Catholic at the Ripken Experience in Myrtle Beach, S.C. Pyper Ferres had a key RBI double in the bottom of the sixth that broke a scoreless tie. Alanna Miller also had an RBI and Bella Stewart singled three times.

West Allegheny 21, Fulton (Ky.) 1 — Aubrey Police had four hits and Eliana Vicari-Baker pitched five innings, allowing two hits with three strikeouts as West Allegheny rolled to a win at the Ripken Experience in Pigeon Forge, Tenn. Adriana Vicari-Baker collected three hits for the Indians. West Allegheny (4-0) completed a sweep of the day with a 7-6 win over Miami East (Ohio).