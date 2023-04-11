TribLIVE Logo
WPIAL Logo White

High school roundup for April 10, 2023: Central Catholic gets past Mt. Lebanon in 10 innings

By: Tribune-Review
Monday, April 10, 2023 | 10:46 PM

Brady Koziara led off the top of the 10th with a double and scored on a sacrifice fly by Cade Clister to lift Central Catholic to a 2-1 victory over Mt. Lebanon in Section 2-6A baseball Monday.

Clister also drove in Central Catholic’s first run in the first inning with a sac fly. Gavin Kelly had four hits for the Vikings (3-3, 2-2) and Ryan Tatar earned the win in relief, pitching two scoreless innings. Tanner Donati doubled for Mt. Lebanon (0-8, 0-4).

Baseball

Canon-McMillan 16, Norwin 13 – Mason Fixx, Andrew Kocan, Austin Winkelblech and Nick Hilbert had two hits each as Canon-McMillan (6-1, 4-0) outlasted Norwin (2-6, 2-2) in a Section 2-6A slugfest. Kocan had four RBIs and Fixx drove in three. Justin Weaver had three hits, including a triple, and three RBIs for the Knights. Keegan Carr singled twice and plated three runs. Chris Slatt added a pair of hits and RBIs each.

Carmichaels 2, McGuffey 0 – Liam Lohr doubled and drove in two runs and Aydan Adamson and Patrick Holaren combined on a one-hit shutout to lead Carmichaels (7-0) to a nonsection win. Jake Fordyce singled and doubled for the Mighty Mikes. Samuel Stout singled for Carmichaels (5-2).

Pine-Richland 12, Allderdice 0 – Keegan Diehl pitched six shutout innings, allowing one hit and striking out nine for Pine-Richland (7-3, 2-2) in a Section 1-6A win over Allderdice (1-4, 0-4). Owen Hennie, Anthony Mengine, Jacob McGuire and Tanner Cunningham doubled for the Rams and Joey Perry tripled. McGuire drove in three runs.

Softball

Burgettstown 2, Charleroi 1 – Julia Jastrebski pitched a complete game with 10 strikeouts as Burgettstown (6-2, 3-0) slipped by Charleroi (6-1, 1-1) in a Section 2-3A pitchers’ duel. Sofia Celaschi pitched well for Charleroi in the loss. She didn’t allow an earned run over six innings and struck out 14. Layla Sherman had a pair of hits and two RBIs for the Blue Devils.

Carmichaels 10, Mapletown 0 – Bailey Barnyak singled, doubled and pitched six shutout innings with 10 strikeouts to pace Carmichaels (8-0, 4-0) in a Section 2-A victory. Sophia Zalar added three hits, including a double, and Ali Jacobs singled and tripled. Treslee Weston singled twice for Mapletown (2-4, 1-2).

Chartiers-Houston 10, Steel Valley 0 – Ella Richey smacked a pair of solo homers and a double and Chartiers-Houston (3-4) topped Steel Valley (1-3) in a nonsection game. Meadow Ferri stuck out 10 to earn the win in the circle. Ferri and Lauren Rush each hit a pair of doubles.

Chartiers Valley 7, Upper St. Clair 0 – Madison Crump doubled and tripled and Zoe Mangan and Taylor Walsh combined on a seven-hit shutout for Chartiers Valley (6-1) in a nonsection win. Mangan singled and tripled and Marta Gualazzi also tripled for the Colts. Brooklyn Kemp had three hits for Upper St. Clair (3-2).

Frazier 12, Bentworth 1 – Delaney Warnick and Jensyn Hartman had three hits apiece to help Frazier (4-1) earn a nonsection win. Warnick doubled twice and Madison Bednar singled twice and drove in a pair. Nora Lindley singled twice for Bentworth (2-3).

Hampton 4, Mars 3 – Gianna Nelson and Cassidy Vidic singled, tripled and plated two runs each to help Hampton (6-1) edge Mars (3-3) in nonsection play. Steph Esswein singled four times for the Fightin’ Planets.

Laurel 7, Mohawk 1 – Grace Zeppelin and Addie Deal homered and drove in two runs in a nonsection win for Laurel (4-1). Alivia Hare singled twice for Mohawk (3-3).

New Castle 3, Blackhawk 2 – Miley Anderson had a single and a pair of RBIs and Morgan Piatt pitched a complete game with seven strikeouts and did not allow an earned run for New Castle (2-5) in a nonsection victory. Morgan Alexander singled in a run for Blackhawk (1-5).

Norwin 9, Baldwin 2 – Emma Novotnak singled, doubled, tripled and plated four runs in a Section 1-6A win for Norwin (6-2, 4-1). Alyssa McCormick pitched a complete game for the Knights, allowing one earned run with 10 strikeouts. Gabby Jaquay and Angelina Caporali doubled for Baldwin (0-8, 0-5).

South Allegheny 7, Seton LaSalle 6 – Cadence McBride singled, tripled, homered and drove in three runs in a nonsection win for South Allegheny (4-4). Gianna Ferrieri doubled three times and had three RBIs for Seton LaSalle (1-5).

West Allegheny 15, Moon 4 – Emily Nolan finished 4 for 4 with a double and four RBIs for West Allegheny (9-0, 2-0) in a Section 3-5A victory. Adriana Vicari-Baker, Aubrey Police and Ava Henke collected three hits each for the Indians. Alyssa Favarella went 3 for 3 with a double and three RBIs for Moon (1-4, 0-2).

More Baseball

What to watch for in WPIAL sports on April 11, 2023: Teams look for daylight in tight section race
Carson Shuglie’s grand slam powers Hempfield past Baldwin
Greensburg Salem baseball team riding hot start
Trib HSSN baseball player of the week for April 9, 2023
Trib HSSN baseball team of the week for April 9, 2023

HSSN Promo
  • Loading...

Recent Videos

Facebook

HSSN

Twitter