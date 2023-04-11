High school roundup for April 10, 2023: Central Catholic gets past Mt. Lebanon in 10 innings

Monday, April 10, 2023

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Central Catholic’s Brady Koziara scores on a wild pitch against Hempfield on April 3.

Brady Koziara led off the top of the 10th with a double and scored on a sacrifice fly by Cade Clister to lift Central Catholic to a 2-1 victory over Mt. Lebanon in Section 2-6A baseball Monday.

Clister also drove in Central Catholic’s first run in the first inning with a sac fly. Gavin Kelly had four hits for the Vikings (3-3, 2-2) and Ryan Tatar earned the win in relief, pitching two scoreless innings. Tanner Donati doubled for Mt. Lebanon (0-8, 0-4).

Baseball

Canon-McMillan 16, Norwin 13 – Mason Fixx, Andrew Kocan, Austin Winkelblech and Nick Hilbert had two hits each as Canon-McMillan (6-1, 4-0) outlasted Norwin (2-6, 2-2) in a Section 2-6A slugfest. Kocan had four RBIs and Fixx drove in three. Justin Weaver had three hits, including a triple, and three RBIs for the Knights. Keegan Carr singled twice and plated three runs. Chris Slatt added a pair of hits and RBIs each.

Carmichaels 2, McGuffey 0 – Liam Lohr doubled and drove in two runs and Aydan Adamson and Patrick Holaren combined on a one-hit shutout to lead Carmichaels (7-0) to a nonsection win. Jake Fordyce singled and doubled for the Mighty Mikes. Samuel Stout singled for Carmichaels (5-2).

Pine-Richland 12, Allderdice 0 – Keegan Diehl pitched six shutout innings, allowing one hit and striking out nine for Pine-Richland (7-3, 2-2) in a Section 1-6A win over Allderdice (1-4, 0-4). Owen Hennie, Anthony Mengine, Jacob McGuire and Tanner Cunningham doubled for the Rams and Joey Perry tripled. McGuire drove in three runs.

Softball

Burgettstown 2, Charleroi 1 – Julia Jastrebski pitched a complete game with 10 strikeouts as Burgettstown (6-2, 3-0) slipped by Charleroi (6-1, 1-1) in a Section 2-3A pitchers’ duel. Sofia Celaschi pitched well for Charleroi in the loss. She didn’t allow an earned run over six innings and struck out 14. Layla Sherman had a pair of hits and two RBIs for the Blue Devils.

Carmichaels 10, Mapletown 0 – Bailey Barnyak singled, doubled and pitched six shutout innings with 10 strikeouts to pace Carmichaels (8-0, 4-0) in a Section 2-A victory. Sophia Zalar added three hits, including a double, and Ali Jacobs singled and tripled. Treslee Weston singled twice for Mapletown (2-4, 1-2).

Chartiers-Houston 10, Steel Valley 0 – Ella Richey smacked a pair of solo homers and a double and Chartiers-Houston (3-4) topped Steel Valley (1-3) in a nonsection game. Meadow Ferri stuck out 10 to earn the win in the circle. Ferri and Lauren Rush each hit a pair of doubles.

Chartiers Valley 7, Upper St. Clair 0 – Madison Crump doubled and tripled and Zoe Mangan and Taylor Walsh combined on a seven-hit shutout for Chartiers Valley (6-1) in a nonsection win. Mangan singled and tripled and Marta Gualazzi also tripled for the Colts. Brooklyn Kemp had three hits for Upper St. Clair (3-2).

Frazier 12, Bentworth 1 – Delaney Warnick and Jensyn Hartman had three hits apiece to help Frazier (4-1) earn a nonsection win. Warnick doubled twice and Madison Bednar singled twice and drove in a pair. Nora Lindley singled twice for Bentworth (2-3).

Hampton 4, Mars 3 – Gianna Nelson and Cassidy Vidic singled, tripled and plated two runs each to help Hampton (6-1) edge Mars (3-3) in nonsection play. Steph Esswein singled four times for the Fightin’ Planets.

Laurel 7, Mohawk 1 – Grace Zeppelin and Addie Deal homered and drove in two runs in a nonsection win for Laurel (4-1). Alivia Hare singled twice for Mohawk (3-3).

New Castle 3, Blackhawk 2 – Miley Anderson had a single and a pair of RBIs and Morgan Piatt pitched a complete game with seven strikeouts and did not allow an earned run for New Castle (2-5) in a nonsection victory. Morgan Alexander singled in a run for Blackhawk (1-5).

Norwin 9, Baldwin 2 – Emma Novotnak singled, doubled, tripled and plated four runs in a Section 1-6A win for Norwin (6-2, 4-1). Alyssa McCormick pitched a complete game for the Knights, allowing one earned run with 10 strikeouts. Gabby Jaquay and Angelina Caporali doubled for Baldwin (0-8, 0-5).

South Allegheny 7, Seton LaSalle 6 – Cadence McBride singled, tripled, homered and drove in three runs in a nonsection win for South Allegheny (4-4). Gianna Ferrieri doubled three times and had three RBIs for Seton LaSalle (1-5).

West Allegheny 15, Moon 4 – Emily Nolan finished 4 for 4 with a double and four RBIs for West Allegheny (9-0, 2-0) in a Section 3-5A victory. Adriana Vicari-Baker, Aubrey Police and Ava Henke collected three hits each for the Indians. Alyssa Favarella went 3 for 3 with a double and three RBIs for Moon (1-4, 0-2).