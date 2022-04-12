High school roundup for April 11, 2022: Mt. Lebanon baseball earns key section win

By:

Monday, April 11, 2022 | 11:08 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Quaker Valley’s Kyra Gabriele sets up her fourth goal in a downpour against South Fayette on Monday, April 11, 2022, at Chuck Knox Stadium in Leetsdale. The Quakers won, 9-1. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Quaker Valley’s Kyra Gabriele drives to the net against South Fayette’s Tessie Frommeyer during their match on Monday, April 11, 2022, at Chuck Knox Stadium in Leetsdale. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Quaker Valley’s Kyra Gabriele reacts after scoring her fourth goal against South Fayette on Monday, April 11, 2022, at Chuck Knox Stadium in Leetsdale. The Quakers won, 9-1. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Quaker Valley’s Shannon Von Kaenel fires a shot to score against South Fayette on Monday, April 11, 2022, at Chuck Knox Stadium in Leetsdale. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Quaker Valley goalie Emily Reiner works to make a save against South Fayette on Monday, April 11, 2022, at Chuck Knox Stadium in Leetsdale. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Quaker Valley’s Tia Pethel pressures South Fayette’s Bella Rees during their match on Monday, April 11, 2022, at Chuck Knox Stadium in Leetsdale. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Quaker Valley’s Kyra Gabriele drives past South Fayette’s Morgan Clark during their match on Monday, April 11, 2022, at Chuck Knox Stadium in Leetsdale. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Quaker Valley’s Taylor Cupelli (right) celebrates her goal against South Fayette with Isabella Murano during their match on Monday, April 11, 2022, at Chuck Knox Stadium in Leetsdale. The Quakers won, 9-1. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Quaker Valley’s Kyra Gabriele makes a pass against South Fayette on Monday, April 11, 2022, at Chuck Knox Stadium in Leetsdale. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Quaker Valley’s Shannon Von Kaenel works against South Fayette’s Chloe Sheader during their match on Monday, April 11, 2022, at Chuck Knox Stadium in Leetsdale. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Quaker Valley’s Sydney Hewitt (right) celebrates with teammates after scoring against South Fayette on Monday, April 11, 2022, at Chuck Knox Stadium in Leetsdale. Previous Next

David Shields hit a two-run triple in the sixth inning and Mt. Lebanon held off Norwin for a 6-4 win in a matchup of top teams in Section 2-6A baseball Monday.

Derrick Shields tripled and doubled and EJ Dunn doubled for the Blue Devils (4-5, 3-0). Christian Minto and Ty Stecko had two hits each for the Knights (3-3, 2-1), who scored three runs in the top of the seventh.

Bethel Park 7, Albert Gallatin 0 – Evan Holewinski pitched a two-hitter with nine strikeouts for Bethel Park (5-0, 3-0) in a Section 4-5A win over Albert Gallatin (0-3, 0-3). David Kessler hit a double and John Chalus and Bo Conrad each had two RBIs for Bethel Park.

Charleroi 10, Waynesburg 7 – Nico Rongus had two singles and drove in three runs for Charleroi (5-0, 3-0) in a Section 4-3A win. Joey Campbell and Ben Shields singled and doubled for the Cougars. Lincoln Pack, Derek Turcheck and Matt Ankrom doubled for Waynesburg (1-5, 1-2).

Connellsville 5, Trinity 2 – Beau Bigam threw a complete game with seven strikeouts and Zak David had a pair of hits to lead Connellsville (2-3, 1-2) to a Section 4-5A win. Aidan Metts singled and tripled for Trinity (0-4, 0-3).

Derry 12, Mt. Pleasant 3 – Ryan Hood singled twice, drove in three runs and was the winning pitcher with a dozen strikeouts for Derry (4-1, 3-0) in a Section 3-3A win. John Hugus and Noah Cymmerman had two hits apiece for the Trojans and Roman Fridley doubled and had three RBIs. Aaron Alakson singled and doubled for Mt. Pleasant (3-3, 0-3).

Eden Christian 7, Riverview 0 – Jared Bees pitched a complete game one-hitter with 15 strikeouts for Eden Christian (5-0, 3-0) in a Section 3-A win over Riverview (1-5, 1-2). Caleb Cox, Eli Szenyeri and Brian Feldman had a pair of RBIs each for the Warriors. Dan Roupas had the lone hit for the Raiders.

Ellwood City 4, Freedom 3 – Nick Magnifico doubled and drove in two runs to help Ellwood City (2-3, 2-1) edge Freedom (0-4, 0-3) in Section 1-3A. Joe Roth pitched 2⅓ innings of scoreless relief to earn the win. Carter Slowinski went 2 for 3 with a double and an RBI for the Bulldogs.

Indiana 10, Highlands 6 – Steven Budash drew a bases-loaded walk in the top of the eighth as part of a four-run inning for Indiana (4-2, 2-1) in a Section 1-4A win over Highlands (3-3, 1-2). Budash was 2 for 3 with a double, and Lincoln Trusal tripled, homered and plated two runs. Jett Slepak had three hits including a solo homer for the Golden Rams and Ethan Hewitt doubled and had three RBIs.

Mapletown 8, Turkeyfoot Valley 1 – Landan Stevenson doubled and tripled and Clay Menear and Jeremiah Mick had doubles to lead Mapletown (2-2) to a nonsection win. AJ Vanata started and struck out six in three scoreless innings for the Maples. Stevenson followed with two scoreless innings of relief.

Riverside 16, Aliquippa 0 – Riverside (6-1, 3-0) scored 13 runs in the bottom of the first en route to a three-inning win over Aliquippa (0-4, 0-4) in Section 2-2A. Bo Fornataro, Josh Guenther, Darren McDade and Mitchell Garvin had a pair of RBIs each for the Panthers. Fornataro and Guenther doubled.

Softball

Albert Gallatin 13, Gateway 3 – Avery Walls hit two doubles and Hayden Chips, Ashley Metts, Alexis Metts and Rylea Hlatky each hit a double to lead Albert Gallatin (1-2,1-2) to a Section 2-5A win over Gateway (0-3,0-3).

Deer Lakes 16, Derry 1 – Reese Hasley went 2 for 2 with a double, triple and four RBIs, and Lydie Guthrie, Shayne Cerra and Maddie Kee each hit a double to lead Deer Lakes (4-2, 3-0) to a Section 1-3A win over Derry (0-3, 0-2).

Hempfield 7, Seneca Valley 2 – Hannah Uhrenek went 2 for 3 with two RBIs and Emily Griffith doubled for Hempfield (4-0, 2-0) in a Section 2-6A win. Ainsley McLane and Kylie Stoudt each hit a double for Seneca Valley (2-3, 1-3).

Latrobe 4, Connellsville 3 – Hayden Kraynick went 3 for 3 with a double and Bailey Watson tripled and drove in a pair of runs to lead Latrobe (3-2, 3-1) to a Section 2-5A win. Winning pitcher Kayla Williams singled and doubled. Jackie Younkin doubled and scored a run for Connellsville (1-4, 0-2).

Laurel Highlands 2, Ringgold 1 – Briana Hunt pitched a complete game with 12 striekouts and Peyton Vitikacs hit a double for Laurel Highlands (1-3, 1-2) in a Section 2-4A win. Daniella Vecchio fanned 10 and Hailey Robertson doubled for Ringgold (2-3, 1-2).

Mt. Pleasant 11, Brownsville 3 – Sophia Smithnosky went 2 for 4 with a triple, double and two RBIs, Katie Hutter had a triple, and Addison Reese doubled to lead Mt. Pleasant (2-4,1-1) to a Section 3-3A win. Kendra Franks hit a double with two RBIs for Brownsville (0-2,0-2).

Riverside 8, Freedom 3 – Aliya Ottavianni hit a triple and Danny Rosenberger hit a double for Riverside (3-1,2-1) in a Section 4-2A win. Emillee Waggoner hit a double for Freedom (0-6,0-5).

Seton LaSalle 16, Jeannette 0 – Hannah Alonso went 3 for 3 with a double and two RBIs and Gianna Ferrieri had a triple and four RBIs for Seton LaSalle (4-1, 3-1) in a Section 2-2A win over Jeannette (0-4, 0-3).

Shaler 15, Mars 3 – Bethany Rodman and Cate Gordan each hit two home runs and Cam Murphy also homered to lead Shaler (5-1, 2-1) to a Section 3-5A win over Mars (2-5, 0-2).

Trinity 11, Chartiers Valley 4 – Alyssa Rager went 2 for 3 with two home runs and five RBIs, and Addison Agnew, Amber Morgan and Hanna Suhoski each hit a double to lead Trinity (7-1, 3-0) to a Section 4-5A win. Gianna Welsh hit a home run, and Rylee Prosperi and Kenz Maga doubled for Chartiers Valley (5-2, 3-2).

Girls lacrosse

Butler 14, Fairview 7 – Evelynn Vissari scored six goals and Bree Dittman added three as Butler picked up a nonsection win.

Hampton 21, Greensburg Central Catholic 1 – Emi DiLiberto scored five goals to power Hampton to a Section 1-2A win.

Plum 17, Oakland Catholic 5 – Liv Navarri scored four goals to lead Plum to a Section 1-2A victory.

Quaker Valley 9, South Fayette 1 – Kyra Gabriele scored four goals and Shannon Von Kaenel finished with three to lead Quaker Valley to a Section 2-2A victory.

Shady Side Academy 18, Peters Township 8 – Jenny Woodings and Dylan Green had five goals apiece to lead Shady Side Academy to a nonsection win. Cecelia Messner added three goals and Molly Walsh had two. Karson Martin, Emma Kail and Elena Traficante had two goals each for Peters Township.

Boys volleyball

Derry 3, Armstrong 1 – Nick Allison had nine kills to lead Derry to a 25-17, 25-23, 20-25, 25-20 victory. Gabe Carbonara, Ethan Frye and Noah Berkhimer had seven kills apiece for the Trojans. Matt Rhoades had 34 assists and Elijah Wigand recorded 14 digs.