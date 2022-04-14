High school roundup for April 13, 2022: 7-run rally lifts Pine-Richland to comeback win

By:

Thursday, April 14, 2022 | 12:03 AM

Metro Creative

Pine-Richland erased a six-run deficit with seven runs in the bottom of the seventh, capped off by Tommy Zimmerman being hit by a pitch with the bases loaded with two outs, in an 11-10 victory over Seneca Valley in Section 1-6A baseball Wednesday.

Tyler Armstrong had two hits and drove in three for the Rams (4-4, 3-1). Owen Yarusi and Nate Malak homered for the Raiders (4-3, 1-3).

Baldwin 5, Hempfield 3 – Liam Gutendorf hit a two-run homer and Adma Ledbetter hit a home run and drove in two as Baldwin (5-4, 1-3) beat Hempfield (3-6, 2-2) in Section 2-6A. Jayson Jacob hit two solo homers and Joe Fiedor also homered for the Spartans.

Beth-Center 12, Frazier 0; Beth-Center 5, Frazier 4 – In the first game of the doubleheader, Greg Nopawsky went 3 for 3 with a double and three RBIs and Dylan Kninzer and Riley Henck each doubled in a run to lead Beth-Center (2-3, 2-1) to a Section 1-2A win. Dom Dorcon struck out 10 for Frazier (0-5, 0-3). In the second game, Riley Henck had two hits and an RBI for the Bulldogs. Dom Dorcon went 2 for 2 with an RBI and Noah Ritchie doubled in a run for the Commodores.

Blackhawk 11, Ambridge 0 – Zane Priestas hit a home run and knocked in four runs and Anthony Malagise hit two doubles and a home run as Blackhawk (4-2, 2-2) won a Section 2-4A matchup. Blake Gibson had two hits including a double for Ambridge (3-4, 2-3).

Carmichaels 14, Washington 2 – Jake Fordyce doubled twice and drove in four runs while Drake Long doubled and Tyler Richmond tripled to lead Carmichaels (3-0, 2-0) to a Section 1-2A win. Michael Shallcross tripled in a run for Washington (2-3, 1-1).

Central Catholic 4, Butler 3 – Brendan Koroly hit a walk-off double in the ninth to give Central Catholic (3-4, 2-2) the Section 1-6A victory. Antonio Cordeiro doubled in a run and Mario Misiti went 3 for 4 for the Vikings. Cooper Baxter drove in two runs for Butler (6-1, 3-1).

Chartiers-Houston 14, Clairton 7 – Jake Mele doubled and drove in four runs and Anthony Romano had a double and three RBIs to lead Chartiers-Houston (5-3, 3-2) to a Section 4-2A victory. Christian Wade had two hits for Clairton (0-5, 0-5).

Chartiers Valley 2, North Hills 1; Chartiers Valley 4, North Hills 3 – The first game was tied at one in the eighth when Brendan Cruz doubled on the first pitch he saw to give Chartiers Valley (2-2, 2-1) a Section 3-5A win over North Hills (3-3, 0-3). Game 2 was decided when Kacey Threat’s sac fly brought in the winning run in the top of the seventh. Threat was 2 for 2 with two RBI, and Charlie Caputo and Brendan Cruz each doubled for the Colts. Dylan Barnes doubled in a run for North Hills.

Connellsville 10, Trinity 7 – Mason May doubled in a run and James Domer went 3 for 4 with a double and two RBIs to lead Connellsville (2-3, 1-2) past Trinity (0-4, 0-3) in Section 4-5A. Kaden Hathaway was 3 for 3 with a double and two RBI and Aidan Metts doubled and drove in two runs for the Hillers.

East Allegheny 3, Valley 2 – Michael Cahill pitched a complete game with seven strikeouts and had an RBI single to lead East Allegheny (5-1, 4-0) past Valley (3-5, 0-4) in Section 3-3A. Tommy Kearns added two singles and an RBI for the Wildcats. Ben Aftanas doubled and Brandon John tripled for the Vikings.

Eden Christian 4, Riverview 1 – Enzo Natale tripled in two runs and Robert Farfan doubled and tripled to lead Eden Christian (6-0, 4-0) to a Section 3-A win. Caleb Emswiler went 4.2 innings, allowed one run and struck out seven to earn the win for the Warriors. John Patsey doubled in the lone run for Riverview (2-6, 1-3).

Ellwood City 4, Freedom 1 – Ashton Wilson hit two doubles and Joe Roth had a two-run single to lead Ellwood City (3-3, 3-1) to a Section 1-3A win. Isaac Barry doubled and Lucas Snavely drove in the lone Freedom (0-5, 0-4) run.

Hopewell 14, Beaver Falls 4 – Chris Mullins hit two doubles and knocked in five runs and Landon Fox hit a two-run double as Hopewell (4-2, 3-1) beat Beaver Falls (2-4, 2-2) in Section 1-3A. Jaren Brickner went 4 for 4 for the Tigers.

Indiana 6, Highlands 5 – Highlands (3-4, 1-3) scored five runs in the top of the seventh, but its rally fell short in a Section 1-4A loss to Indiana (5-2, 3-1). Michael Tortorella finished 3 for 3 with a double and four RBIs for Indiana. Ethan Hewitt doubled twice for the Golden Rams, while Luke Bombalski and Jett Slepak had one double apiece.

Jeannette 17, Sto-Rox 0 – Gavin Holemeyer went 2 for 2 with a double and five RBIs and Michael Mason had two RBIs as Jeannette (2-2, 2-1) shut out Sto-Rox (0-4, 0-4) in Section 3-2A play. Michael Mason and Nick Rattigan combined to no-hit the Vikings over three innings.

Keystone Oaks 5, South Allegheny 3; Keystone Oaks 5, South Allegheny 0 – Ethan Parker doubled twice and drove in a run and Aiden Schroeder had two hits and two RBIs as Keystone Oaks (4-1, 3-1) beat South Allegheny (1-3, 0-2) in Section 2-3A. Jaxson Champ doubled and drove in a run for the Gladiators. In Game 2, Ethan Parker drove in a run and hit a double and struck out 13 to earn the win. Nate Brestensky doubled in a run as well for the Golden Eagles.

Leechburg 12, Springdale 2; Leechburg 14, Springdale 3 – Leechburg (3-2, 2-2) swept Springdale (0-4, 0-4) in a Section 3-A doubleheader. In Game 1, Matt Curfman had three hits including a double, and Chase Henry and Logan Kline added two hits each for Leechburg. Henry drove in three runs and Owen McDermott was the winning pitcher with nine strikeouts over five innings. Chris Savko went 3 for 3 with a double for Springdale, and John Hughes doubled and drove in three runs. In Game 2, Logan Kline finished 3 for 4 with a double and a triple for the Blue Devils. Curfman doubled and was the winning pitcher. Hughes doubled for the Dynamos.

Mars 3, Plum 2 – Matt Mroz tripled in a run in the bottom of the sixth to lead Mars (7-2, 5-1) to a Section 2-5A win. Jake Johnson and Nathan Leshinsky also drove in runs for the Planets. Colin Solinski went 3 for 4 with a double and Logan Kemmerer had two hits for Plum (3-3, 2-2).

Monessen 12, Mapletown 2 – Jack Sacco and winning pitcher Dante DeFelices doubled and drove in three runs as Monessen (1-4, 1-2) snapped a 16-game losing streak with a Section 2-A win. RJ DiEugenio and Kody Kuhns also doubled. Landan Stevenson and Jeremiah Mick had doubles for Mapletown (2-3, 0-3).

Montour 9, New Castle 2 – Jake Robinson went 3 for 3 with two doubles and three RBIs, and Cole Fleck hit a double for Montour (8-1, 6-0) in a Section 2-4A win over New Castle (1-5, 1-5).

Mt. Lebanon 10, Norwin 6 – Eli Heidenreich hit three doubles and Mt. Lebanon (5-5, 4-0) scored six in the sixth to pull away for a Section 2-6A win. Lucca Spatolisano homered for Norwin (3-4, 2-2).

Mt. Pleasant 13, Derry 3 – Lane Golkosky had a two-run single and Aaron Alakson and Brady Poole each had two hits and drove in a run as Mt. Pleasant (4-3, 1-3) beat Derry (4-2, 3-1) in Section 3-3A. Antonio Hauser had an RBI double for the Trojans.

North Catholic 15, Freeport 5 – Sean Dewey, Blake Primrose and Augie Maslo plated three runs each to help North Catholic (4-3, 4-0) earn a Section 1-4A win in six innings. Primrose singled, doubled and tripled. Jonathan Hotalski singled and doubled for Freeport (2-5, 1-3).

OLSH 11, Avella 0 – Sean Hudac had a double and a triple, Nate Schmid tripled, and Brady Brazell and Michael Lazarro each had doubles for OLSH (4-1, 4-0) in a Section 1-A win. Noah Markle hit a double for Avella (0-6, 0-4).

Penn-Trafford 7, Gateway 2 – Chuck Fontana III tripled and knocked in three runs, and Jason Sabol and Jacob Otto each had two hits as Penn-Trafford (5-2, 2-2) beat Gateway (4-3, 2-2) in Section 1-5A. Floyd McKenna homered and drove in two for the Gators. Winning pitcher Dylan Grabowski struck out eight for the Warriors.

Quaker Valley 6, Central Valley 2 – Hunter Doherty doubled and drove in two runs and Tommaso Floro hit a home run to lift Quaker Valley (2-3, 1-3) to a Section 2-4A win. Hunter Boring hit a home run for Central Valley (1-4, 1-3).

Rochester 15, Cornell 0; Rochester 17, Cornell 0 – Ethan Blair doubled and drove in three runs and Adam Schurr drove in three runs to lead Rochester (5-1, 4-0) to a Section 1-A win over Cornell (0-5, 0-4) in Game 1 of a doubleheader. Christopher Jackson had two hits for the Raiders. In Game 2, Sal Laure had two doubles and drove in two runs at the plate and allowed no runs on two hits and struck out four on the mound for the win. Conner Martin had a double and knocked in three runs for the Rams.

Ringgold 3, Belle Vernon 2 – Mason Suss reached on a fielder’s choice, driving in the winning run in the bottom of the eighth for Ringgold (2-4, 1-3). Hunter Mamie went 2 for 4 with a double for the Rams. Jake Wessel had two hits for Belle Vernon (2-3, 2-3).

Serra Catholic 7, Shady Side Academy 0 – Joey DeMoss hit a three-run double and Michael Schanck and Nico Eremic each had two hits to lead Serra Catholic (7-0, 4-0) to a shut out Section 3-2A win over Shady Side (3-2, 1-2). Isiah Petty went 5.2 shutout innings, allowed five hits and struck out seven to get the win for the Eagles. Bobby O’Brien had two hits for the Bulldogs.

Seton LaSalle 15, Fort Cherry 0 – Brian Reed and Ethan Richardson each doubled and drove in three runs while Dominic Monz doubled and knocked in two and Gio Lonero tripled in a run as Seton LaSalle (4-1, 3-0) defeated Fort Cherry (3-1, 3-1) in Section 4-2A.

Sewickley Academy 11, St. Joseph 1 – Adin Zorn homered and had three RBIs for Sewickley Academy (4-1, 4-0) in a Section 3-A win in five innings. Owen Swanson and Anthony Kuhns doubled for St. Joseph (1-3, 1-3).

Shaler 16, Moon 2 – Miguel Hugas doubled twice, homered and drove in four runs and Brady McGuire tripled, homered and also had four RBIs to lead Shaler (6-2, 3-1) to a Section 3-5A win. Connor Hamrick singled and tripled for the Titans. Nate Barr went 2 for 2 with a home run for Moon (1-6, 0-4).

Southmoreland 12, Brownsville 10 – Ty Keffer singled, doubled and drove in three runs and Blake Forsythe also had a pair of RBIs to help Southmoreland (4-2, 3-1) to a Section 4-3A win. Derrick Tarpley went 4 for 4 with a double and triple for Brownsville (2-3, 1-3).

Union 20, Western Beaver 1 – Mark Stanley clubbed two home runs and drove in seven runs, Tyler Staub doubled, tripled and knocked in three runs and Shane Roper tripled in a run as Union (3-1, 3-0) defeated Western Beaver (0-4, 0-3) in Section 1-A.

Uniontown 3, Elizabeth Forward 0 – Clay Dean hit a two-run double to lift Uniontown (3-2, 3-2) past Elizabeth Forward (4-1, 3-1) in a Section 3-4A game. Hunter Chaikcic got the win for the Red Raiders.

Waynesburg 10, Charleroi 1 – Lincoln Pack went 2 for 4 with a triple and three RBIs and Mason Switalski went 3 for 4 with three RBIs as Waynesburg (2-3, 2-2) beat Charleroi (5-1, 3-1) in Section 4-3A. Nico Rongus went 2 for 3 for the Cougars. Tyler Groves threw seven innings of one-run ball, allowing five hits and striking out seven.

Yough 11, McGuffey 1 – Allen Novacek, Gavin Roebuck and James Shoman drove in two runs each to help Yough (3-4, 2-2) top McGuffey (3-5, 1-3) in five innings in Section 4-3A. Christian Park had three hits including a double and Novacek was the winning pitcher. Brock Wallace doubled for the Highlanders.

Softball

Armstrong 10, Indiana 0 – Emma Smerick doubled and tripled to drive in four runs, Jenna Clontz doubled and knocked in a run, and winning pitcher Cameryn Sprankle doubled and had an RBI for Armstrong (6-0, 4-0) in its shutout of Indiana (0-5, 0-3) in Section 1-5A.

Avonworth 18, Quaker Valley 0 – C.C Jimenez doubled in two runs, Layne Shinsky doubled in another and winning pitcher Meghan Fissore allowed no runs and three hits and struck out seven as Avonworth (7-2, 3-0) shut out Quaker Valley (0-2, 0-2) in Section 2-3A play.

Bethel Park 15, Baldwin 1 — Abby Quickel hit a triple, Becky Gillenberger went 3 for 4 with a double and six RBIs, and Sandra Soltes went 2 for 2 with a double for Bethel Park (3-3, 3-0) in a Section 1-6A win. Belinda Bova was the winning pitcher with nine strikeouts. Gabby Jaquay hit a home run for Baldwin (1-3, 0-2).

Burgettstown 6, Fort Cherry 3 – Layla Sherman doubled twice and drove in four runs and Peyton Mermon had three hits as Burgettstown (4-4, 1-2) defeated Fort Cherry (0-4, 0-3) in Section 1-2A.

Burrell 6, Highlands 3 – Katie Armstrong struck out 17 and allowed two earned runs in a complete game in the circle for Burrell (3-0, 2-0) in a Section 1-4A win over Highlands (1-3, 1-1). Bella Stewart finished 3 for 4 with a double and four RBIs and Caroline Dynka tripled for the Bucs. Jaycee Haidze had 16 strikeouts over seven innings and hit a triple for the Golden Rams.

Canon-McMillan 6, Peters Township 2 – Samantha Booher doubled in two runs and winning pitcher Madison Palivoda struck out 10 as Canon-McMillan (1-1, 1-0) won a Section 1-6A matchup against Peters Township (4-4, 1-2). Mia Flabo doubled in a run for Peters.

Carmichaels 15, Beth-Center 5 – Ali Jacobs had a double, triple and four RBIs, Kaitlyn Wagett had a triple, and Carlee Roberts and Kendall Ellsworth each had doubles for Carmichaels (5-1,3-0) in a Section 3-2A win over Beth-Center (1-3,1-3).

Central Valley 17, Ambridge 0 – Payton Haller went 2 for 2 with a home run and three RBIs, Abigail Borello went 2 for 2 with a double and four RBIs, Mia Shroads had a double, home run, and three RBIs, and Kylie Heid and Emma Weaver each had doubles for Central Valley (3-2, 3-1) in a Section 3-4A win over Ambridge (0-3, 0-3).

Charleroi 10, Bentworth 0 – Riley Jones drove in two runs and winning pitcher Sofia Celashi hit a solo home run at the plate and struck out 12 in the circle to lead Charleroi (1-3, 1-1) to a shutout victory over Bentworth (0-4, 0-3) in Section 3-2A.

Chartiers Valley 12, South Fayette 4 – Marie Kinchington hit two doubles and homered to collect four RBIs, Madison Crump doubled twice, and Marta Gualazzi homered and drove in three as Chartiers Valley (6-2, 4-2) defeated South Fayette (4-4, 1-3) in Section 4-5A. Stephanie Binek doubled and tripled for the Lions.

Connellsville 14, Albert Gallatin 4 – Mallory Orndorff singled twice, tripled, homered and drove in three runs while Ava McClean had two hits and two RBIs as Connellsville (2-4, 1-2) defeated Albert Gallatin (1-4, 1-4) in Section 2-5A. Rylea Hlatky doubled, tripled and knocked in a run for the Colonials.

Deer Lakes 4, North Catholic 1 – Lydia Guthrie doubled and Anna Bokulich tripled while winning pitcher Maddie Kee allowed one run and struck out 14 in seven innings as Deer Lakes (5-2, 4-0) beat North Catholic (3-3, 1-2) in Section 1-3A play. Samantha Foley doubled for North Catholic.

Elizabeth Forward 20, Ringgold 1 – Riley Salazar hit a grand slam, Carlee Soukup, Shelby Telegdy and Grace Smith each hit home runs, and Brooke Markland and Alivia Grimm each had a double for Elizabeth Forward (6-1, 3-1) in a Section 2-4A win. Peyton Laflash hit a double for Ringgold (2-4, 1-3).

Ellwood City 12, Beaver Falls 2 – Keira Rozanski and Aliya Garroway each doubled in two runs, Kyla Servick and Mollie Street each tripled in a run, and Paige Wearing drove in three runs as Ellwood City (5-0, 3-0) beat Beaver Falls (0-3, 0-1) in Section 2-3A. Lexi Zanic had two hits and an RBI for Tigers.

Franklin Regional 18, Woodland Hills 2 – Toryn Fulton hit a solo home run and a grand slam and Alexa Patberg doubled and drove in four runs as Franklin Regional (9-1, 5-1) scored 16 runs in the first inning to win a Section 1-5A game against Woodland Hills (0-2, 0-2).

Frazier 10, California 0 – Grace Vaughn had two RBIs and Nicole Palmer threw five no-hit innings, allowing one walk and no runs while striking out 11 as Frazier (5-0, 4-0) defeated California (1-1, 1-1) in Section 3-2A.

Freedom 11, New Brighton 9 – Shaye Bailey went 3 for 5 with a double, a home run and four RBIs, and Emilee Waggoner had a double and three RBIs for Freedom (1-6, 1-5) in a Section 2-4A win. Haylie Kidd hit a triple and Jenna Alaksin, Sundi Fazio and Jensyn Main each hit doubles for New Brighton (0-5, 0-4).

Freeport 3, Knoch 2 – Autumn Powell drew a bases-loaded walk in the bottom of the sixth, scoring what proved to be the winning run for Freeport (3-2, 2-1) in a Section 1-4A win. Natalie King, Abby DeJidas and Savanna Urik singled twice for the Yellowjackets. Brynnae Coe had an RBI single for Knoch (1-4, 1-1).

Greensburg Central Catholic 15, Mapletown 0 – Makenzee Kenney doubled and tripled, Bailey Kuhns tripled and homered, and Emma Henry struck out 11 for Greensburg Central (5-2, 2-0) in a Section 2-1A win. Hannah Hartley had the lone hit for Mapletown (3-1, 2-1).

Hampton 12, Mars 2 – Charlotte Lomb and Addie Maguire each doubled in three runs and Bella Henzler tripled in a run as Hampton (2-2, 2-2) beat Section 3-5A rival Mars (2-6, 0-3).

Hempfield 10, Norwin 7 – Hannah Uhrenek hit a two-run homer and Emily Griffith doubled twice and brought in two runs as Hempfield (5-0, 3-0) beat Norwin (1-4, 1-3) in Section 2-6A. Mallory Wensel homered twice and drove in four runs for the Lady Knights.

Keystone Oaks 18, South Park 0 – Gianna Woods hit two home runs and drove in five runs to lead Keystone Oaks (3-6, 1-2) past South Park (1-4, 1-3) in three innings in Section 2-3A.

Laurel Highlands 8, Uniontown 4 – Julie Cooper hit a home run and Kaley Ashton had a double and two RBIs for Laurel Highlands (2-4, 2-3) in a Section 2-4A win. Niaha Dillard went 3 for 3 with a home run and Sequoia Dunlap had two doubles for Uniontown (0-2, 0-2).

Ligonier Valley 19, Jeannette 0 – Cheyenne Piper doubled and homered to drive in four runs, Payton LaVale homered twice and knocked in four runs, and Natalie Bizup hit a two-run homer as Ligonier Valley (5-2, 4-0) used a 13-run first inning to beat Jeannette (0-5, 0-4) in Section 2-2A.

McKeesport 11, Greensburg Salem 4 – Melissa Malackany drove in three runs and Myla Brdar doubled to lead McKeesport (1-1, 1-1) to a Section 1-4A win over Greensburg Salem (1-4-1, 0-3). Gionnah Ruffner doubled, homered and drove in all four runs for the Golden Lions.

Mohawk 11, Shenango 1 – Ava Nulph doubled, tripled and drove in four runs and Alivia Hare had a single, triple and four RBIs to lead Mohawk (4-2, 4-1) in Section 4-2A. Madison Iwanjenko doubled for Shenango (1-4, 1-3).

Neshannock 6, Laurel 1 – Hunter Newman went 4 for 4 with a double and three RBIs and Aaralyn Nogay had a double for Neshannock (3-0,3-0) in a Section 2-4A win. Addie Deal had a home run and Autumn Boyd had a double for Laurel (4-1,3-1).

New Castle 13, Hopewell 9 – New Castle (2-2, 2-2) took a commanding lead by scoring 10 runs in the third inning to beat Hopewell (2-1, 2-1) in Section 3-4A. Jonalyn Wharry had two hits and drove in three runs and Raequelle Young hit a home run for the Red Hurricanes. Sara Graziani hit two home runs and drove in four for the Vikings.

North Hills 7, Shaler 1 – Abby Scheller went 3 for 4 with two RBIs and winning pitcher Sophia Roncone struck out 11 to lead North Hills (4-1, 2-1) past Shaler (5-2, 2-2) in Section 3-5A.

Penn Hills 18, Plum 8 – Maura Wade doubled, homered and drove in four runs, and Kiera Mack went 3 for 4 with a double and a homer to lead Penn Hills (1-2, 1-2) to a Section 1-5A win. Amiera Smith also had four RBIs for Penn Hills. Jaralyn Kincaid doubled twice and homered for Plum (2-4, 2-3). Mackenzie Lang and Dani Picci also hit home runs for the Mustangs.

Penn-Trafford 8, Latrobe 0 – Hannah Allen doubled in two runs, Kylee Piconi had a two-run single, and Cameron Ponko doubled in another run for Penn-Trafford (8-0, 4-0) in a Section 2-5A shutout win over Latrobe (2-3, 2-2). Kayla Williams had two hits for the Wildcats.

Pine-Richland 5, North Allegheny 4 – Jocelyn Langer went 2 for 4 with a double and three RBIs, and Mackenzie Gillis hit a triple for Pine Richland (5-1,3-1) in a Section 2-6A win. Carlyn Vaupel and Meghan McDonough each hit doubles for North Allegheny (5-2,1-1)

Seneca Valley 17, Butler 0 – Hayley Walter weent 2 for 2 with doubles, and Kylie Staudt, Mia Ryan and Lexie Hames each hit doubles for Seneca Valley (3-3, 2-3) in a Section 2-6A win over Butler (0-3, 0-2).

Serra Catholic 7, Steel Valley 1 – Lida Wos drove in two runs, Cassidy Trahan tripled, and winning pitcher Madisyn Zigarovich threw seven innings, allowed one run and seven hits and struck out 10 as Serra Catholic (5-1, 3-1) won a Section 2-2A matchup. Kendall McConnell tripled and drove in the only run for Steel Valley (1-5, 1-4).

Seton LaSalle 8, Brentwood 1 – Kiara Cerminara and Gianna Ferrieri each doubled and Ali Xenakis drove in two runs to lift Seton LaSalle (5-1, 4-1) to a Section 2-2A victory over Brentwood (1-2, 0-2). Casey Barton struck out 11 batters to earn the win for the Rebels.

South Allegheny 11, Brownsville 1 – Ava Martorelli drove in two runs and Sydney Gordon and Payton Limley each tripled to lead South Allegheny (5-1, 3-0) to a Section 3-3A victory. Kami Franks doubled for Brownsville (0-3, 0-3).

Southmoreland 11, Mt. Pleasant 6 – Riley Puckey doubled and drove in three runs, and Brynn Charnesky and Amarah McCutcheon each knocked in two runs as Southmoreland (4-1, 2-1) won a Section 3-3A game. Ally Jones homered and collected three RBIs for Mt. Pleasant (2-5, 1-2).

Union 15, Sewickley Academy 0; Union 21, Sewickley Academy 0 –Kenzie Siddall and Raquel Zarlingo each hit doubles for Union (7-1, 3-1) in the first game of a Section 1-A doubleheader sweep of Sewickley Academy (1-3,1-3). Addie Nogay hit a home run, and Raquel Zarlingo and Mia Preuhs each had doubles for Union in Game 2.

Waynesburg 11, McGuffey 5 – Kylee Goodman and Emma Zehner each doubled and drove in two runs and Morgan Stephenson doubled twice for three RBIs as Waynesburg (4-1, 2-0) beat McGuffey (0-2, 0-2) in Section 3-3A. Mackenzie Shrader tripled and three others doubled for the Highlanders.

West Greene 16, Avella 8 – London Whipkey hit two doubles and knocked in three runs, Kiley Meek hit a home run, and Katie Lampe drove in three runs as West Greene (3-3, 3-0) beat Avella (0-3, 0-2) in Section 2-A. Reilly Ullom doubled for the Eagles.

West Mifflin 2, Mt. Lebanon 1 – Aurora Rosso doubled in two runs and winning pitcher Addie Hilligsberg doubled to lift West Mifflin (5-4) past Mt. Lebanon (1-3) in nonsection play. Deirdre Flaherty doubled in a run for the Blue Devils.

Yough 8, Belle Vernon 7 – Emma Augustine reached on an error, scoring McKenzie Pritts with two outs in the bottom of the seventh to lead Yough (5-1, 3-1) to a Section 2-4A win. Augustine homered and was the winning pitcher. Kaylin Ritenour homered and drove in four runs for the Cougars. Maren Metikosh went 4 for 4 with three doubles, a home run and five RBIs for Belle Vernon (3-3, 2-2).

Boys volleyball

Hempfield 3, Butler 0 – Chaz Ewer had 12 kills to lead Hempfield to a nonsection win. Lane Harry, Owen Kelley and Sean Gordon added seven kills each.

Girls lacrosse

Quaker Valley 10, Seton LaSalle 2 – Emma Smith, Chase Kriebel, Shannon Von Kaenel and Kyra Gabriele scored two goals apiece to lead Quaker Valley to a Section 2-2A win.

Plum 11, Franklin Regional 8 – Kylie Fischer scored six goals to lead Plum to a Section 1-2A victory.