High school roundup for April 13, 2023: Hempfield sweeps Baldwin, gives coach 200th win
By:
Thursday, April 13, 2023 | 11:22 PM
Hempfield scored seven runs in the bottom of the fourth inning to break the game open en route to a 10-0 win over Baldwin in Section 2-6A baseball Thursday, sweeping the three-game series and giving coach Tim Buzzard his 200th career victory.
Gage Wheaton had two doubles and two RBIs and Carson Shuglie belted a two-run homer for Hempfield (7-3, 5-1). Conner Burkey and Dylan Firmstone combined to pitch the shutout. Carson Chapel and Bryce Jones doubled for Baldwin (3-8, 1-5).
“It means a lot,” Buzzard said. “I’ve worked with a lot of great assistants and coached a lot of great kids over the years. I’m proud of the achievement.
“Obviously the sweep of Baldwin means more to me. We played well and had a nice comeback on Monday.”
Altoona 19, Latrobe 15 – Connor Lindsey went 2 for 4 with a home run and three RBIs to lead Altoona to a nonsection win. Eli Boring went 2 for 4 with four RBIs, Logan Bradish doubled twice, and Erick Batista doubled and drove in a pair for Latrobe (5-5). The Wildcats also dropped a contest to Punxsutawney, 11-2. Louie Amatuccci had two singles for Latrobe. Nevin Day and Carter Savage tripled for the Chucks.
Armstrong 10, Leechburg 0 – Carson DeLano pitched six shutout innings and Logan Badac hit a pair of doubles and plated three runs for Armstrong (7-2) in a nonsection win. Logan Gawlinski tripled and had a pair of RBIs for the River Hawks. Braiden Turiak doubled for Leechburg (5-4).
Greensburg Central Catholic 7, Steel Valley 4 – Sean Walker went 3 for 4 with three runs scored and an RBI, Ethan Brody was the winning pitcher to improve to 4-0, and Mike McCready got the save as Greensburg Central Catholic (4-2) defeated Steel Valley (2-6) in a nonsection game.
McGuffey 6, Chartiers-Houston 5 – Cameron Dames, Ryan Keith, Jake Ross and Samuel Stout contributed a hit and an RBI for McGuffey (6-2) in a nonsection win. Nathan Christy and Jake Perchinsky both went 3 for 3 for Chartiers-Houston (7-2).
Mt. Lebanon 3, Central Catholic 2 – David Shields struck out 10 over six innings to lead Mt. Lebanon (2-8, 2-4) to a Section 2-6A win. David Farrell doubled for the Blue Devils. Gavin Kelly went 3 for 4 with a triple, double and a pair or RBIs for Central Catholic (3-5, 2-4).
Peters Township 8, Mohawk 7 – Will Somers hit a two-out, walk-off RBI single to lead Peters Township (5-4) to a nonsection win. Jack Lutte went 3 for 4 with a home run and Carter Shanafelt singled and doubled for Peters. Jay Wrona singled, homered and drove in two and Jacob Werner had a single, double and two RBIs for Mohawk (6-2).
Pine-Richland 10, Allderdice 0 – Jacob McGuire threw a five-inning, one-hit shutout and had two hits and two RBIs to lead Pine-Richland (9-3, 4-2) to a Section 1-6A win. Joey Perry doubled and drove in a pair and Max Scuillo went 2 for 2 with two RBIs for the Rams. Carson O’Leary had a base hit for Allderdice (1-6, 0-6).
Springdale 13, Summit Academy 5 – John Hughes singled, doubled and drove in three runs and Owen Scheuring had four RBIs to lead Springdale past Summit Academy in Section 2-A. Jackson Muller added two hits for the Dynamos (3-2, 3-1). David Warfel and Sergio Hill each singled and doubled for Summit Academy (0-6, 0-6).
Upper St. Clair 4, Seton LaSalle 3 – Johnny McShane, Christian Wieczenski and Hunter Schroeck had a hit and an RBI each to help Upper St. Clair (7-4) edge Seton LaSalle (6-2-1) in nonsection play. Cole Starrett singled twice for the Rebels.
Softball
Ambridge 10, New Brighton 0 – Sami Astorino pitched five shutout innings with three strikeouts and Mackenzie Keber singled three times to help Ambridge (1-5) secure a nonsection win. Caitlyn Fedora and Kaetlin Caylao added a single and double each for the Bridgers. Liza Lambert singled twice for New Brighton (2-5).
Bentworth 11, Beth-Center 1 – Nora Lindley was the winning pitcher and singled, tripled and drove in two for Bentworth (4-3, 4-1) in a Section 3-2A win. Sydney DiNardo singled and had three RBIs for the Bearcats. Bella Lloyd hit an RBI double for Beth-Center (0-10, 0-5).
Central Valley 11, Beaver Falls 0 – Maddie Spirnak homered and had six RBIs and Aubrey Grater tripled twice and doubled to pace Central Valley (3-2, 2-1) in a Section 2-3A victory. Macy Littler singled three times for the Warriors. Tysha Brickner had two hits for Beaver Falls (2-4, 1-3).
Chartiers-Houston 15, Mapletown 0 – Meadow Ferri pitched a four-inning no-hitter with six strikeouts and had two hits, including a double, to help Chartiers-Houston (5-4, 4-1) get past Mapletown (2-6, 1-4) in a Section 2-A contest. Ella Richey tripled, homered and plated five runs. Sienna Siegel homered, doubled and had a pair of RBIs and Lauren Rush was 3 for 4 with a double.
Laurel 15, Aliquippa 0; Laurel 15, Aliquippa 0 – Laurel (6-1, 4-1) swept a Section 1-2A doubleheader from Aliquippa (0-6, 0-5). In the first game, Grace Zeppelin homered twice and drove in four runs and Grace Kissick and Riley Balcolm combined on a three-inning perfect game. In the second game, Georgia Jellyman drove in three runs, Emma Jones had two hits and Balcolm threw a three-inning perfect game.
Northgate 12, Carlynton 2 – Johna Abramowicz struck out 10 as Northgate (4-2, 4-1) defeated Carlynton (3-4, 3-3) in Section 1-A.
West Allegheny 16, Western Beaver 6 – Ava Benish and Savanna Benish both hit a home run and West Allegheny (10-1, 3-0) scored nine runs in the top of the sixth to pull away for a Section 3-5A win. Ava drove in four runs. Adrianna Arnal and Emily Nolan doubled for the Indians. Madddie Syka and Izzie Lefebvre homered for Western Beaver (5-3, 2-1).
Boys lacrosse
Hempfield 12, Fox Chapel 4 – Jake Phillips scored four goals and Caden Horton added a pair to lead Hempfield (4-2) to a nonsection victory.
Girls lacrosse
Peters Township 15, Sewickley Academy 14 – Emma Kail scored seven goals and Lani Filoon added four to lead Peters Township to a Section 1-3A win. Libby Eanmarino had five goals and Kendall Skyes scored four for Sewickley Academy.
Quaker Valley 14, Chartiers Valley 8 – Kyra Gabriele and Lucy Roig scored four goals each for Quaker Valley in a nonsection win over Chartiers Valley. Shannon Von Kaenel and Alexa Westwood added two goals each for the Quakers.
