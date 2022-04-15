High school roundup for April 14, 2022: 2 unusual no-hitters and a wild walk-off in WPIAL baseball

By:

Thursday, April 14, 2022 | 11:47 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review West Allegheny’s Anthony Pass (left) is mobbed by teammates after driving in the winning run in the bottom of the 11th inning against South Fayette on Thursday, April 14, 2022, in North Fayette. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review West Allegheny’s Anthony Pass (right) celebrates with Brady Miller after driving in the winning run in the bottom of the 11th inning against South Fayette on Thursday, April 14, 2022, in North Fayette. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review West Allegheny players celebrate after defeating South Fayette, 11-10, in the bottom of the 11th inning on Thursday, April 14, 2022, in North Fayette. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review West Allegheny’s Anthony Pass celebrates after driving in the winning run in the bottom of the 11th inning against South Fayette on Thursday, April 14, 2022, in North Fayette. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review West Allegheny pitcher Nate Nolan delivers against South Fayette on Thursday, April 14, 2022, in North Fayette. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review West Allegheny’s Nate Nolan is tagged out after driving in the tying run in the bottom of the seventh inning against South Fayette on Thursday, April 14, 2022, in North Fayette. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Previous Next

Eddie Albert pitched a unique no-hitter, throwing four no-hit innings Thursday in the completion of a game suspended on Monday, leading Upper St. Clair to a 5-0 victory over Canon-McMillan in Section 2-6A baseball.

Albert pitched three no-hit innings Monday before the game was suspended. All told, he struck out 11 and walked two Canon-McMillan (0-7, 0-4) batters. Ty Lagoni singled and doubled for the Panthers (5-2, 3-1).

Beaver 12, Pine-Richland 4 – Jack Ray, Mason Lang and Josh Obrist combined to pitch a no-hitter for Beaver (5-1) in a nonsection win over Pine-Richland (4-5). Ray allowed one earned run and struck out four over four innings then gave way to Lang, who had five strikeouts and allowed one earned run in two innings. Obrist finished it off by pitching a scoreless seventh. Pine-Richland used 11 walks and two errors to score its runs. Corbin Sevcik finished 3 for 4 with a double for the Bobcats. Obrist, Lang and J.J. Shallcross recorded two hits each.

West Allegheny 11, South Fayette 10 – With two outs in the bottom of the 11th, Anthony Raineri doubled and Anthony Pass singled to drive him in for a walk-off Section 3-5A victory for West Allegheny (7-0, 4-0). Colin Marinpetro tripled and had three RBIs for West A. Chase Krewson finished 5 for 6 with a double and a home run for South Fayette (5-2-1, 2-2).

Bethel Park 9, Hempfield 5 – David Kessler, Cody Geddes and Ryan Petras doubled as Bethel Park (7-0) won a nonsection game. Kessler drove in three runs. Brandon Coughlin belted a two-run homer for Hempfield (3-7) and Caden Biondi singled three times.

Butler 14, Armstrong 6 – Butler (7-1) scored six runs in the sixth and five more in the seventh to rally for a nonsection win. Brady Gavuala homered, tripled and drove in five runs for the Golden Tornado and Madden Clement singled twice and plated three runs. Haden Brink went 3 for 3 with two doubles for Armstrong (3-7).

Deer Lakes 8, Ligonier Valley 3; Ligonier Valley 7, Deer Lakes 6 – Ligonier Valley (2-5, 1-3) and Deer Lakes (5-5, 3-1) split a Section 3-3A doubleheader. In the opener, Ryan Thimons and Ryan Cochran homered for Deer Lakes. Cochran had three RBIs and Thimons finished 3 for 3, plating two. Grant Dowden and Nick Beitel homered for the Rams.

In the second game, Ligonier Valley scored five runs in the bottom of the seventh capped off by a Beitel walk-off RBI single. Beitel finished with three hits, including a double. Noah Lawson and Grant Dowden singled twice for the Rams. John Lisotto and Danny Geis had three hits apiece for the Lancers.

Fort Cherry 8, Brentwood 7 – Mitchell Cook homered and drove in two runs and Ryan Craig singled three times to help Fort Cherry (4-1, 4-1) edge Brentwood (1-5, 1-4) in Section 4-2A. Adam Wolf doubled, had two RBIs and was the winning pitcher for the Rangers. Lucas Huntler had a three-run homer for Brentwood.

Highlands 10, Valley 1 – Seth Helgert went 2 for 4 with a home run and three RBIs, and Tanner Nulph, Kaleb Pakulski, and Luke Bombalski each had two RBIs for Highlands (4-4) in a nonsection win. Ben Aftanas had two doubles for Valley (3-5).

Hopewell 11, Central Valley 9 – Hopewell (5-2) scored twice in the top of the eighth to secure an extra-inning nonsection victory over Central Valley (1-5). Landon Fox and Chris Mullins singled twice for the Vikings. Jack Bible homered and plated three runs for the Warriors.

Kiski Area 6, McKeesport 2 – Jake Smith singled, doubled, had an RBI and was the winning pitcher for Kiski Area (3-2, 2-1) in a Section 1-5A win over McKeesport (3-3, 0-3). Dom Dininno singled three times and drove in a run for the Cavaliers. It was the second game of the day for the Tigers.

Laurel Highlands 5, Connellsville 2 – Joe Chambers pitched five innings without allowing a hit and CJ Gesk doubled and drove in two runs to lead Laurel Highlands (4-2) to a nonsection win. Braeden O’Brien singled and doubled. Matthew Firestone had a base hit for Connellsville (2-4).

McKeesport 16, Woodland Hills 2 – Noah Marcic singled three times and drove in four runs and McKeesport (3-3) earned a six-inning win over Woodland Hills (0-7) in a nonsection game. Brady Boyle and Brady Willochell contributed a double and two RBIs each.

Monessen 11, Mapletown 1 – R.J. DiEugenio went 4 for 4 and plated three runs for Monessen (2-4, 2-2) in a Section 2-A win in six innings over Mapletown (2-4, 0-4). Jack Sacco was the winning pitcher with five strikeouts over six innings. He singled twice and drove in four runs. Kody Kuhns doubled twice for the Greyhounds.

Moon 14, Quaker Valley 12 – Nate Barr hit the game-tying single and Cam Sergi gave his team the lead with a bases-loaded walk as Moon (2-6) scored three in the top of the seventh to win a nonsection matchup. Barr went 4 for 4 with a homer and four RBIs. Nate Lesher was 4 for 4 with two doubles. Jimmy Zugai and Tommaso Floro homered for Quaker Valley (2-4).

Mt. Lebanon 2, North Allegheny 1 – Jack Smith had an RBI single in the bottom of the fifth, scoring what proved to be the winning run for Mt. Lebanon (6-5) in a nonsection win over North Allegheny (5-2). Tanner Donati and Paul Connolly doubled for the Blue Devils. Andrew Hart singled twice for the Tigers.

Norwin 15, Gateway 4 – Norwin (4-4) scored 10 runs in the third inning en route to a nonsection win. Ty Stecko homered, doubled and had six RBIs for the Knights and Jake Kendro, EJ Dunn and Ryan Orosz added a double and a pair of RBIs each. Ryan Greggerson singled twice and plated two runs for Gateway (4-4).

Plum 12, Steel Valley 5 – Silvio Ionadi had three hits, and Colin Solinski, Josh Gentile and Nick Lamia recorded two hits to help Plum (4-3) earn a nonsection win. Gentile, Lamie and Ionadi doubled. Michael Twigg had two hits including a double and an RBI for the Ironmen (3-7).

Riverside 10, Ellwood City 0 – Madden Boehm had a grand slam and a double to help Riverside (7-1) down Ellwood City (3-4) in five innings in a nonsection game. Daren McDade singled three times for the Panthers and Bo Fornataro and Ashton Schlosser added a double and RBI each. Ronnie Harper pitched five shutout innings to earn the win.

Shenango 11, Mohawk 1 – Shenango (4-2) scored seven times in the fifth to invoke the 10-run rule in a nonsection win over Mohawk (5-3). Tyler Kamerer had two singles, a double and three RBIs for the Wildcats and Braeden D’Angelo singled twice, plating two runs.

Seneca Valley 7, Hampton 2 – Brock White homered and had a pair of RBIs and Mike Deluca smacked a pair of doubles, a single and drove in three runs to help Seneca Valley (5-3) secure a nonsection win. Braxton Eastly doubled for Hampton (4-3).

Shaler 7, South Park 0 – Miguel Hugas pitched six scoreless innings with 10 strikeouts and Bryan Rincon and Tristan Holland homered to lead Shaler (7-2) to a nonsection win. Drew Lafferty had two hits for South Park (5-2).

South Allegheny 7, Sewickley Academy 5 – Jaxson Champ singled and drove in a pair to help South Allegheny (2-3) score a nonsection win. Adin Zorn and Jordan Smith had three hits each for Sewickley Academy (3-2).

Uniontown 8, Baldwin 4 – Tyler Hawk singled, homered and had four RBIs for Uniontown (4-2) in a nonsection win. Jonathan Rauch singled and plated two runs for Baldwin (5-5).

West Greene 8, Waynesburg 2 – Hunter Hamilton went 3 for 4 with a home run, Morgan Kiger tripled, and Corey Wise had a double for West Greene (4-3) in a nonsection win. Lincoln Pack and Alex Vansickle each had a double for Waynesburg (2-4).

Softball

Bethel Park 4, Canon McMillan 3 – Ali Sniegocki went 2 for 3 with a double and a home run, Sandra Soltes doubled, and Abby Quickel hit a triple for Bethel Park (4-3, 4-0) in a Section 1-6A win over Canon McMillan (1-2, 1-1). Sami Merkle had a double for Canon McMillan.

Charleroi 11, California 0 – Leena Henderson hit a triple, Emma Stefanick had three RBIs, and McKenna DeUnger and Madalynn Lancy each had two RBIs for Charleroi (2-3, 2-1) in a Section 3-2A win over California (1-2, 1-2).

Connellsville 10, Gateway 0 – Kendal King threw a complete-game shutout and led Connellsville (3-4, 2-2) to a Section 2-5A win over Gateway (0-5, 0-5). Kira Davis went 2 for 3 with a double and a home run, and Mallory Orndorff had a triple.

Knoch 5, Kiski Area 2 — Sophie Brandon, Brynnae Coe and Madi Gardner each had doubles for Knoch (2-4, 2-1) in a Section 1-4A win. Kayleigh Musco had a double for Kiski Area (3-4, 3-3).

Moon 14, Newton Local (Ohio) 4 – Ava Karpa went 3 for 3 with a triple and four RBIs, and Meghan D’Aniello went 2 for 4 with a triple for Moon (1-6) in a nonsection game over Newton Local (1-5).

Mt. Lebanon 8, Baldwin 2 – Olivia Buckiso and Sami Phillips each hit a home run for Mt. Lebanon (3-3, 1-1) in a Section 1-6A win over Baldwin (1-4, 0-3).

Norwin 3, Latrobe 2 – Madie Kessler hit a two-run homer with her team down a run in the fifth, and Bailey Snowberger hit a double for Norwin (2-4) in a nonsection win. Sydney DeGram went 2 for 4 for Latrobe (2-4).

Seneca Valley 20, Plum 2 – Maddie Gross had two home runs and five RBIs, Lexie Hames had two home runs and three RBIs, and Kara Pasquale had a home run and two RBIs for Seneca Valley (4-3) in a nonsection win over Plum (1-6).

Thomas Jefferson 3, Penn-Trafford 2 – Graci Fairman hit a walk-off triple to propel Thomas Jefferson (6-3, 5-0) to a Section 2-5A victory over Penn-Trafford (8-1, 4-1). Cameron Ponko had a double and home run for the Warriors.

Upper St. Clair 5, South Side 4 – Ava Pries went 2 for 3 with two doubles and Ava Martin had a triple for Upper St. Clair (3-5) in a nonsection win. Giavanna Chiccarello and Laney Lewis each had triples for South Side (3-2).

Waynesburg 14, Mt. Pleasant 11 – Kylee Goodman went 4 for 5 with two doubles and three RBIs, Morgan Stephenson went 3 for 4 with a double and a home run, and Kendall Lemley, Lily Rush and Paige Jones each had doubles for Waynesburg (4-1, 3-0) in a Section 3-3A win. Abby Swank and Ally Jones each had a home run for Mt. Pleasant (2-6, 1-3).

West Allegheny 18, South Fayette 3 — Ava Henie went 3 for 4 with a double and six RBIs, Savanna Benish had a triple, and Eliana Vicari-Baker and Emily Nolan each hit a double for West Allegheny (5-1, 4-0) in a Section 4-5A win. Stephanie Binek hit a double with two RBIs for South Fayette (4-5, 1-4).

West Greene 9, Mapletown 0 – Katie Lampe and London Whipkey each had a double for West Greene (4-3, 4-0) in a Section 2-A win. Hannah Hartley had a double for Mapletown (3-2, 2-2).

West Mifflin 11, Uniontown 6 – Aurora Rosso went 4 for 5 with a double and four RBIs, and Emily Buchleitner went 3 for 5 with a double for West Mifflin (6-4, 4-2) in a Section 2-4A win. Sequoia Dunlap had two home runs and three RBIs, and Kaylee Mutnansky had two doubles for Uniontown (0-3, 0-3).

Yough 6, Ringgold 0 — Adoria Waldier went 3 for 3 with a double, two home runs and three RBIs, and McKenzie Pritts hit a home run for Yough (6-1, 4-1) in a Section 2-4A win. Olivia Vecchio hit a double for Ringgold (2-5, 1-4).

Boys volleyball

Hempfield 3, Armstrong 0 – Sean Gordon had 10 kills and Chaz Ewer and Owen Kelley added eight each to lead Hempfield (5-1, 4-1) to a Section 3-3A win. Lane Harry had seven kills.

Canon-McMillan 3, Bethel Park 0 – Owen Ostroski had 11 kills and Luke Finchem added 10 kills and eight digs to lead Canon-McMillan (7-0, 5-0) to a Section 1-3A win. Logan Bui had 21 assists and William O’Bryan recorded 14 assists.