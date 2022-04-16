High school roundup for April 15, 2022: Burrell’s Armstrong fans 16

Friday, April 15, 2022

Tribune-Review

Katie Armstrong pitched a complete-game four-hitter, striking out 16 and walking none, to lead Burrell to a 1-0 victory over Knoch in Section 1-4A softball Friday.

Braelyn Jones went 2 for 3, doubling and scoring the game’s only run in the second inning for the Bucs (4-0, 3-0). Brynne Smith had two hits, and Brynnae Coe doubled and threw a three-hitter with seven strikeouts for Knoch (2-5, 1-2).

Freeport 7, McKeesport 2 – Savanna Urik had three hits and three RBIs and winning pitcher Sydney Selker gave up four hits and struck out 11 to lead Freeport (4-2, 3-1) to a Section 1-4A win. Abby DiJidas doubled for the Yellowjackets. Madison Miller struck out 11 for McKeesport (1-2, 1-2).

South Allegheny 12, Ringgold 3 – Winning pitcher Breena Komarnisky struck out 14 and went 3 for 5 with two doubles and three RBIs to power South Allegheny (6-1) to a nonsection win. Madison Pikula went 4 for 4 with a triple and three RBIs. Elyssa Kirkwood also had three hits for South Allegheny. Peyton Laflash doubled twice and Karlie Russell doubled and tripled for Ringgold (2-6).

Baseball

Freeport 11, Apollo-Ridge 7 – Ethan Lacinski went 3 for 4 with a double and three RBIs and AJ Demharter homered to lead Freeport (3-5) to a nonsection win. Winning pitcher Noah Fryer fanned seven. Karter Schrock and Brandon Butler each went 2 for 3 for Apollo-Ridge (2-1).

Neshannock 11, Union 1 – Andrew Frye went 2 for 2 with two homers and five RBIs and Colten Shaffer doubled, homered and drove in four to lift Neshannock (4-4) to a nonsection win. Dom Cubellis went 3 for 3 with two doubles. Tyler Staub and Brennan Porter doubled for Union (4-2).

West Mifflin 8, Keystone Oaks 3 – Eric Link went 2 for 3 with a double, an RBI and two runs scored to lead West Mifflin (8-2) to a nonsection win. Bert Kovalsky doubled and Devin Kleinhans and Devin Matey also had two hits for West Mifflin. Greg Warner went 2 for 3 with a double for Keystone Oaks (4-2).

University (WV) 9, Albert Gallatin 2 – Noah Braham went 2 for 3 with a home run to lead University (7-7) to a nonsection win. Tristan Robinson had two hits and Johnny Skochelak doubled for Albert Gallatin (0-5).