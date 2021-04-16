High school roundup for April 16, 2021: Elizabeth Forward softball makes statement

By:

Friday, April 16, 2021 | 11:43 PM

Tribune-Review

Winning pitcher Kailey Larcinese struck out 12, homered and drove in four runs as Elizabeth Forward made a statement with a 14-3 victory over West Mifflin in a matchup of top teams in Section 2-4A softball Friday afternoon.

Anna Resnik went 4 for 5 with a home run for Elizabeth Forward (7-2, 5-0). Lauren Yuhas homered for West Mifflin (6-1, 3-1).

Apollo-Ridge 17, Brentwood 2 — April Earnest went 3 for 3 with a pair of doubles and four RBIs and was the winning pitcher for Apollo-Ridge (4-1-1, 4-1) in a Section 2-2A win over Brentwood (2-4, 0-4) in four innings. Eight Vikings had multi hit games. Bailey Zidek and MaKenna Syster had three hits and Katie Conway, Morgan Shupe, Camdyn Kowalczyk, Casey Weightman and Addy Baustert recorded two hits.

Armstrong 16, Penn Hills 0 – Jenna Clontz and Shelby Cloak homered and Cameryn Sprankle and Madison Baker combined on a three-inning no-hitter as Armstrong (6-2, 4-1) defeated Penn Hills (0-4, 0-4) in Section 1-5A.

Beaver 10, Ambridge 0 – Kayla Cornell doubled twice, homered and drove in six runs and Payton List threw a one-hit shutout with 12 strikeouts as Beaver (6-0, 5-0) defeated Ambridge (1-6, 1-3) in Section 3-4A.

Belle Vernon 12, Uniontown 2 – Tara Callaway had three hits and four RBIs and Maren Metikosh doubled twice and drove in three runs for Belle Vernon (6-3, 3-1) in Section 2-4A. Morgan Melts had two hits and Summer Haw two RBIs for Uniontown (1-5, 1-4).

Bethel Park 18, Canon-McMillan 4 – Reagan Milliken and Delaney Nagy homered for Bethel Park (7-0, 3-0) in a Section 1-6A win. Sandra Soltes had three hits. Elli Kotar homered for Canon-McMillan (2-4, 0-2).

Blackhawk 7, New Castle 3 – Emma Muir homered and Maddie Syka doubled and drove in two runs to lead Blackhawk (3-3, 2-2) to a Section 3-4A win. Paige Campbell, Gemma DeSanzo and Karma Malcolm also doubled. Raequelle Young tripled for New Castle (2-6, 2-4).

Central Valley 15, Hopewell 0 – Marissa Crea and Maddie Spirnak homered and Macy Littler had three hits as Central valley (5-3, 4-1) blanked Hopewell (2-6, 0-5) in Section 3-4A.

Charleroi 10, California 0 – Kylie Quigley threw a one-hit shutout and Jocelyn Polonoli homered and drove in five runs to lead Charleroi (5-5, 3-2) past California (3-3, 2-1) in Section 3-2A. McKenna DeUnder had two hits and two RBIs.

Fort Cherry 4, South Side 3 – Trista Fehl-Gariglio hit a go-ahead RBI single in the bottom of the sixth to lead Fort Cherry (4-3) to a nonsection victory. Annika Rinehart singled and tripled. Madi Fischer had three hits for South Side (4-1).

Frazier 15, Beth-Center 0 – Madison Bednar threw a four-inning no-hitter and went 2 for 3 with four RBIS to lead Frazier (6-3, 4-0) past Beth-Center (1-4, 0-4) in Section 3-2A. Rylee Evans and Delaney Warnick homered. Jensyn Hartman had three hits.

Hempfield 1, Seneca Valley 0 – Hempfield (5-3, 2-2) scored on a wild pitch in the first inning, and Callie Sowers threw a four-hit shutout to make it stand up for a Section 2-6A victory. Emma Hoffner doubled for the Spartans. Mia Ryan had two hits for Seneca valley (5-3, 0-3).

Highlands 9, Greensburg Salem 3 — Jaycee Haidze went 4 for 4 with two doubles, a homer and four RBIs and was the winning pitcher with a dozen strikeouts for Highlands (6-2-1, 3-1) in a Section 1-4A win over Greensburg Salem (1-7, 1-3). Cassidy Cambal had a two-run home run and a double for the Golden Rams. Maera Williams had a homer and two RBIs and Abbie Dieseroth had a solo home run. Angela Kobuck doubled and had an RBI for the Golden Lions.

Indiana 14, Kiski Area 1 — Sara Zimmerman hit a pair of home runs, including a grand slam, and had seven RBIs to lead Indiana (5-2, 2-2) past Kiski Area (1-5, 1-3) in five innings in a Section 1-5A game. Olivia Zimmerman was 3 for 3 with a pair of doubles and three RBIs and was the winning pitcher with 10 strikeouts for the Indians. Chloe McHugh singled three times. Kassandra Cessna doubled twice for the Cavaliers and had an RBI.

Knoch 14, McKeesport 1 — Bailey Rickenbrode hit a pair of homers with five RBIs and surrendered only one hit in the circle as the winning pitcher for Knoch (4-3, 3-1) in a Section 1-4A victory over McKeesport (0-4, 0-3) in five innings. Olivia Vissari doubled three times for the Knights and Brynnae Coe went 2 for 3 with a pair of RBIs. Quinn Hughes and Samatha Robb had a double apiece.

Latrobe 3, Connellsville 0 – Jordan Tallman threw a complete-game no-hitter, striking out 15 and walking two, in a Section 2-5A victory for Latrobe (3-2, 1-0) over Connellsville (4-3, 1-2). Bailey Watson and Emily Schmucker homered for the Wildcats.

Laurel 22, New Brighton 0 – Autumn Boyd and Grace Kissick had three hits apiece and Addie Deal threw a three-inning no-hitter as Laurel (4-1, 3-1) defeated New Brighton (1-8, 0-4) in Section 2-4A.

Leechburg 15, Ellis School 0 — Emmie Ritchie pitched a four-inning no-hitter with eight strikeouts and collected a double, a home run and three RBIs as the Blue Devils (4-2, 3-0) rolled to a Section 3-A victory over the Tigers (0-2, 0-2). Tatum Verner and Bella Vozer each doubled twice, and Karli Mazak doubled and drove in two.

Mapletown 12, Avella 1 – Devan Clark tripled and winning pitcher Madi Blaker doubled to lead Mapletown (3-2, 2-1) in Section 2-A. Taylor Dusenberry, Hannah Hartley and Kileigh Smith also doubled. Reilly Ullom tripled for Avella (0-3, 0-1).

Mt. Pleasant 17, Brownsville 7 – Abby Swank went 2 for 2 with a home run and three RBIs to lead Mt. Pleasant (7-1, 2-0) in Section 3-3A. Haylie Brunson, Mary Smithnosky and Katie Hutter had three hits each. Aubri Hogsett and Rylie Bednar homered for Brownsville (4-5, 0-4).

Norwin 3, Pine-Richland 2 – Madie Kessler hit the game-tying home run and Angelina Pepe had the game-winning hit in the bottom of the ninth as Norwin (6-1, 3-0) defeated Pine-Richland (4-3, 3-1) in a matchup of top teams in Section 2-6A. Sydney Lokay went the distance for the Knights, fanning five.

Penn-Trafford 6, Thomas Jefferson 3 – Brooke Cleland hit a three-run homer and Allie Prady hit a solo shot to lead Penn-trafford (5-3, 4-0) in Section 2-5A. Winning pitcher Mia Smith fanned 13. Taylor Karpac and Zoe Krizan doubled and drove in a run for Thomas Jefferson (1-2, 0-1).

Riverside 12, Freedom 5 – Sydney Hale homered to lead Riverside (2-3, 2-3) to a Section 4-2A win. Emma Beachem, Carlee Crawford, Madison Fryer and Aliya Ottavianni doubled. Tara Speicher had three hits and four RBIs for Freedom (2-3, 0-2).

Union 21, Bishop Canevin 9 – Gianna Trott went 3 for 3 and Skylar Fisher and Raquel Zarlingo drove in four runs apiece as Union (5-4, 4-1) slugged its way to a Section 1-A win. Bella DeMark had two doubles and two RBIs for Bishop Canevin (1-4, 1-2).

Valley 16, East Allegheny 1 – Freshman Ashea Broadus hit two home runs as the Vikings (2-4, 2-2) picked up a Section 1-3A win over the Wildcats (0-3, 0-3). Junior Brinley Hegedus finished 3 for 3 with a double for Valley, and freshman Morgan Dunkel picked up the pitching victory. Abby Henderson had two hits for East Allegheny, and she scored her team’s lone run.

West Greene 11, Monessen 1 – Kiley Meek doubled twice and drove in three runs for West Greene (7-1, 3-0) in Section 2-A. London Whipkey and Anna Durbin doubled and drove in two runs. Hannah Yorty had an RBI for Monessen (0-6, 0-3).

Baseball

Brownsville 16, Southmoreland 11 – Derrick Tarpley singled, doubled, tripled and drove in five to lead Brownsville (3-3, 1-3) in a Section 4-3A slugfest. Nick Climes and David Timko also had three hits. Mason Basinger had three hits and four RBIs for Southmoreland (3-2, 3-1).

Butler 13, Armstrong 3 – Madden Clement tripled and drove in two runs and Cooper Baxter had a double and an RBI for Butler (5-3) in a nonsection win. David Leslie had two hits. Zack Streightif drove in a pair for Armstrong (2-6).

Canon-McMillan 13, Pine-Richland 4 – Kolson Descocio doubled and drove in a pair of runs to lead Canon-McMillan (4-5) to a nonsection win. Zane Freund and Connor Hyde also doubled. Brian Komaromy had two doubles for Pine-Richland (3-5).

Chartiers-Houston 7, Carmichaels 6 – Austin Kuslock’s RBI single in the bottom of the seventh was the walkoff winner as Chartiers-Houston (8-1) picked up a nonsection win in a matchup of top Class 2A teams. Drake Long homered for Carmichaels (5-1).

Derry 10, Mt. Pleasant 6 – Josh Ulery went 3 for 4 with three RBIs and Derry (2-2, 1-2) used three three-run innings to power to a Section 3-3A win. Ryan Bushey and Matt McDowell had two hits apiece. Aaron Alakson and Jared Yester had two RBIs each for Mt. Pleasant (1-3, 0-3).

Fort Cherry 12, Cornell 2 – Adam Wold went 4 for 4 with a home run and five RBIs and winning pitcher Owen Norman allowed five hits and fanned five to lead Fort Cherry (6-2) to a nonsection win over Cornell (1-3).

Greensburg Central Catholic 19, Bishop Canevin 1 – John Tropeano had two hits and three RBIs for Greensburg Central Catholic (4-0, 4-0) in a Section 2-A win over Bishop Canevin (1-6, 1-5). Max Kalloch also had two hits.

Hempfield 3, Bethel Park 2 – Braydon Patton singled and drove in two runs and five pitchers held Bethel Park (5-2) to five hits in a nonsection win for Hempfield (5-4). Jason Nuttridge doubled twice for the Black Hawks.

Highlands 17, St. Joseph 2 — Highlands (5-3) worked nine walks in a three inning nonsection win over St. Joseph (0-5). Seth Helgert and Ethan Hewitt doubled for the Golden Rams. Owen Swanson had an RBI for the Spartans.

Hopewell 9, Central Valley 8 – Roman Gill hit a walkoff RBI single in the bottom of the seventh to lead Hopewell (6-3) to a nonsection win. Chris Mullins and Anthony LaSala had three hits apiece for Hopewell. Tanner Hoenig had two hits and three RBIs for Central Valley (2-7).

Keystone Oaks 5, West Mifflin 3 – Jake Slazinski hit a two-run, tie-breaking double as part of a four-run seventh inning as Keystone Oaks (4-2) grabbed a nonsection win. Dylan Kickler doubled and Mark Hutchin tripled. Jake Walker had a triple for West Mifflin (4-4).

Latrobe 8, Fox Chapel 7 – Clay Petrosky’s third hit of the game was a walkoff RBI single in the bottom of the eighth to lift Latrobe (5-4) to a nonsection victory. Chase Sickenberger, Vinny Amatucci and Erik Batista had two hits each for the Wildcats. Thomas Koch homered and Jacob Patterson had two hits for Fox Chapel (3-4).

Ligonier Valley 19, Leechburg 2 — Mason Seftas went 3 for 4 with two double and four RBIs to help Ligonier Valley (5-2) roll past Leechburg (2-3) in three innings in nonsection play. Nick Beitel was 2 for 4 with a double and four RBIs for the Rams. Connor Tunstall and Grant Dowden had two hits each.

Moon 3, Quaker Valley 2 – Dante Docchio hit a two-run walkoff double in the bottom of the seventh to lead Moon (4-5) to a nonsection win. Luc Sacco also doubled. Andrew Glas earned the win. Zeke Hendricks and Jimmy Zugai doubled and drove in a run for Quaker Valley (3-4).

New Brighton 9, Rochester 7 – Chris Kirschner and Brennan Cattivera had two hits and two RBIs apiece to lead New Brighton (4-5) to a nonsection win. Parker Lyons doubled twice and D.J. Smith tripled and drove in a pair for Rochester (4-2).

North Catholic 9, Ellwood City 4 – Tyler Primrose doubled and drove in two runs to lead North Catholic (6-3) to a nonsection victory. Nico DeCaria had two hits for Ellwood City (4-6).

Norwin 11, Mt. Lebanon 1 – Jayden Walker, Nick Fleming, Alex Gabauer and Jake Kendrick went deep in a seven-run third inning as Norwin (6-1, 3-1) defeated Mt. Lebanon (3-5, 1-3) in Section 2-6A.

OLSH 4, Western Beaver 2 – L.J. Evans went the distance, allowing one hit and striking out 17, to lead OLSH (4-3, 3-0) to a Section 1-A win. Brady Brazell and Jacob Price doubled and drove in a run for OLSH. Tommy Webster homered for the lone hit for Western Beaver (1-3, 1-1).

Penn-Trafford 12, Penn Hills 2 – Matt Lichota went 2 for 4 with three RBIs and Riley Bellan threw a five-hit shutout in a nonsection win for Penn-Trafford (4-3). Zach Hoffman had two hits and two RBIs. Anthony Sciulli had two hits for Penn Hills (1-7).

Ringgold 9, Columbiana (Ohio) 2 – Hunter Mamie doubled twice and drove in three runs and Ringgold (4-5) broke open a close game with a six-run sixth inning to win a nonsection matchup at PNC Park. Gage Fuller, Gianni Cantini and Eli Callaway combine to allow five hits and strike out 10.

Riverside 11, Slippery Rock 10 – Mitchell Garvin doubled and drove in three runs and Bo Fornataro had three hits to lead Riverside (5-4) to a nonsection win. Madden Boehm doubled and drove in a pair. Brett Galcik doubled, tripled and drove in five for Slippery Rock.

Shaler 2, Peters Township 1 – Braeden Campbell and Noah Gabriel drove in runs to back winning pitcher Derek Leas in a nonsection win for Shaler (7-1). Aidan Williams picked up the save. Jack Natili doubled and Mac Ciocco had two hits for Peters Township (4-5).

Shenango 8, Mohawk 5 – Ethan Bintrim went 3 for 3 with a double and three RBIs to lead Shenango7-2) to a nonsection win. A.J. Verdi and J.C. Ross had two hits for Mohawk (3-6).

South Side 10, Carlynton 1 – Luke McCoy doubled and pitched two scoreless innings of relief to earn the win for South Side (4-3) over Carlynton (0-8) in a nonsection matchup. Tristan Shuman doubled and tripled for South Side.

Valley 14, Jeannette 3 — John Luke Bailey doubled, tripled and had three RBIs for Valley (7-3) in a nonsection win over Jeannette (1-6). Tyler Danko singled, doubled and had two RBIs for the Vikings. Wesley Schrock singled twice and had a pair of RBIs and Javon Keys tripled. Sean Critchlow led Jeannette by going 2 for 2 with a double and 2 RBIs.