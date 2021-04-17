High school roundup for April 17, 2021: Butler athletes star at TSTCA Invite

By:

Saturday, April 17, 2021 | 9:48 PM

AP

Led by sprinter Guinness Brown, hurdler Emma Lehman and thrower Sarayne Forbes, Butler athletes put on a show at the TSTCA Invite on Saturday at West Mifflin.

Brown was the only runner to crack the 11-second mark in the 100 and took the 200 by more than a second. Lehman was the only hurdler to break 16 seconds in the 100 and won the 300 by 3.5 seconds. Forbes took first in the shot put and won the discus by morethan 16 feet.

Other Butler athletes taking first were CJ Singleton in the 800, Skyler Vavro in the 3200, Tristan McGarrah in the pole vault, Megan Baggetta in the triple jump and Alexia Mechling in the high jump.

Dontae Lewis of host West Mifflin swept the boys hurdles events. South Fayette’s Amy Allen won the 200 and 400 on the girls side.

Baseball

Hickory 7, Laurel 6 — In nonsection play, Nick Osborne singled home the winning run as Hickory scored four times in the top of the seventh inning to defeat Laurel (7-2). The Spartans led 5-0 after the second inning before Hickory mounted its comeback. Landin Esposito drove in two runs in the loss.

Indiana 9, Punxsutawney 3 — Ben Ryan went 2 for 3 with a triple and two RBIs to lead Indiana (6-1-1) to a nonsection win. Lucas Connell singled and drove in a pair. Carter Savage had two RBIs for Punxsutawney.

Kiski Area 3, Seneca Valley 3 — Carson Craig struck out the final batter of the game with runners on first and third with two outs in the bottom of the seventh to preserve a 3-3 tie for KIski Area against Seneca Valley in a nonsection baseball game Saturday night at PNC Park.

Kiski Area (3-3-1) scored on an Owen Werkheiser RBI single in the second, a Frank Dininno sacrifice fly in the third and when Evan Culp reached on an error in the fourth. Derek Hald went 2 for 3 with a double.

Seneca Valley (6-2-1) scored in the second on an RBI double by Gavin Zoelle and two in the third when Ethan Baer walked and Owen Yarussi reached on a fielder’s choice after the Raiders loaded the bases with nobody out.

Seneca Valley used eight pitchers. Craig and Lebryn Smith each pitched two scoreless innings for the Cavaliers.

Serra Catholic 4, Avonworth 2 — Matt Bisceglia had two hits and Zack Miklos drove in two runs to lead Serra Catholic (10-0) to a nonsection victory over Avonworth (6-4).

Softball

Greensburg Central Catholic 14, Avella 0 — Emma Henry drove in five runs and picked up the win by striking out eight batters, leading Greensburg Central Catholic to a Section 2-A victory. The Centurions (3-3, 1-2) scored six runs on the Eagles (0-4, 0-2) in both the second and third innings.

Laurel 15, Freedom 0 — Grace Kissick threw a three-inning perfect game, striking out all nine batters she faced, to lead Laurel (5-1, 4-1) to a Section 4-2A win over Freedom (2-4, 0-3). Kissick also went 3 for 3 with a double. Frankilyn Duddy doubled, homered and drove in four. Addie Deal, Abbie Miles and Kaylee Withrow also hit home runs.

Ringgold 14, California 8 — Peyton Laflash and Daniella Vecchio homered to lead Ringgold (1-6) to victory in a nonsection matchup. Olivia Vecchio and Leah Jaquay doubled. Mylaina Pendo and McKenna Hewitt had two hits apiece for California (3-4).

Shenango 13, New Brighton 0 — Mia Edwards threw a five-inning perfect game, striking out 14 of the 15 batters she faced, to lead Shenango (8-2, 4-1) to a Section 4-2A win over New Brighton (1-9, 0-5). Edwards also homered and drove in three runs. Madison Iwanjenko went 2 for 3 with a triple and three RBIs.

Waynesburg 11, Mt. Pleasant 10 — Kylee Goodman went 2 for 3 with three RBIs as Waynesburg (6-2, 3-1) held off Mt. Pleasant (7-2, 2-1) in Section 3-3A. Erin Fitch went 3 for 5 with two RBIs and Meghan Braun added a solo home run for Waynesburg, which scored six runs in the fourth inning. Courtney Poulich went 4 for 4 and Mary Smithnosky went 3 for 5 with a home run, four runs scored and two RBIs for Mt. Pleasant, which had its five-game winning streak snapped.

West Allegheny 8, South Fayette 1 — Winning pitcher Angela Costa threw a six-hitter with nine strikeouts and hit a pair of homers to power West Allegheny (5-2, 3-1) to a Section 4-5A win. Emily Nolan and Megan Pollinger also homered for West Allegheny. Whitney Cole went deep for South Fayette (7-1, 4-1).