High school roundup for April 19, 2022: Indiana holds off North Catholic

Tuesday, April 19, 2022 | 10:10 PM

Zach Tortorella had three hits and Gavin Homer and Michael Tortorella each drove in a pair of runs to lead Indiana to a 7-6 victory over North Catholic in Section 1-4A baseball Tuesday.

Steven Budash singled and doubled and Garrison Dougherty also had two hits for Indiana (6-2, 4-1). Blake Primrose went 2 for 3 with a homer and two RBIs for North Catholic (4-4, 4-1). Thomas Schafale and Patrick Synan doubled.

Armstrong 13, Penn Hills 1 – Lane Peat went 2 for 2 with three RBIs and Alex Colwell singled, doubled and drove in a run to lead Armstrong (4-7, 3-4) to a Section 2-5A win. Dustin Coleman, Haden Brink and Zach Wiles had two hits apiece. Dominic Sullivan singled and doubled for Penn Hills (0-8, 0-5).

Washington 6, Frazier 5 – Michael Shallcross had two hits and Kyle Bainer drove in a pair of runs to help Washington (3-3, 2-21) to a Section 1-2A victory. Trent Hayes had a pair of hits for Frazier (0-6, 0-4).

Softball

Steel Valley 17, Jeannette 2 – Michayla Rager and Abbie Fitzgerald combined on a four-inning no-hitter as Steel Valley (2-5, 2-4) defeated Jeannette (0-6, 0-5) in Section 2-2A. Abby Curran doubled, tripled and drove in three runs and Kendall McConnell went 3 for 3 with a double.

Girls lacrosse

Latrobe 13, Norwin 12 – Carolina Walters scored six goals and Taylor Desko added four as Latrobe won a Section 1-3A matchup.

Fox Chapel 14, Shaler 8 – Lindsay Scheffler had seven goals and three assists to lift Fox Chapel to a Section 2-3A win. Sydney Schutzman and Mercer Murton each added three goals for the Foxes.

Peters Township 14, Bethel Park 9 – Delaney Kern scored four goals and Lani Filoon added three to lead Peters Township to a Section 1-3A victory. Karson Martin recorded two goals and three assists.Riley Miller and Carley O’Mara scored three goals apiece for Bethel Park.

Boys volleyball

Hempfield 3, Latrobe 0 – Chaz Ewer recorded eight kills and Owen Kelley had five aces as Hempfield ran its winning streak to six with a Section 3-3A victory.

Moon 3, Upper St. Clair 2 – Charlie Basil had 20 kills to lead Moon to a Section 1-3A victory. Luis Carrasquillo led the Tigers with 32 digs and Bradyn Winters had 26 assists.

Norwin 3, Penn-Trafford 1 – Michael Mihalov had 19 kills and seven blocks to power Norwin to a Section 3-3A win. Luke Mumpower had 39 assists and eight blocks. Lucas Churchfield recorded eight digs.

OLSH 3, Hopewell 0 – Austin Johncour had eight kills and four blocks and John Pfluegher added six kills to help OLSH to a Section 1-2A victory. Jeremy Ciaramella had 35 assists and five aces.