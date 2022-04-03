High school roundup for April 2, 2022: Hutter homers Mt. Pleasant softball to 1st win

By:

Saturday, April 2, 2022 | 8:34 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Mt. Pleasant’s Katie Hutter celebrates after driving in two runs during a PIAA Class 3A first-round playoff game against Bald Eagle Area last season.

Katie Hutter hit a solo home run with two outs in the top of the ninth inning to lead Mt. Pleasant to a 9-8 victory over Latrobe in nonsection softball Saturday.

Hutter went 3 for 5 and also doubled. Krista Brunson and Abby Swank singled and doubled twice for the Vikings (1-3). Gianna Stanek pitched 3⅔ innings of scoreless relief. Jenn Tallman had four hits for Latrobe (0-1), including a game-tying single in the bottom of the sixth.

Laurel 12, Highlands 1 — In nonsection play, Laurel (3-0) hit four home runs in its five-inning win over Highlands (0-2). Grace Kissick went 2 for 4 with a home run and four RBI and Autumn Boyd doubled, homered, drove in three runs and pitched two innings to pick up the win. Addie Deal and Abbie Miles also homered and drove in two each for Laurel, which has scored 10 or more runs in all three of its games this season.

Mapletown 9, California 1 – Winning pitcher Devan Clark gave up one run on four hits with 12 strikeouts and went 2 for 4 at the plate to lead Mapletown (2-0) to a nonsection win. Isabella Garneck went 1 for 3 with two RBIs and two runs scored. Kayla Saeli singled and doubled for California (1-1).

North Allegheny 13, Connellsville 2 – Winning pitcher Anna Melle homered and struck out 10 in five innings to lead North Allegheny (3-0) to a nonsection win. Meghan McDonough singled and tripled and Sadie Kelly singled and doubled for the Tigers. Iris Burd and Kirra Davis doubled for Connellsville (1-2).

Pine-Richland 3, Ligonier Valley 0 — Gabe Aughton struck out 11 as threw a three-hit shutout as Pine-Richland (2-0) defeated Ligonier Valley (1-2) in nonsection play. Maddie Griffin struck out seven and took the loss for Ligonier Valley.

Ringgold 1, Charleroi 0 — Dani Vecchio tossed a complete game, five-hit shutout and drove in the contest’s only run to lead Ringgold (1-2) to the nonsection win over Charleroi (0-2). Vecchio, who singled home Karlie Russell in the top of the first inning, struck out six and walked none. Sofia Celaschi gave up only three hits and two walks while striking out 11 in the complete-game loss.

Brooke (WV) 8, Serra Catholic 2; Brooke (WV) 9, Serra Catholic 8 — Despite Tori Tom going 4 for 5 with two home runs and eight RBIs, Serra Catholic (3-2) fell in the second game of a doubleheader to Brooke (W.Va.). Serra Catholic scored three runs in the bottom of the seventh to tie the game, but gave up a run in the top of the 10th. Angelina Lippoli went 3 for 4 and drove in four runs for Brooke in its win in the opener.

Baseball

Avonworth 4, Ambridge 3 – Jon Bodnar and John Hustwit each went 2 for 3 with a double to lead Avonworth (3-1) to a nonsection win. Colin Crawford earned the win in relief and Ethan Tinker picked up the save. Cole Grable and Adam Fernandez had two hits apiece for Ambridge (1-1).

Burgettstown 6, Chartiers-Houston 3 – Andrew Bredel doubled twice and pitched three scoreless innings to lead Burgettstown (2-1, 2-0) to a Section 4-2A win. Eric Kovach and AJ Kuzior both went 2 for 3 with a double. Jake Mele singled and doubled for Chartiers-Houston (0-3, 0-2).

Hempfield 11, Pine-Richland 3 – Brandon Coughlin doubled twice and drove in a pair of runs to back winning pitcher Conner Burkey as Hempfield (1-3) rolled to a nonsection win. Jayson Jacob and Noah Zadroga also had two hits and two RBIs for the Spartans. Tommy Zimmerman hit a three-run homer for Pine-Richland (1-3).

Montour 5, Hopewell 2 – Chris Tarquinio pitched three scorless innings and Matt Luchovick had two hits and three RBIs to lead Montour (2-1) to a nonsection win over Hopewell (0-1). Jake Robinson worked two innings of relief for his first varsity win.

Northern Garrett 15, Albert Gallatin 0 – Luke Ross threw a five-inning no-hitter, striking out six, to lead Northern Garrett to a nonsection win over Albert Gallatin (0-1).

Peters Township 6, Shaler 2 – Wes Parker homered and Nick Sampson went 2 for 2 with two RBIs and two runs scored to lead Peters Township (4-0) to a nonsection win. Jake Lutte also had two hits. Miguel Hugas and Alex Venezia homered for Shaler (2-1).

Valley 2, Riverview 1; Valley 4, Riverview 2 – Valley (2-1) picked up its first wins of the season with a nonsection doubleheader sweep of Riverview (0-3). In the opener, Wesley Schrock pitched three scoreless innings with five strikeouts and Conrad Hoover allowed one unearned run in four innings for the Vikings. Cam Shane singled and drove in a run for the Raiders. In the second game, Ben Aftanas, Brandon John and Luke Caprino singled and drove in runs for Valley. Jacob Staraniec pitched three scoreless innings. Eli DeVita had a single and an RBI for Riverview.