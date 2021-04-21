High school roundup for April 21, 2021: North Allegheny duo wins section doubles title

After winning a section singles title earlier this month, North Allegheny’s Chase Davidson doubled his medal haul Wednesday when he teamed up with Shomik Telang to win a Section 2-AAA doubles crown. The duo defeated Anthony Lounder and Rohan Maheshwari of Moon, 6-2, 6-2. Davidson topped Lounder in the section singles finals.

The top four teams advance to next week’s WPIAL tournament.

Section 2-AA – Beaver’s Andrew Cavett lost to Central Valley’s Christian Kosinski in the semifinals of the section singles tournament earlier this month. In the doubles final, Cavett got his revenge, teaming with Jeff Allison to defeat Kosinski and Ryan Hardek in two closely contested sets, 6-4, 7-5.

Section 3-AA – In match of momentum swings, North Catholic’s Brody Golla and Alex Garvey defeated Valley’s Dario Wolfe and Thomas Albert in the section finals. The Valley pair won the first set, 6-3. The North Catholic duo rallied to take the final two sets, 6-4, 6-1.

Section 4-AA – In an all-Quaker Valley final, the team of Michael Lipton and Henry Veeck knocked off Will Sirianni and Thomas Pangburn in three sets, 6-4, 2-6, 6-3.

Baseball

Derry 15, Ligonier Valley 0 – Josh Ulery doubled twice and drove in five and Ryan Bushey threw a two-hit shutout to lead Derry past Ligonier Valley (5-4, 2-3) in four innings in Section 3-3A. Bushey and Sam Jones also doubled for the Trojans (4-2, 3-2), who have won four straight.

Softball

Greensburg Central Catholic 15, Monessen 0 – Emma Henry threw a one-hit shutout with seven strikeouts and Mackenzie Kenney singled, tripled and drove in a pair to lead Greensburg Central Catholic (4-3, 2-2) to a Section 2-A win in four innings. Grace Kindel singled, doubled and drove in two. Hannah Yorty doubled for Monessen (0-7, 0-4).