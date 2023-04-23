High school roundup for April 22, 2023: Laurel’s Atkins sisters collect medals at Slippery Rock

Saturday, April 22, 2023 | 9:45 PM

Tribune-Review

Regan and Tori Atkins led the WPIAL contingent at the Rock Relays at Slippery Rock University on Saturday, each claiming three first-place finishes.

Regan Atkins won the javelin with a throw of 113 feet, 1 inch and Tori Atkins took first in the 200 with a time of 25.35. They were both members of Laurel’s victorious 400 and 1,600 relay teams.

Teammate Maddy Harding cleared 10-6 to win the pole vault and was on the 400 relay team.

WPIAL girls sprinters fared well at the meet with Beaver Falls’ Deidra Cox winning the 100 and Penn-Trafford’s Kate Schall winning the 400. Also, Gateway’s Daniella Gardner won the 100 hurdles and Chartiers-Houston’s Kayla Brose took first in the 300 hurdles.

WPIAL girls also swept the jumps with Ellwood City’s Delaney Sturgeon winning the high jump, Shenango’s Sara Roe and Highlands’ Cassidy Davis tying for first in the long jump, and Neshannock’s Aaralyn Nogay taking the triple jump.

Beaver Falls’ Mikayla Anderson won the shot put and Allderdice’s Eyoha Teshome took the top spot in the 2,000-meter steeplechase.

Beaver Falls led the WPIAL boys with three-first place finishes. Da’Karri Williams won the 400 in 52.31, Za’saun McElvy won the 300 hurdles in 43.19, and they were both part of the Tigers’ winning team in the 1,600 relay.

Other WPIAL boys winners were OLSH’s Antonio Votour in the 110 hurdles, Penn-Trafford’s Matthew Sarnowski in the discus and Hopewell’s 400 relay team.

Girls lacrosse

Moon 10, Sewickley Academy 9 – Avery Machusko scored four goals and Allyssa Anstis added three to lead Moon to a nonsection win.