High school roundup for April 23, 2022: No. 1 Beaver holds off No. 2 Montour in Class 4A softball showdown

Sunday, April 24, 2022 | 12:36 AM

Mike Darnay | Mon Valley Independent Beaver’s Payton List pitches against Elizabeth Forward in the 2021 PIAA quarterfinals.

Payton List threw a complete game, giving up three hits and striking out 13, to lead Beaver to a 3-2 victory over Montour in Section 3-4A in a matchup of the top two teams in the Trib HSSN Class 4A softball rankings Saturday.

Sami Springman went 2 for 3 and had two RBIs for Beaver (7-0, 4-0). Kaitlyn Molitoris gave up five hits and struck out eight in the complete-game loss for Montour (5-2, 3-1).

Belle Vernon 14, Ringgold 4 – Lauren VanDivner had two doubles, a single and drove in four runs as Belle Vernon (4-3-1, 3-2) belted out 19 hits in its six-inning, Section 2-4A win at Ringgold (1-6, 2-8). Abby Fabin added two doubles and three RBIs while Talia Ross picked up the win, striking out 10.

Central Valley 16, Ambridge 2 – Kylie Heid homered, Macy Littler went 3 for 3 with a double, and Abigale Stewart went 2 for 2 with two triples to lead Central Valley (4-3, 4-2) to a Section 3-4A win. Katie Sullivan went 3 for 4 with three RBIs. Sami Astorino singled and drove in a run for Ambridge (0-5, 0-5).

Ellwood City 5, Keystone Oaks 4 – Julia Nardone homered to break a 3-3 tie in the top of the ninth inning and Keira Rozanski followed with an RBI triple to lead Ellwood City (6-1, 4-1) in Section 2-3A. Rozanski and Kyla Servick went 4 for 5. Aliya Garroway also homered. Lauren Foti homered, Gia Woods went 3 for 5 with a double, and Addisyn Schmid singled and doubled for Keystone Oaks (4-7, 2-3).

Frazier 15, Bentworth 0 – In a four-inning game, Maria Felsher scored three runs and drove in two as Frazier (8-0, 6-0) downed Bentworth (1-5, 1-4) in Section 3-2A.

Highlands 11, Valley 3 – Jessica Cekada went 3 for 3 with three runs, one RBI and two stolen bases as Highlands (3-3) beat Valley (2-2) in a nonsection game. Jocelyn Celko went 3 for 3 with two doubles and two runs scored for Highlands, which scored five runs in the second inning. Jaycee Haidze picked up the win, striking out six over two innings.

Knoch 8, McKeesport 0 – In Section 1-4A, Brynnae Coe gave up two hits over six innings as Knoch (4-5, 2-2) shut out McKeesport (1-5, 1-4). Coe went 2 for 3 at the plate with one RBI while Taylor Davis went 2 for 4 and drove in two.

Laurel 13, Moniteau 0 – Abbie Miles doubled and drove in three runs and Grace Zeppelin singled and doubled for Laurel (7-1) in a nonsection win.

Neshannock 20, Shenango 0 – Addie Frye went 3 for 4 with three doubles and five RBIs, Gabby Quinn singled and doubled and Aaralyn Nogay singled and tripled to lead Neshannock (6-0, 6-0) to a Section 4-2A win over Shenango (2-5, 2-4).

Neshannock 15, Keystone 0 – Hunter Newman went 4 for 4 with a triple and four RBIs to lead Neshannock (7-0) to a nonsection win. Ali Giordano drove in four runs and Gabby Quinn singled and doubled.

North Allegheny 8, Norwin 7 – McKenna Rowlands went 3 for 4, including the game-winning RBI single in the bottom of the 11th, to lead North Allegheny (7-3, 3-2) to a Section 2-6A win. Alaina Whipkey and Meghan McDonough singled and doubled and Mayson Brokos also had three hits for the Tigers. Sammy Plotsko worked 5.1 innings of scoreless relief. Alyssa McCormick went 4 for 5 with a home run for Norwin (1-6, 1-4).

OLSH 16, Aliquippa 0; OLSH 15, Aliquippa 0 – Cassidy Fabiano went 4 for 4 with five RBIs as OLSH (4-1, 4-1) collected 24 hits in the first game of a Section 1-2A doubleheader sweep of Aliquippa (0-3, 0-3) in four innings. Morgan O’Brien also went 4 for 4, driving in three runs.

Shaler 13, McDowell 5 – Cam Murphy went 4 for 5 with a double, two home runs and four RBIs to power Shaler (8-2) to a nonsection win. Winning pitcher Bethany Rodman had two hits. Lexxie Biel went 3 for 4 with a double for McDowell.

Trinity 12, South Fayette 1 – Ryleigh Hoy went 3 for 4 with a triple and Alysa Rager went 2 for 4 with three RBIs to lead Trinity (10-1, 6-0) to a Section 4-5A victory. Regan Miller tripled for the Hillers. Rylee Rohbeck went 2 for 2 and Charlotte Dziki doubled for South Fayette (5-7, 2-6).

Union 6, New Castle 2 – Mallory Gorgacz hit a triple and inside-the-park home run as Union (11-1) defeated New Castle (2-5) in nonsection play to win its seventh straight.

West Allegheny 17, Western Beaver 0 – Madison Lucas threw three perfect innings and went 3 for 3 with two doubles to lead West Allegheny (6-2, 5-1) to a Section 4-5A win over Western Beaver (0-4, 0-4). Allison Gass went 3 for 3 with two homers and six RBIs. Eliana Vicari-Baker also homered.

West Mifflin 11, Plum 1 – Caleigh Ignat singled, doubled and drove in two runs to help West Mifflin (10-4) to a nonsection win. Emily Buchleitner had a triple and two RBIs and Lia Salopek went 2 for 2 and drove in two runs for the Titans. Mackenzie Lang homered and Kendall James had two hits for Plum (2-8).

Baseball

Avonworth 8, Ambridge 0 – Avonworth stole six bases and scored in five of seven innings as it shut out Ambridge (5-7) in a nonsection game. Colin Crawford went 3 for 4 for Avonworth (7-4).

Blackhawk 12, Hopewell 7 – Ryan Jones, Anthony Malagise and Louis Sebastian all drove in three runs as Blackhawk (5-4) beat Hopewell (7-3) in a nonsection game. Greg Barlion picked up two RBIs for Hopewell, which had its six-game winning streak ended.

Burgettstown 12, Brentwood 2 – Andrew Bredel and AJ Kuzior homered and Jackson LaRocka singled, tripled and drove in four runs to lead Burgettstown (8-1, 6-0) to a Section 4-2A win. Nathan Klodowski went 3 for 4 with a triple. CJ Fox doubled for Brentwood (1-7, 1-6).

Carmichaels 4, Bentworth 0 – Trenton Carter pitched a complete-game four-hit shutout with 11 strikeouts to lead Carmichaels (5-1, 4-1) to a Section 1-2A win. Liam Lohr singled and drove in a run and Dominic Colarusso and Carter doubled. Colton Brightwell singled and doubled for Bentworth (3-3, 3-2).

Cumberland Valley 8, North Allegheny 4 – Logan Sauve went 4 for 4 with a double to lead Cumberland Valley to a nonsection win. Spencer Barnett doubled and drove in a run for North Allegheny (6-4).

Derry 8, Blacklick Valley 4 – Noah Cymmerman hit a tie-breaking two-run triple in the top of the seventh to lead Derry (5-2) to a nonsection win. Ryan Hood went 3 for 4 with a double and Brayden Mickinac doubled and drove in a pair for the Trojans.

Derry 12, Homer-Center 3 – Ashton Beighley singled, doubled and drove in two runs to lead Derry (6-2) to its second nonsection win of the day. Colin Bush had two RBIs and Antonio Hauser and Roman Friedly doubled for the Trojans.

Indiana 12, Punxsutawney 3 – Gavin Homer lived up to his name, going 2 for 3 with a homer and four RBIs to lead Indiana (7-3) to a nonsection win. Ben Ryan singled and doubled and Lincoln Truscel doubled and drove in a pair for Indiana. Isaac London and Peyton Hetrick had two hits each for Punxsutawney.

Johnsonburg 13, Shenango 8 – Aiden Zimmerman doubled, homered and drove in four and Ethan Wells also hit a home run to lead Johnsonburg to a nonsection win. Tino Campoli homered for Shenango (5-4).

Laurel 5, South Side 3 – Logan Ayres homered and Hunter Kobialka doubled to lead Laurel (7-0, 6-0) to a Section 2-2A win. Tristan Shuman doubled for South Side (4-4, 3-3).

Laurel Highlands 3, Belle Vernon 1 – Braeden O’Brien gave up one run on three hits in six innings and Caleb Yanosky drove in a pair of runs to lead Laurel Highlands (6-2, 4-2) to a Section 3-4A win. Evan Morrow doubled and scored for Belle Vernon (3-7, 2-6).

Ligonier Valley 13, Johnstown 2 – Haden Sierocky singled, tripled and drove in five runs and Connor Tunstall had two hits and scored three runs to lead Ligonier Valley (7-2) to the first of two nonsection wins on the day.

Ligonier Valley 14, Windber 5 – Haden Sierocky went 2 for 4 with a triple and three RBIs and Tyler Anderson had two hits as Ligonier Valley (8-2) picked up its second nonsection win of the day. Winning pitcher Nick Beitel doubled and scored three runs and Grant Dowden went 2 for 2 with a double.

Mohawk 15, Beaver Falls 0 – Mohawk (7-3, 4-2) scored 13 runs in the second inning as it defeated Beaver Falls (2-6, 2-4) in a three-inning, Section 1-3A contest. Aidan Bowser, Lucas Cummings and Cooper Vance all drove in three runs.

Neshannock 18, Obama Academy 1 – Andrew Frye homered and JR Prossen singled, doubled and drove in a pair of runs to lead Neshannock (9-4) to a nonsection win. Luke Glies had a double and three RBIs, Nate Rynd went 2 for 2 with a double, and Grant Melder doubled and drove in two runs. Chad Helwich and Brandon McClain-Banks doubled for Obama Academy (1-3).

New Brighton 10, Freedom 0 – In Section 1-3A, Jake McKee went 3 for 3 and drove in two runs as New Brighton (5-7, 4-2) shut out Freedom (0-7, 0-6) in five innings. Seth Tanaka gave up two hits and struck out five over four innings to pick up the win.

Peters Township 6, Latrobe 2 – Sam Miller and Wes Parker singled and doubled and Bryce Thompson and Nick Sampson drove in two runs each as Peters Township (11-0) picked up a nonsection win. Logan Short doubled and Anthony Massari singled and drove in a run for Latrobe (8-3).

Quaker Valley 4, New Castle 1 – Jackson Bould gave up one run on one hit with six strikeouts in six innings to lift Quaker Valley (4-4, 3-3) in Section 2-4A. Daniel Bartels and Andrew Glas had two hits apiece and Hunter Doherty drove in a pair. Dom Fornataro had a base hit for New Castle (1-7, 1-7).

Ringgold 5, Beaver 1 – Hunter Mamie and Joe Pusatere drove in runs for Ringgold (3-5) in its nonsection win over Beaver (7-2). The loss snapped Beaver’s five-game winning streak.

Seneca Valley 9, Kiski Area 1 – TJ Border doubled and drove in three runs and AJ Capizzi had a triple and three RBIs to lead Seneca Valley (8-3) to a nonsection win. Seven pitchers combined on a two-hitter. Jacob Bucci doubled and drove in a run and Jake Smith also doubled for Kiski Area (3-4), which used six pitchers.

Shaler 10, Mars 7 – Miguel Hugas went 2 for 3 with a homer and four RBIs to lead Shaler (9-3) to a nonsection win. Luke Beran went 2 for 2 with two RBIs and Tristan Holland also had a pair of base hits for the Titans. Nathan Leshinsky doubled and drove in two runs for Mars (7-3).

South Fayette 5, Central Catholic 3 – Ben Schuler doubled and drove in a pair, Michael DiMartini had two hits and an RBI, and Chase Krewson tripled and drove in a run for South Fayette (7-3) in a nonsection win. Brendan Koroly went 2 for 3 with a homer and Evan Levkulich singled and doubled for Central Catholic (5-7).

Thomas Jefferson 3, Connellsville 1 – Tyler Lesko gave up one unearned run on two hits in six innings to lead Thomas Jefferson (8-3, 4-2) to a Section 4-5A win. Angelo Volomino and Alex Warden singled and doubled for TJ and TJ Bucy doubled and drove in a pair. Hard-luck loser James Domer struck out eight in six innings for Connellsville (4-7, 2-4).

Waynesburg 11, Brownsville 7 – Alex Van Sickle had three hits and Mason Switalski drove in three runs to lead Waynesburg (4-6, 4-2) to a Section 4-3A victory. Winning pitcher Lincoln Pack doubled twice and Jake Stephenson singled and doubled. Derrick Tarpley went 3 for 4 with a triple for Brownsville (2-5, 1-5). Hunter Pelehac drove in a pair.

Girls lacrosse

Upper St. Clair 17, Fox Chapel 14 — Anna Capobres and Haley Newton scored six goals apiece and Libby Eannarino added four goals to lead Upper St. Clair to a nonsection win. Lindsay Scheffler scored eight goals and Sydney Kennedy and Sydney Schutzman scored twice each for Fox Chapel.