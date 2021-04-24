High school roundup for April 24, 2021: TJ’s Paige Truax homers in 7th to beat Baldwin

By:

Saturday, April 24, 2021 | 8:22 PM

Tribune-Review

Paige Truax hit a solo home run in the top of the seventh inning to lift Thomas Jefferson to a 4-3 victory over Baldwin (1-5) in nonsection softball Saturday.

Alyssa McCormick picked up the complete-game win for the Jaguars (4-3), giving up five hits and three unearned runs while striking out five.

Connellsville 12, Albert Gallatin 3 – Caitlin Jansen hit for the cycle and had two RBIs to help Connellsville (6-3, 2-2) earn a Section 2-5A win at Albert Gallatin (2-3, 0-3). Jansen went 4 for 4 for the Falcons, who belted 18 hits, including eight for extra bases. Kirra Davis and Abby King had a pair of doubles and two RBIs apiece for the Falcons, and Maddy Kinneer went 3 for 5 with a double. Gianna Krofchek had a two-run homer for Albert Gallatin.

Laurel 6, Moniteau 3 – Grace Kissick homered and Abbie Miles and Kaylee Withrow doubled to lead Laurel (7-1) past Moniteau in a nonsection game.

South Allegheny 13, Charleroi 3 – South Allegheny (6-3) hit six doubles as it defeated Charleroi (6-6) in a five-inning nonsection game. Breena Komarinsky went 4 for 4 with two doubles.

Uniontown 12, Monessen 2 – Winning pitcher Jordan Hoover went 3 for 4 and Sophia Sisson had two hits and three RBIs to lead Uniontown (3-7) to a nonsection win. Hannah Yorty singled and drove in a run for Monessen (1-9).

West Allegheny 14, Central Valley 4 – Adriana Vicari-Baker doubled, homered and drove in five runs to lead West Allegheny (9-2) to the nonsection win against Central Valley (7-5). Angela Costa went 4 for 4 with a home run and four RBIs and Madison Lucas was 3 for 4 with a homer and two RBIs for West Allegheny, which belted seven extra-base hits.

West Mifflin 14, Ringgold 1 – In five innings, Emily Buchleitner had three hits, homered and drove in four runs to lead West Mifflin (10-1, 5-1) to the Section 2-4A win against Ringgold (2-8, 1-6). Emma Mackulin, Addie Hilligsberg and Lauren Yuhas added home runs for West Mifflin. Hilligsberg picked up the win, striking out 10 in five innings while giving up three hits and one unearned run.

Baseball

Baldwin 7, Uniontown 2 – Connor Lavelle and Colton Brain each singled and scored twice to lead Baldwin (5-6) to a nonsection win. Carson Chapel doubled. Hunter Chaikcic had two hits for Uniontown (3-7).

Derry 11, Homer-Center 1 – Antonio Hauser went 2 for 3 with three RBIs as Derry (5-3) defeated Homer-Center in five innings at the Homer Center Classic. Ryan Hood added two RBIs on a 2 for 3 plate performance for the Trojans.

Penn-Trafford 9, Beaver 3 – Matt Lichota went 3 for 4 and scored twice as Penn-Trafford (8-3) beat Beaver (3-7) in a nonsection game. Jakob Haynes drove in two runs for the Warriors, who scored eight runs over the first two innings. The win was the seventh straight for Penn-Trafford.

Portage 18, South Allegheny 10 – Tyler Alexander went 3 for 4 with a grand slam and Jackson Kozlavac also homered to lead Portage to a nonsection win. Brandon Cortes doubled and drove in three runs and Jordan Rhodes had two hits for South Allegheny (5-7).

Seton LaSalle 7, Brashear 0 – Ethan Parker struck out 10 as he threw his third no-hitter of the season to lead Seton LaSalle (10-1) to a nonsection win against Brashear (0-6). Sam Georgiana drove in three runs. The no-hitter was the fifth overall this season for the Rebels.

South Allegheny 15, Penn Cambria 8 – Devon Wesolowski went 2 for 4 with a home run and four RBIs as South Allegheny (5-6) scored six runs in both the fifth and seventh innings to defeat Penn Cambria. Jackson Champ went 2 for 4 with three runs and three RBIs while Ethan Rendulic was 3 for 3 with three runs and two RBIs.

Track and field

Butler Invitational – Moon distance runner Mia Cochran dominated the field in the 3200, shattering the meet record at the 56th annual event. Cochran finished in a time of 10 minutes, 28.03 seconds, more than 30 seconds ahead of the second-place finisher and almost 15 seconds better than the meet record set by North Allegheny’s Clara Savchik in 2017.

The host team had three first-place finishes with Emma Lehman in the 300 hurdles and the 4×100 and 4×400 relay teams taking top honors.

Mohawk’s Hannah McDanel won the 100 in 12.53 seconds. Shaler’s Eloise Facher edged McDanel by four one-thousandths of a second in the 200.

Other WPIAL winners were Pine-Richland in the 4×800, Norwin’s Bernadette Zukina in the 400, Hampton’s Hannah Schepner in the long jump, Franklin Regional’s Rayna Todero in the triple jump and Quaker Valley’s Claire Kuzma in the discus.