High school roundup for April 25, 2022: Albert Gallatin gets 1st win by knocking off unbeaten Peters Township
Tuesday, April 26, 2022 | 12:01 AM
Cyrus Potkul hit a two-run double and Nick Pegg and Johnny Skochelak each had two hits as Albert Gallatin stunned Peters Township, 7-6, in Section 4-5A baseball Monday.
It was the first win of the season for Albert Gallatin (1-8, 1-5) and the first loss for Peters Township (11-1, 6-1). Sam Miller went 2 for 3 with a home run and two RBIs for Peters Township.
Aliquippa 14, Nazareth Prep 11 – Ace Williams doubled and Arison Walker tripled to lead Aliquippa (2-6) to a nonsection win against Nazareth Prep. Quentin Goode struck out 12 on the bump for the Quips.
Apollo-Ridge 8, Jeannette 3 – Bradley Schrock went 3 for 4 with a double and three RBIs and Connor Mamros drove in two runs as Apollo-Ridge (5-3, 5-2) won a Section 3-2A matchup. Tyler Horn knocked in two runs and Michael Mason doubled for Jeannette (2-3, 2-2).
Bentworth 11, Beth-Center 1 – John Scottt, Zane Woodhouse and Lucas Burt each hit a double and winning pitcher Colton Brightwell struck out five as Bentworth (4-3, 4-2) defeated Beth-Center (3-5, 3-3) in Section 1-2A. Ethan Varesko doubled for the Bulldogs.
Bethel Park 6, Connellsville 2 – Ray Altmeyer hit a two-run homer and David Kessler had two RBIs to lead Bethel Park (8-2, 5-2) to a Section 4-5A win. Beau Bigam and James Domer each had two hits for Connellsville (4-8, 2-5).
Brashear 3, Obama Academy 2 – Jayden Danenas went 2 for 5 with two doubles and an RBI and Alec Pacheco doubled as Brashear (2-3, 2-1) beat Obama Academy (1-4, 1-2) in an 11-inning City League game. Brando McClain-Banks doubled for Obama Academy.
Burgettstown 18, Clairton 0 – Jackson LaRocka hit a three-run double and A.J. Kuzior tripled and drove in three runs to lead Burgettstown (9-1, 7-0) to a shutout Section 4-2A win. DaShawn Nichols went 1 for 2 for Clairton (0-8, 0-8).
Burrell 4, Freeport 3 – Kwade Kirchartz hit a two-run double and winning pitcher Joe Druga struck out six as Burrell (3-7, 2-5) beat Freeport (3-8, 1-6) in Section 1-4A. Tyler Asti hit a two-run double for the Yellowjackets.
California 10, Washington 7 – Aidan Lowden drove in three runs and Hunter Assad doubled to lead California (3-5, 3-3) to a Section 1-2A win. Michael Shallcross went 3 for 4 with a double, a home run and four RBIs for Washington (3-6, 2-4).
Carmichaels 11, Frazier 1 – Trenton Carter was 2 for 3 with three RBIs and Christopher Barrish doubled and drove in two runs as Carmichaels (6-1, 5-1) defeated Frazier (2-7, 1-5) in Section 1-2A. Brock Alekson hit an RBI double for the Commodores.
Central Catholic 5, Seneca Valley 3 – Gavin Kelly doubled and Antonio Cordiero doubled and drove in two runs as Central Catholic (6-6, 4-3) won a Section 1-6A matchup. Nate Malak hit a solo home run and Owen Yarussi had two doubles and two RBIs for Seneca Valley (8-4, 3-4).
Central Valley 9, New Castle 8 – Bryce Hulme hit a two-run double and Zachary Giesler drove in two runs as Central Valley (3-7, 2-5) scored three runs in three straight innings to beat New Castle (1-8, 1-8) in Section 2-4A. Malik Jefferson tripled, homered and knocked in three runs for the Red Hurricanes.
Chartiers Valley 6, Moon 2 – Kacey Threats went 2 for 4 with three RBIs and Owen Taylor, A.J. Scalise and Michael Giammatteo each doubled and drove in a run to lead Chartiers Valley (6-5, 4-3) to a Section 3-5A victory. Dante Docchio had two hits and an RBI for Moon (2-9, 0-7).
Deer Lakes 13, Derry 12 – Sophomore Wayne Love slammed a single to left field to cap a six-run rally in the bottom of the seventh as Deer Lakes defeated Derry, 13-12, to take over third place in Section 3-3A. Jacob Danka started the inning with a home run to deep right. Love followed with his first hit of the inning, a double. With the bases loaded, Danka’s chopper up the middle was misplayed, allowing Anthony Smith to score to tie the game, setting the stage for Love.
“It’s a really good feeling being able to come back by that much,” Love said.
The second-place Trojans (6-3, 3-2) scored three runs in the top of the seventh to take a seemingly secure 12-7 lead. Jonathan Hugus had three hits to pace the 12-hit Derry attack. John Lisotto, the 6-foot-3, 310-pound senior headed for Cal (Pa.) for football, blasted a long, three-run homer in the fourth into the Paskorz Farm over the left-center field fence after Deer Lakes (6-7, 4-3) fell behind 9-4.
East Allegheny 4, Mt. Pleasant 2 – Michael Cahill doubled and tripled, Tommy Kearns doubled, and winning pitcher Nate Holmes struck out six as East Allegheny (8-2, 7-0) defeated Mt. Pleasant (6-4, 3-4) in Section 3-3A. Lane Golkosky and Jacob Kitz each hit a double for the Vikings. East Allegheny turned a 6-2-5 triple play.
Eden Christian 15, Leechburg 3 – Caleb Emswiler hit a double and a home run and drove in two runs and Eli Szenyeri had two hits as Eden Christian (8-0, 6-0) defeated Leechburg (3-3, 2-3) in Section 3-A. Tyler Burke went 2 for 2 with two RBIs for the Blue Devils.
Elizabeth Forward 2, Ringgold 1 – Isaiah Hart went 2 for 2 and drove in a run and Charlie Nigut doubled to lead Elizabeth Forward (5-3, 4-3) to a narrow Section 3-4A victory. Hunter Mamie had an RBI hit for Ringgold (3-6, 1-5).
Ellwood City 12, Beaver Falls 2 – Ashton Wilson went 2 for 4 with three RBIs and Nick Magnifico allowed two runs, one earned, on four hits and struck out four to get the win for Ellwood City (4-6, 4-3) in Section 1-3A. Jaren Brickner tripled for Beaver Falls (2-7, 2-5).
Fort Cherry 6, Chartiers-Houston 5 – Ryan Steele doubled and Louis Serafin tripled as Fort Cherry (6-1, 5-1) beat Chartiers-Houston (5-5, 3-4) in Section 4-2A. Luke Camden went 2 for 4 with a home run for the Buccaneers.
Franklin Regional 7, Gateway 5 – Anthony Alesi and Thomas Nicely each drove in two runs and Ryan DalCanton went 2 for 4 with a double and an RBI as Franklin Regional (5-4, 2-3) beat Gateway (5-7, 2-5) in Section 1-5A. Ryan Greggerson hit an RBI double for the Gators.
Greensburg Central Catholic 14, Mapletown 1 – Max Kallock hit a triple and drove in three, Michael McCready tripled in two runs, and Zach David collected three RBIs as Greensburg Central (6-2, 5-2) beat Mapletown (2-6, 0-5) in Section 2-A. A.J.Vanata went 3 for 3 for the Maples.
Hampton 12, Armstrong 4 – Cam Marshalwitz went 3 for 5 with a double, a home run and four RBIs and Anthony Bucci went 3 for 4 with an RBI as Hampton (7-3, 7-0) earned a Section 2-5A win. Haden Brink went 3 for4 with two RBIs for Armstrong (4-8, 3-5).
Hempfield 12, Canon-McMillan 2 – Brandon Coughlin doubled and homered to drive in five runs, Ryan Firmstone went 2 for 2 with three RBIs and Joe Fiedor went 2 for 2 with two runs driven in as Hempfield (5-8, 4-3) earned a Section 2-6A win against Canon-McMillan (2-8, 2-5).
Jefferson-Morgan 4, Bishop Canevin 3 – Brenton Barnhart went 1 for 2 with an RBI and Patrick Holaren got the win as Jefferson-Morgan (4-2, 3-2) beat Bishop Canevin (2-2, 2-2) in Section 2-A. Kole Olszewski tripled for the Crusaders.
Latrobe 10, Kiski Area 0 – Logan Short homered and drove in three runs, Chase Sickenberger doubled and had two RBIs, and Owen Miele drove in two runs as Latrobe (9-3, 7-0) shut out Kiski Area (3-6, 2-4) in Section 1-5A. Mason Ross and Carter Leviski each had a hit for the Cavaliers.
Laurel Highlands 15, Greensburg Salem 3 – Braeden O’Brien hit a home run and Alex McClain went 4 for 5 as Laurel Highlands (7-2, 5-2) defeated Greensburg Salem (3-6, 2-6) in Section 3-4A. Jacob Smith had a double and an RBI for the Lions.
Ligonier Valley 8, Valley 7 – Ligonier Valley (5-5, 2-3) held off a seventh-inning rally from Valley (3-9, 0-7) to claim a Section 3-3A win. George Golden doubled twice and drove in four runs and Grant Dowden went 2 for 2 with a double and two RBIs for the Rams. Tyler Danko had three RBIs and Jacob Staraniec knocked in two for the Vikings.
Knoch 10, Indiana 9 – Braden Kriley capped a three-run inning with a walk-off single as Knoch (7-2, 5-2) won in Section 1-4A. Dathan Gillis tripled and drove in three runs, and Eli Sutton hit a two-run triple. Ben Ryan and Steven Budash each hit a double and drove in two runs for Indiana (7-4, 4-3).
Mars 10, Woodland Hills 0 – Jake Johnson went 3 for 3 with a double and four RBIs, Trey Wagner drove in two runs, and Thomas McLaren picked up the win as Mars (8-3, 6-1) shut out Woodland Hills (0-11, 0-9) in Section 2-5A.
McKeesport 4, Penn-Trafford 2 – Four runs in the second inning was all McKeesport (6-3, 2-3) needed to beat Penn-Trafford (7-3, 3-3) in Section 1-5A. Duston Strom doubled in a run and Alex Reigh went 2 for 4 with an RBI for the Tigers. Peyton Bigler doubled in a run and Owen Rain singled in a run for the Warriors.
McGuffey 5, Brownsville 4 – Austin Hall had two triples and drove in two runs and Logan Carlisle doubled to lead McGuffey (5-5, 3-3) to a Section 4-3A win. Ryan Johnson and Cole Rankin each drove in two runs for Brownsville (2-6, 1-6).
Mohawk 15, Freedom 0 – Lucas Cummings tripled and drove in four runs and Marc Conti hit a two-run double as Mohawk (8-3, 5-2) defeated Freedom (0-8, 0-7) in Section 1-3A. Tristen Clear had the lone hit for the Bulldogs.
Montour 7, Beaver 2 – Zac Stern tripled and drove in two runs while Dylan Mathiesen went 5⅔ innings, allowing no runs on two hits and striking out nine to earn the win as Montour (12-1, 9-0) beat Beaver (7-3, 6-1) in Section 2-4A. Liam Dorsky had two hits for the Bobcats.
North Catholic 5, Highlands 3 – Josef Safar went 2 for 3 with a home run and two RBIs and Tommy Koroly doubled and drove in two runs as North Catholic (7-4, 6-1) got the Section 1-4A win. Jett Slepak went 2 for 3 with a double and two RBIs for Highlands (6-5, 3-4).
Norwin 5, Upper St. Clair 2 – E.J. Dunn and Christian Minto each drove in two runs and Chris Slatt hit two doubles to lead Norwin (5-6, 3-4) past Upper St. Clair (7-3, 5-2) in Section 2-6A. Ty Lagoni hit a two-run double for the Panthers.
OLSH 12, Rochester 4 – Brady Bazell and Mason Prevuznik each hit a double and Austin Hansen tripled to lead OLSH (7-2, 7-0) to a Section 1-A win. Parker Lyons hit a home run and J.D. Azulay had a double among his three hits for Rochester (6-3, 5-2).
Pine-Richland 5, Allderdice 4 – Owen Henne hit a walk-off single to lift Pine-Richland (6-6, 5-2) past Allderdice (0-8, 0-7) in Section 1-6A. Peyton Ford hit a two-run double for the Rams. Ziv Mayo went 2 for 3 with a home run for the Dragons.
Plum 1, Penn Hills 0 – Jack Anderson hit a walk-off single and Justin Giarusso and Joshua Tedrick combined on a one-hit shutout as Plum (7-3, 5-2) narrowly beat Penn Hills (1-9, 0-6) in Section 2-5A. Jordan Sullivan struck out seven on the mound for Penn Hills.
Quaker Valley 8, Blackhawk 6 – Zeke Hendricks went 3 for 4 with a home run and three RBIs, Jimmy Zugai clubbed a home run, and Adam Tanabe had three hits including a double as Quaker Valley (5-4, 4-3) beat Blackhawk (5-5, 2-5) in Section 2-4A. Zane Priestas-Kish homered and drove in two runs for the Cougars.
Riverside 14, South Side 3 – Bo Fornataro went 3 for 4 with two RBIs, Madden Boehm and Mitchell Garvin doubled, and Darren McDade tripled to lead Riverside (10-1, 6-0) to a Section 2-2A win. Luke McCoy and Garrett Smith each doubled for South Side (4-5, 3-4).
Serra Catholic 19, Sto-Rox 0; Serra Catholic 20, Sto-Rox 0 – Owen Dumbrosky went 3 for 3 with a double and drove in four runs, Joey DeMoss went 2 for 2 with a double and knocked in four, and Ethan Coddington had three RBIs as Serra Catholic defeated Sto-Rox in the first game of a Section 3-2A doubleheader. In the second game, Michael Schanck hit a home run and drove in six runs, Isiah Petty tripled and knocked in three runs, and Zack Karp had two RBIs to lead Serra Catholic (12-0, 8-0). Chase Burks doubled for the only hit for Sto-Rox (0-9, 0-8).
Seton LaSalle 24, Carlynton 2 – Nate Georgiana doubled and drove in three runs and Brian Reed clubbed a homer and drove in five runs as Seton LaSalle (6-1, 5-0) scored 12 runs in both the first and second innings to earn a Section 4-2A win over Carlynton (3-5, 2-4).
Sewickley Academy 11, Riverview 10 – Jordan Smith broke a 7-7 tie with a two-run single in the top of the seventh to lead Sewickley Academy (6-2, 6-0) past Riverview (3-6, 2-3) in a Section 3-A matchup. Tyler Aftanas and Vince Shook each drove in two runs for the Raiders.
Shady Side Academy 10, Northgate 0 – Jonah Sckrowitz had three hits and winning pitcher Bryce Trischler allowed no runs on one hit and struck out 13 to lead Shady Side Academy (6-2, 4-2) to a Section 3-2A win over Northgate (0-6, 0-5).
Shaler 10, West Allegheny 3 – Miguel Hugas went 3 for 5 with four RBIs and struck out eight for the victory as Shaler (10-3, 5-2) gave West Allegheny (9-2, 6-1) its first Section 3-5A loss. Joe Pustover and Colin Marinpetro each had two hits for West Allegheny.
Shenango 12, Laurel 2 – Tyler Kamerer went 2 for 3 with a home run and two RBIs and Tino Campoli went 2 for 3 and drove in two as Shenango (6-3, 5-3) gave Laurel (7-1, 6-1) its first Section 2-2A loss of the season. Ryan Telesz tripled and Cam Caldararo doubled for the Spartans.
South Fayette 5, North Hills 3 – Chase Krewson hit a solo homer in the top of the seventh to break a 3-3 tie in a Section 3-5A win for South Fayette (7-3-1, 4-3). Gino Satira also hit a home run and Christian Brandi doubled twice. Krewson gave up three runs in seven innings, allowed six hits and struck out 13 to get the win. Robert Dickerson went 2 for 3 with a home run and three RBIs for North Hills (5-5, 2-5).
South Park 16, South Allegheny 0 – Drew Lafferty went 3 for 4 with a double and six RBIs, Conner Klingensmith doubled, tripled and drove in three runs, and Zach Ludwig doubled and knocked in a couple as South Park (8-2, 5-0) shut out South Allegheny (3-5, 1-4) in Section 2-3A.
Southmoreland 2, Charleroi 1 – Winning pitcher Anthony Govern singled in the bottom of the seventh and scored on Kadin Keefer’s sacrifice fly to win a Section 4-3A matchup for Southmoreland (5-3, 4-2). Ben Shields went 5⅓ innings and allowed one run on one hit and struck out 10 for Charleroi (5-3, 3-3).
Thomas Jefferson 10, Trinity 5 – Winning pitcher Brady Haberman singled and doubled and TJ Bucy had a double and three RBIs for Thomas Jefferson (9-3, 5-2) in Section 4-5A. Luke Lacock doubled and homered and Matthew Robaugh doubled and tripled for Trinity (3-8, 1-5).
Union 22, Cornell 3 – Mark Stanley doubled twice and drove in five runs and Brennan Porter had a pair of doubles and knocked in three runs as Union (6-3, 6-1) won in Section 1-A. Walter Clarit doubled, tripled and had three RBIs for Cornell (0-8, 0-7).
West Greene 13, Monessen 1 – Johnny Lampe had a double and five RBIs and Corey Wise got the win as West Greene (6-3, 4-0) defeated Monessen (2-7, 2-5) in Section 2-A. Jack Sacco hit two doubles for the Greyhounds.
West Mifflin 9, Uniontown 1 – Mike Lydon hit a two-run double, Jake Walker tripled in a run, and Derek Kleinhans and Zane Griffaton each drove in two runs to lead West Mifflin (11-2, 8-1) to a Section 3-4A victory. Wyatt Nehls doubled in a run for Uniontown (5-3, 4-3).
Western Beaver 8, Avella 3 – Tommy Webster hit a home run and winning pitcher Brandon Kelleher struck out nine to lead Western Beaver (1-7, 1-6) to a Section 1-A win. Gavin Frank had two hits for Avella (2-7, 2-5).
Yough 12, Waynesburg 0 – Kaden Bizzozero doubled and brought home four runs and Jack Sampson also hit a double as Yough (5-4, 4-2) beat Waynesburg (4-7, 4-3) in Section 4-3A. Lincoln Pack hit a double for the Raiders.
Softball
Armstrong 8, Kiski Area 0 – Mackenzie Egley, Jessica Pugh and Emma Smerick each hit a home run to lead Armstrong (8-1, 6-0) to a Section 1-5A win over Kiski Area (4-5, 4-3).
Avonworth 6, Keystone Oaks 0 – Alivia Lantzy threw a one-hit shutout with 14 strikeouts to lead Avonworth (10-2, 6-0) past Keystone Oaks (4-8, 2-4) in Section 2-3A. Cat Barie went 3 for 3 with a triple and Sydney Savatt had two hits and two RBIs for the ‘Lopes.
Beaver 6, Central Valley 0 – Hanna Crowe and Payton List each doubled and homered to lead Beaver (8-0, 5-0) to a Section 3-4A win over Central Valley (4-4, 4-3). List threw a three-hit shutout with 17 strikeouts.
Bentworth 13, Beth-Center 2 – Kayla O’Dell hit a double and triple, and Jaclyn Tatar and Emily O’Dell each hit a double for Bentworth (3-5, 3-4) in a Section 3-2A win over Beth-Center (1-5, 1-5).
Bishop Canevin 22, Cornell 2; Bishop Canevin 31, Cornell 2 – Alysha Cutri and Josie Bochicchio each had two doubles as Bishop Canevin (4-0, 3-0) swept a Section 1-A doubleheader with Cornell (0-5, 0-5). In the first game, Bella DeMark went 3 for 3 with two doubles, a home run and six RBIs, and Cutri went 4 for 4 with a home run and six RBIs.
Blackhawk 9, Hopewell 2 – Jaiden Patterson and Zoey Linder tripled and Addie Chevalier hit a double for Blackhawk (2-3, 2-3) in a Section 3-4A win over Hopewell (3-3, 3-3).
Burrell 10, Greensburg Salem 0 – Pyper Ferres went 3 for 3 with a double and three RBIs and Braelyn Jones and winning pitcher Katie Armstrong each hit doubles for Burrell (6-0, 5-0) in a Section 1-4A win over Greensburg Salem (1-6-1, 0-4). Armstrong gave up one hit and struck out 11.
California 13, Jeannette 8 – McKenna Hewitt hit a double, and Kendelle Weston had two singles and three RBIs to help California (2-4) to a nonsection win. Mackenzie Lewis, Savannah Lock and Addyson Stout each hit a double for Jeannette (0-8).
Carmichaels 7, Washington 6 – Kendall Ellsworth and Sophia Zalar each hit two singles for Carmichaels (6-2, 4-1) in a Section 3-2A win. Sierra Johnson hit a home run and Savannah Johnson hit two doubles for Washington (0-5, 0-4).
Canon-McMillan 10, Baldwin 0 – Samantha Booher went 2 for 3 with a double and four RBIs, and Olivia Ford, and Aybriana Buswell each hit a double for Canon-McMillan (3-2, 3-1) in a Section 1-6A win over Baldwin (2-6, 0-5).
Chartiers-Houston 16, Fort Cherry 0 – Ella Richey hit a grand slam, Meadow Ferri had a double and four RBIs, and Nicolette Kloes and Bella Hess each had a double for Chartiers-Houston (9-1, 7-0) in a Section 1-2A win over Fort Cherry (1-5, 0-4)
Chartiers Valley 8, West Allegheny 7 – Taylor Walsh hit a two-run homer, and Marta Gualazzi had two doubles and two RBIs to push Chartiers Valley (8-2, 6-2) to a Section 4-5A win. Eliana Vicari-Baker, Adriana Vicari-Baker and Aubrey Police each hit a triple for West Allegheny (6-3, 5-2).
Deer Lakes 15, Shady Side Academy 0 – Anna Bokulich had a triple and three RBIs, and Delanie Kaiser had a double and two RBIs for Deer Lakes (7-2, 5-0) in a Section 1-3A win over Shady Side Academy (0-4, 0-3).
Ellis School 20, Riverview 5 – Athena Iverson hit a three-run homer and drove in five runs and Annelise Hammer went 2 for 2 with a triple and four RBIs to lead Ellis School (1-3, 1-3) past Riverview (0-2, 0-2) in Section 3-A.
Ellwood CIty 17, Quaker Valley 0; Ellwood City 18, Quaker Valley 0 – Ellwood City (9-1, 7-1) swept a Section 2-3A doubleheader from Quaker Valley (0-5, 0-5). In the first game, Kyla Servick went 3 for 3 with two doubles, a triple and two RBIs, and Keira Rozanski and Angie Nardone each hit a double for Ellwood City. In the second game, Servick went 3 for 3 with a triple and three RBIs and Sara Schwarz threw three no-hit innings.
Franklin Regional 12, Penn Hills 2 – Sydney Jackson went 3 for 4 with a double, triple, home run and two RBIs, Madison Nguyen went 3 for 3 with a double and three RBIs, Karissa Seaman went 3 for 3 with a double and two RBIs for Franklin Regional (11-2, 7-2) in a Section 1-5A win over Penn Hills (3-4, 2-4).
Freeport 9, McKeesport 0 – Abby DeJidas went 3 for 4 with a double and two triples for Freeport (5-3, 4-2) in a Section 1-4A win over McKeesport (1-6, 1-5).
Greensburg Central Catholic 11, Avella 0 – Makenzee Kenney went 2 for 2 with two doubles, and Isabella Marquez hit a triple for Greensburg Central Catholic (7-3, 4-1) in a Section 2-A win over Avella (0-4, 0-3).
Hampton 5, Shaler 2 – Addy Maguire and Mackenzie Reese each hit a two-run homer, and Bella Henzler hit a double to lead Hampton (4-3, 3-3) to a Section 3-5A win over Shaler (8-3, 3-3).
Hempfield 3, Butler 2 – Maggie Howard had three singles and three RBIs, and Sarah Podkul had three singles to push Hempfield (8-0, 6-0) to a Section 2-6A win. Lily Vicari had a double, home run and two RBIs for Butler (0-6, 0-5).
Highlands 12, Knoch 11 – Jaycee Haidze hit the go-ahead solo home run in the top of the eighth to lift Highlands (4-3, 3-1) to a Section 1-4A win. Jess Cekada had a home run and two RBIs, and Carrah Scardina hit a double for the Golden Rams. Madi Gardner hit a home run for Knoch (4-6, 2-3).
Latrobe 9, Albert Gallatin 1 – Jenna Tallman hit a triple, Alana Thiel had three RBIs, and Sydney DeGram had two RBIs for Latrobe (4-3, 4-2) in a Section 2-5A win over Albert Gallatin (1-6, 1-6).
McGuffey 14, Brownsville 0 – Julia Barr had a triple, home run and three RBIs, and Katie Grimm had a triple for McGuffey (1-3, 1-3) in a Section 3-3A win over Brownsville (0-8, 0-5).
Montour 17, New Castle 4 – Mia Arndt hit two home runs, Angelina LeMarca also homered, and Avrie Polo hit a triple for Montour (6-2, 4-1) in a Section 3-4A win. Raequelle Young hit a double for New Castle (2-6, 2-5).
Mohawk 6, Freedom 2 – Ava Nulph hit two doubles for Mohawk (5-3, 5-2) in a Section 4-2A win. Emillee Waggoner hit a triple for Freedom (1-8, 1-7).
Mt. Lebanon 8, Peters Township 5 – Deirdre Flaherty went 2 for 2 with two home runs and four RBIs, and Kate Borza hit a home run for Mt. Lebanon (6-3, 4-1) in a Section 1-6A win. Sami Bewick had a double, home run and three RBIs for Peters Township (4-6, 1-4).
Neshannock 15, New Brighton 0 – Hunter Newman had a double, home run and four RBIs, and Addy Frye and Abigail Measel each hit doubles for Neshannock (8-0, 7-0) in a Section 4-2A win over New Brighton (0-8, 0-7).
North Hills 11, Fox Chapel 3 – Sophia Roncone hit a grand slam and Abby Scheller went 3 for 3 with a double, home run and three RBIs for North Hills (6-1, 6-1) in a Section 3-5A win. Hunter Taylor hit a double for Fox Chapel (6-3, 3-2).
OLSH 16, Burgettstown 1 – Morgan O’Brien went 2 for 3 with a double and four RBIs, and Justena Giles and Juliet Vybiral each hit a double for OLSH (6-1, 6-1) in a Section 1-2A win over Burgettstown (5-6, 2-4).
Penn-Trafford 14, Gateway 0 – Kylee Piconi, Hannah Allen and Olivia Popovich each hit a home run, Riley Moors hit two doubles, and Kylie Anthony, Alexa Forsythe and Mack Keenan doubled for Penn Trafford (10-1, 6-1) in a Section 2-5A win over Gateway (0-6, 0-6).
Pine-Richland 10, Seneca Valley 1 – Marissa DeLuca hit two doubles, and Jocelyn Langer and Calle Henne each had two RBIs for Pine-Richland (6-2, 4-2) in a Section 2-6A win. Gabbi Aughton threw a one-hitter with nine strikeouts. Lexie Hames hit a home run for the lone hit for Seneca Valley (5-5, 3-4).
Plum 17, Woodland Hills 1 – Talor Lorish hit a triple, and Dani Picci hit a double for Plum (3-8, 3-5) in a Section 1-5A win over Woodland Hills (0-5, 0-5).
Ringgold 8, Uniontown 7 – Morgan Bucci hit a walk-off single to lift Ringgold (3-8, 2-6) to a win over Uniontown (0-5, 0-5) in a Section 2-4A matchup. Cassidy Kunkel went 2 for 2 with a triple and three RBIs, Amy Peterson doubled and tripled, and Olivia Vecchio hit a triple for the Rams. Jordan Hoover, Summer Hawk, Claire White and Sequoia Dunlap each hit a home run for Uniontown.
Riverside 7, Shenango 1 – Sam Rosenberger went 4 for 4 with five RBIs, and Olivia Reed hit a double for Riverside (5-2, 4-2) in a Section 4-2A win. Madison Iwanjenko hit a triple and Angelina Melillo hit a double for Shenango (2-6, 2-5).
Rochester 16, Sewickley Academy 0 – Lydia Shaffer had two doubles, a triple and four RBIs, and Ash Scheidemantle hit a double for Rochester (2-3, 2-2) in a Section 1-A win. Madison Miller hit a double for Sewickley Academy (1-5, 1-5).
Serra Catholic 11, Brentwood 0 – Tori Tom went 3 for 3 with two home runs and four RBIs, Hope Lyons hit a home run, Caroline Malandra had a triple, and Madisyn Zigarovich had a double and three RBIs for Serra Catholic (7-2, 5-2) in a Section 2-2A win over Brentwood (1-5, 0-5).
South Allegheny 6, Southmoreland 4 – Morgan Mosqueda hit two triples and Payton Limley and Breena Komarnisky each hit a double to help South Allegheny (8-1, 5-0) to a Section 3-3A win. Amarah McCutcheon hit a home run, and Gwen Basinger, Beatrice Pawlikowsky and Tyson Martin each hit a double for Southmoreland (6-2, 4-2).
South Fayette 11, Brashear 3 – Maddie Cavenaugh went 3 for 3 with a double, home run and three RBIs, Haley Nicholas went 3 for 4 with two doubles and a triple, Charlotte Dziki hit a triple, and Stephanie Binek hit a double for South Fayette (6-7) in a nonsection win. Ayden Dickman and Riley Palombia each hit a double for Brashear (1-3).
St. Joseph 16, Northgate 5 – Jamie Noonan went 3 for 3 with a double, triple and four RBIs, Taylor Hunkele went 2 for 2 with two doubles, Stella Swanson hit a triple, and Violet Hill hit a double for St. Joseph (3-3, 2-1) in a Section 3-A win. Shyla Baptiste went 2 for 2 with a triple and two RBIs for Northgate (1-3, 1-2).
Thomas Jefferson 7, Connellsville 2 – Graci Fairman hit a grand slam and Savannah Mallozzi hit a double and had three RBIs for Thomas Jefferson (6-5, 5-1) in a Section 2-5A win. Mallory Orndorff had two RBIs for Connellsville (4-5, 2-3).
Trinity 11, Moon 7 – Madison Miller went 3 for 4 with two home runs and six RBIs, and Hannah Suhoski hit a home run for Trinity (11-1, 7-0) in a Section 4-5A win. Ava Karpa went 3 for 4 with a double, triple and three RBIs, and Maddie Trost hit a home run for Moon (1-8, 1-7).
Union 6, South Side 0 – Emily Siddall went 2 for 3 with a double and triple, and Addie Nogay hit a triple for Union (12-1, 7-0) in a Section 1-A win over South Side (4-3, 1-2).
Upper St. Clair 19, Western Beaver 2; Upper St. Clair 16, Western Beaver 1 – Ava Martin hit for the cycle, driving in nine runs, to lead Upper St. Clair (6-6, 5-3) to a Section 4-5A win over Western Beaver (0-6, 0-6) in the first game of a doubleheader. Ava Pries went 3 for 4 with two triples and three RBIs, and Emma Redlinger had a triple. In game two, Elisa Tucker went 3 for 4 with a double and three RBIs, Pries doubled, tripled and had two RBIs, and Sarah Robert tripled and knocked in two runs. Izzie Lefebvre doubled for the Golden Beavers.
Valley 15, Derry 3 – Morgan Dunkle hit a home run, Leah Taliani hit a triple, and Ryleigh Karsten and Gabby Campana-Chambers each hit a double for Valley (3-2, 3-1) in a Section 1-3A win. Maize Legge hit a triple for Derry (0-6, 0-5).
Waynesburg 14, Mt. Pleasant 4 – Lily Rush and Kendall Lemley each hit a home run, and Morgan Stephenson, Kylee Goodman and Paige Jones each hit a triple for Waynesburg (6-3, 4-2) in a Section 3-3A win over Mt. Pleasant (3-7, 2-4).
West Greene 17, Monessen 6 – Lexie Six went 2 for 2 with a triple, home run and three RBIs, Anna Durbin and Katie Lampe each hit a triple, and Taylor Karvan and Ali Goodwin doubled for West Greene (6-3, 6-0) in a Section 2-A win over Monessen (0-5, 0-4).
Yough 9, West Mifflin 5 – McKenzie Pritts had a triple, home run and three RBIs, and Kaylin Ritenour hit a double for Yough (7-1, 5-1) in a Section 2-4A win. Addie Hilligsberg hit a double and home run for West Mifflin (10-5, 6-3).
Girls lacrosse
Quaker Valley 16, North Catholic 6 – Kyra Gabriele scored five goals to lead Quaker Valley to a Section 2-2A win. Shannon Von Kaenel had three goals and Emma Smith and Chase Kriebel added two apiece.
Blackhawk 18, Trinity 7 – Bailey Nicely scored four goals to help Blackhawk to a Section 2-2A win. Alayna Cipolla and Mia Piocquidio had three goals and Andrea Kinger added two.
Boys volleyball
Canon-McMillan 3, North Hills 0 – Luke Bockius had eight kills and four digs to lead Canon-McMillan to a 25-17, 25-19, 25-21 nonsection win. Riley King had six kills and five blocks, and Luke Fincham added four kills, three aces and three digs.
