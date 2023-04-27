High school roundup for April 26, 2023: Avonworth fends off challenge from Deer Lakes

Wednesday, April 26, 2023

Rylee Gray singled, doubled, homered and drove in four runs to lead Avonworth to a 14-4 victory over Deer Lakes in a matchup of the top two teams in the Section 1-3A softball standings Wednesday.

Abigail Brooks singled, homered and also plated four for the Antelopes (14-1, 8-0). Tira Wakmonski doubled and had two RBIs for the Lancers (8-3, 5-2).

Armstrong 28, Gateway 0 – Natalie Zeigler doubled and knocked in three runs and Abigail Bauer had four RBIs as Armstrong (13-1, 8-0) routed Gateway (1-11, 0-8) in Section 2-5A.

Beaver 5, Blackhawk 1 – Sami Springman crushed a two-run homer and Kenzie Springer went 3 for 4 with two RBIs as Beaver (4-8, 3-6) defeated Blackhawk (3-10, 3-6) in Section 3-4A. Zoey Linder doubled for the Cougars.

Bethel Park 8, Peters Township 4 – Anna Duguid hit a two-run double and Nicolette Antonucci had a solo home run for Bethel Park (4-9, 3-5) in a Section 4-5A win. Mackenzie Morgan tripled and finished with two RBIs for Peters Township (3-10, 1-7).

Brownsville 2, McGuffey 1 – Kami Franks and Mia O’Hearn each doubled and drove in a run to lead Brownsville (4-7, 3-4) past McGuffey (7-5, 4-4) in Section 4-3A. Roxanne Painter doubled twice for the Highlanders.

Burgettstown 15, Beth-Center 0 – Layla Sherman homered and finished with five RBIs and Julia Jastrzebski struck out six in a four-inning, one-hit shutout win for Burgettstown (9-5, 6-3) in Section 3-2A. Gianna Petersen had a hit for Beth-Center (0-14, 0-9).

Carlynton 15, Cornell 3 – Kyla Morris fanned nine and drove in a run on a double while Abbey Tomaszewski hit an RBI double for Carlynton (6-5, 6-4) in a Section 1-A defeat of Cornell (1-10, 1-9).

Carmichaels 15, California 0 – Kaitlyn Waggett doubled, tripled and drove in five runs and Ashton Batis homered for Carmichaels (13-0, 9-0) in Section 2-A. Bailey Barnyak threw a three-inning, one-hit shutout. Leah Urick singled for California (2-9, 1-7).

Central Valley 4, Hopewell 3 – Mia Shroads hit a walk-off RBI single to lift Central Valley (7-3, 6-2) past Hopewell (9-3, 6-2) in Section 2-3A. Maddie Spirnak doubled twice and drove in two runs for the Warriors. Chloe Nale and Jordyn Glumac each had two hits and an RBI for the Vikings.

Charleroi 10, Bentworth 0 – Riley Jones doubled twice, Lyla Brunner doubled, and Sofia Celaschi fanned 13 in a five-inning, no-hitter for Charleroi (11-2, 6-2) against Bentworth (5-6, 5-4) in Section 3-2A.

Chartiers Valley 15, Ambridge 0 – Lily Duffill singled and homered and Taylor Walsh and Delaney O’Connor each singled and doubled to lead Chartiers Valley (14-1, 10-0) to a Section 3-4A win over Ambridge (3-10, 2-8). Marta Gualazzi had two hits and three RBIs and Callie Mangan doubled and plated a pair for the Colts.

Elizabeth Forward 11, Belle Vernon 1 – Shelby Telegdy doubled twice and knocked in four runs while allowing one run on one hit and Anna Resnik homered to lead Elizabeth Forward (12-0, 9-0) to a Section 2-4A win. Mia Zubovic smacked a solo home run for Belle Vernon (10-4, 7-2).

Ellwood City 18, Beaver Falls 0 – Julia Nardone homered while Amber McQuiston drove in five runs and Ellie Kalantzias collected four RBIs as Ellwood City (9-4, 5-3) shut out Beaver Falls (2-9, 1-7). McQuiston struck out nine and allowed two hits in five innings for the Wolverines.

Fox Chapel 15, Oakland Catholic 0 – Ava Walmsley slapped a two-run double while Adina Rosen, Caitie Troutman and Hunter Taylor each drove in a run for Fox Chapel (6-7, 4-4) in a Section 1-5A win against Oakland Catholic (0-7, 0-7).

Frazier 23, Bishop Canevin 0 – Madison Bednar threw a three-inning perfect game with six strikeouts and went 2 for 2 with two RBIs to lead Frazier (9-1, 8-0) past Bishop Canevin (2-6, 2-6) in Section 3-A. Maria Felsher had three hits, Delaney Warnick drove in three runs, and Grace Vaughn tripled and drove in a pair for the Commodores.

Greensburg Central Catholic 9, Brentwood 3 – Makenzee Kenney doubled, tripled and drove in a run and Macee Magill went 4 for 5 with three RBIs to lead Greensburg Central Catholic (9-1, 6-1) to a Section 2-2A victory. MacKenzie Castigliane knocked in two runs for Brentwood (1-8, 1-7).

Greensburg Salem 7, Albert Gallatin 4 – Mia Peticca hit a three-run homer and Gionnah Ruffner doubled and knocked in three runs for Greensburg Salem (7-7, 4-5) in a Section 2-4A win. Alexis Metts smacked a two-run double for Albert Gallatin (7-6, 4-6).

Hampton 16, North Catholic 1 – Addy Maguire and Jessica Lange each tripled and Charlotte Lomb finished with three RBIs as Hampton (10-3, 7-3) thumped North Catholic (0-9, 0-9) in Section 3-4A. Maggie Foley had two hits for the Trojans.

Hempfield 9, Canon-McMillan 3 – Hannah Uhrenek went 3 for 4 with a double, home run and two RBIs and Emily Griffith hit a solo home run as Hempfield (12-2, 9-2) beat Canon-McMillan (5-8, 4-7) in Section 1-6A. Olivia Ford homered and knocked in two runs for the Big Macs.

Jeannette 10, St. Joseph 0 – Winning pitcher Grace Stein allowed three singles and struck out 11 while going 2 for 3 with three RBIs to lead Jeannette (8-2, 5-2) to a Section 3-A shutout of St. Joseph (2-8, 2-7). Frankie Crosby had two RBIs for the Jayhawks.

Knoch 6, Highlands 1 – Brynne Smith homered and drove in three runs and Lizzie Danik racked up three hits for Knoch (7-6, 6-1) in a Section 1-4A victory. Abbie Deiseroth drove in the lone run for Highlands (3-9, 3-5).

Laurel 11, Freedom 0 – Addie Deal struck out six and allowed two hits in a five-inning shutout to lead Laurel (10-2, 7-2) to a Section 1-2A win against Freedom (3-10, 2-7). Autumn Boyd went 3 for 3 with a double, home run and four RBIs while Hayden Seifert and Grace Kissick each hit solo home runs for the Spartans.

Leechburg 12, Monessen 6 – Karli Mazak singled, doubled and tripled and Ava Ferretti doubled twice and drove in three runs to lead Leechburg (6-6, 6-2) to a Section 3-A win. Kendra Jones singled, tripled and drove in a run for Monessen (5-6, 5-5).

Mars 11, New Castle 1 – Taylor Schmitt crushed two home runs and drove in three runs and Annalyn Issacs homered and finished with five RBIs as Mars (6-6, 4-3) defeated New Castle (4-9, 1-6) in Section 3-5A. Tamiyah Kimmel singled in a run for the Red Hurricanes.

McKeesport 6, Indiana 2 – Emme Stout went 2 for 4 with a home run and five RBIs and Tayla Minnick doubled as McKeesport (7-7, 3-5) beat Indiana (11-4, 5-3) in Section 1-4A. Ella Myers homered for Indiana.

Mohawk 10, Quaker Valley 0 – Aricka Young doubled and knocked in two runs and Lydia Cole collected two RBIs for Mohawk (8-4, 5-3) in a Section 2-3A win over Quaker Valley (3-7, 1-7). Reagan Magno tossed the shutout for the Warriors.

Moon 1, South Fayette 0 – Cami Chambers drove in the winning run and Abbie Warnagiris struck out 10 as Moon (3-8, 2-5) blanked South Fayette (8-7, 5-3) in Section 3-5A. Emma Earley struck out 14 for the Lions.

Mt. Lebanon 9, Butler 1 – Brooke Boehmer hit a three-run homer and finished with four RBIs while Hannah Boomhower doubled and homered to lead Mt. Lebanon (4-8, 3-7) to a Section 1-6A victory. Lily Vicari hit a home run for Butler (2-11, 2-10).

Mt. Pleasant 8, Derry 0 – Ally Jones slugged a three-run home run and Sophia Smithnosky hit a solo shot as Mt. Pleasant (10-6, 5-3) shut out Derry (2-9, 1-6) in Section 3-3A. Gianna Stanek had nine strikeouts for the Vikings.

North Allegheny 8, Baldwin 1 – Caitlin Logan went 3 for 3 with a double, a home run and five RBIs, McKenna Rowlands hit an RBI triple, and Anne Melle struck out 11 for North Allegheny (12-4, 9-3) in a Section 1-6A win. Avery Herrington homered for Baldwin (0-15, 0-12).

North Hills 13, Penn Hills 3 – Alexa Edmunds went 2 for 3 with a home run and four RBIs while Brenna Westwood and Miranda Groll each tripled and drove in two runs for North Hills (11-2, 5-2) in a Section 1-5A win. Shania Lewis doubled, homered and knocked in two for Penn Hills (5-6, 2-6).

Northgate 21, Rochester 5 – Jenna Thomas homered and Brianna Thomas doubled, tripled and had five RBIs as Northgate (7-3, 7-2) smashed Rochester (0-8, 0-8) in Section 1-1A.

Obama Academy 24, Ellis School 13 – Malerie Branson had four hits, including two doubles, and Kyla Cerminara homered to lead Obama Academy to a nonsection win. Mia Quarles singled and doubled twice and Ray Gwin also had three hits for Obama. Athena Iverson and Elyse Brennan singled and doubled for Ellis School.

Penn-Trafford 7, Kiski Area 2 – Lorryn Sepe clubbed a home run while Rilie Moors and Kylie Anthony each hit a triple for Penn-Trafford (4-9, 3-5) in a Section 2-5A win over Kiski Area (6-6, 2-6). Mackenzie Rainey tripled and drove in two runs for the Cavaliers.

Serra Catholic 9, Steel Valley 2 – Caroline Malandra homered and brought home two runs and Ava Wisniewski doubled and drove in four runs for Serra Catholic (13-2, 8-0) in a Section 2-2A win. Abby Curran drove in both runs for Steel Valley (3-9, 3-5).

Seton LaSalle 5, Keystone Oaks 3 – Kiara Cerminara hit a two-run homer and Paige Kuisis doubled as Seton LaSalle (4-8, 4-4) beat Keystone Oaks (0-11, 0-8) in Section 4-3A. Winning pitcher Mary Ann Starkey struck out five in seven innings. Mia Dalessando drove in two runs for the Golden Eagles.

Shady Side Academy 4, Valley 3 – Mya Kearns, Savanna Muir and Becca Schriver raked three hits apiece to lead Shady Side academy (2-9, 1-7) past Valley (4-8, 1-6) in Section 1-3A. Ryleigh Kasten homered for the Vikings.

Shaler 8, Plum 2 – Emily Spears homered and brought home three runs, Bethany Rodman and Alyssa Scaffold each doubled in a run, and Bria Bosiijevac struck out 10 in five innings for Shaler (14-0, 8-0) in a Section 1-5A win. Taylor Lorish hit a solo home run for Plum (7-6, 4-4).

Shenango 14, New Brighton 0 – Reagan Lynn singled, doubled and drove in three runs and Kennedi Lynn and Brianna Aluisa combined on a three-hit shutout for Shenango (5-6, 5-4) in a win over New Brighton (4-9, 3-7) in Section 1-2A. Zoe Offie singled and doubled and Madison Iwanjenko and Ashley DeCarbo each had three hits and an RBI for the Wildcats.

South Allegheny 2, Ligonier Valley 1 – Cadence McBride’s two-run home run was the difference as South Allegheny (6-9, 2-6) beat Ligonier Valley (6-5, 4-4) in Section 3-3A. Cheyenne Piper struck out 10 and Payton LaVale drove in the only run for the Rams.

South Side 18, Sewickley Academy 3 – Halina Matijevich doubled twice and had three RBIs, Anna Graff doubled and drove in three, and Miladija Pavlovich doubled and finished with five RBIs as South Side (6-3, 6-2) defeated Sewickley Academy (2-7, 2-6) in Section 1-A.

Thomas Jefferson 17, Connellsville 0 – Allie Chalovich homered, Zoe Krizan doubled and drove in four runs, and Morgan Alisesky had three RBIs for Thomas Jefferson (11-4, 6-2) in a Section 4-5A win. Kendall Pielin tossed a five-inning, one-hit shutout for the Jaguars. Morgan Adams had the only hit for Connellsville (2-10, 2-6).

Trinity 6, Upper St. Clair 2 – Trinity (12-1, 8-0) played long ball in Section 4-5A, getting home runs from Addison Agnew and Ryleigh Hoy to beat Upper St. Clair (8-5, 4-4). Ava Prise went 2 for 3 with a homer for the Panthers.

Uniontown 9, Laurel Highlands 5 – Kaylee Mutnansky, Sequoia Dunlap and Emmaleigh Noah homered for Uniontown (5-5, 5-2) in a Section 2-4A defeat of Laurel Highlands (2-9, 2-8). Jayna Fabery homered for the Mustangs.

Waynesburg 4, South Park 2 – Dani Stockdale doubled and Hannah Wood and Abby Davis each recorded two hits for Waynesburg (11-2, 8-0) in a Section 4-3A win. Kylie Mettrick hit a solo home run for South Park (8-4, 4-3).

West Allegheny 4, Western Beaver 2 – Ava Henke clubbed a home run and drove in two runs while Emily Nolan was 3 for 3 with a double and an RBI for West Allegheny (15-1, 8-0) in a Section 3-5A victory. Emma Bogacki doubled and had an RBI for Western Beaver (5-7, 2-5).

West Greene 8, Jefferson-Morgan 2 – Winning pitcher Payton Gilbert struck out 13 and helped her own cause with a homer, leading West Greene (9-5, 6-2) past Jefferson-Morgan (7-6, 5-5) in Section 2-A. Marissa Tharp went 3 for 3 with a double and three RBIs and London Whipkey also had three hits and a double for the Pioneers.

West Mifflin 15, Woodland Hills 0 – Rylie Dobnak and Aurora Rosso each hit a double and drove in three runs while winning pitcher Addie Hilligsberg doubled and had two RBIs and allowed one hit in a three-inning shutout for West Mifflin (10-3, 6-2) in Section 1-4A. Liv Rocco had the only hit for Woodland Hills (0-10, 0-7).

Baseball

Ambridge 6, Beaver 1 – Caison Holland and Donte Prentice had two hits each as Ambridge (3-10, 1-7) beat Beaver (4-9, 2-6) in Section 1-4A. Holland doubled and Prentice had a pair of RBIs.

Eden Christian 15, Monessen 0 – Eden Christian (10-2, 9-1) scored 10 runs in the bottom of the second on its way to beating Monessen (1-11, 1-7) in three innings in Section 3-A. Brady Hull went 3 for 3 with a double and five RBIs. Brian Feldman and Noah Emswiler had two hits each and Caleb Emswiler tripled.

Ellwood City 10, Central Valley 0 – Will Nardone pitched six shutout innings with five strikeouts and Chase Wilson went 3 for 3 with a pair of RBIs for Ellwood City (4-10) in a nonsection win over Central Valley (5-9). Jordan Keller and Ryan Widmaier contributed two hits apiece for the Wolverines.

Fox Chapel 2, Pine-Richland 0 – Troy Susnak doubled and knocked in a run while winning pitcher Ryan Inglis allowed four hits in a shutout win for Fox Chapel (9-5) over Pine-Richland (12-5) in nonsection play.

Kiski Area 10, Knoch 0 – Jake Smith had an RBI double and Lebryn Smith was the winning pitcher as Kiski Area (9-5, 6-2) blanked Knoch (3-12, 2-6) in Section 4-4A. Blake Fritz singled in a pair for the Cavaliers and Wyatt Krogh had two hits and an RBI.

Mohawk 11, Beaver Falls 1; Mohawk 21, Beaver Falls 0 – Bobby Fadden doubled and knocked in three runs and Jacob Werner allowed one run on one hit and struck out 10 in a six-inning victory for Mohawk (11-2, 7-1) in the first game of a Section 1-3A doubleheader with Beaver Falls (0-9, 0-9).

In the second game, A.J. Verdi knocked in five runs while Bobby Fadden and Keian Hopper each had three RBIs for Mohawk. Vinny Pezzuolo struck out 10 for the Warriors.

Neshannock 8, Shenango 7 – Giovanni Valentine had two hits and drove in three runs, including the walk-off RBI single in the bottom of the seventh, to lead Neshannock (11-2, 6-2) to a Section 1-3A sweep. Grant Melder doubled and drove in two runs and Jake Rynd had two hits for the Lancers. Braden Zeigler, Braeden D’Angelo and Zach Herb each singled and doubled for Shenango (3-6, 3-4).

New Brighton 7, Laurel 6 – After Laurel scored three runs to tie the game in the top of the seventh, Jeriah Sheffield hit a walk-off single in the bottom half to secure a Section 3-3A win for New Brighton (10-4, 7-3). Sheffield had two hits, Brennan Cattivera tripled, and Bobby Budacki doubled. Conner Pontzloff went 3 for 3 with a double and an RBI for the Spartans (3-10, 3-7).

Riverside 12, Quaker Valley 4 – Bo Fornataro finished 4 for 4 with a pair of doubles and three RBIs to pace Riverside (12-0, 8-0) in a Section 1-3A win. Sam Barber had three hits including a double for the Panthers and Hunter Garvin singled, doubled and drove in two. Oscar Roig and Jack Szuba had three hits each for Quaker Valley (5-7, 4-6).

Sewickley Academy 22, Cornell 4 – Bennett Spencer doubled and drove in four runs, Nolan Donnelly had three RBIs, and Jordan Smith doubled twice for Sewickley Academy (5-7, 5-3) in a Section 3-A rout of Cornell (5-7, 4-4). Walter Clarit doubled and homered for the Raiders.

South Side 15, Northgate 0 – Ryder Goe, Carter Wilson and Tyler Staab doubled and South Side (12-1, 9-1) cruised past Northgate (2-11, 2-8) in Section 3-A.

Girls lacrosse

Fox Chapel 10, Shady Side Academy 6 – Sydney Schutzman scored six goals and Lindsay Scheffler added three goals and three assists for Fox Chapel (9-3) in a Section 2-3A win.

Mt. Lebanon 18, Peters Township 9 – Led by five goals from Sarah Hudak, four from Addie Murdoch and three from Mollie Steingrower, Mt. Lebanon picked up a Section 1-3A win. Emma Kail scored five goals and Lani Filoon added three for Peters Township.

Pine-Richland 12, North Allegheny 4 – Hannah Young scored two goals, including the 100th of her career, to lead Pine-Richland to a Section 2-3A win. Cate Gentile scored three goals and Caroline Gentile and Madeline Mill added two goals apiece.

Track and field

MAC Championships – Laurel’s Tori Atkins put on a sprinting show, winning the 100, 200 and 400 and anchoring the winning 400-meter relay team as the Spartans won the girls team championship. Regan Atkins won the javelin and joined her sister on the winning 400 relay.

Montour was second in the team race, getting wins from Harley Kletz in the 800, Lakyn Schaltenbrand in the 1,600, Marlo Cyanovich in the discus and in the 3,200 relay.

West Allegheny’s Kaitlyn Eger was a double winner, taking the 100 hurdles and pole vault.

Carlynton athletes won the long jump with Clare Ruffing and triple jump with Jordynn Carter.

Led by a win from Nora Johns in the 300 hurdles, Quaker Valley was third in the team race.

Other girls winners were Riverside’s Lexi Fluharty in the 3,200, Ellwood City’s Delaney Sturgeon in the high jump, Beaver Falls’ Mikayla Anderson in the shot put and the Hopewell 1,600 relay team.

Led by first-place finishes from Patrick Diana in the 110-meter hurdles, Jacob Puhalla in the 800 and the 3,200 relay team, Moon claimed the boys team title.

Mars claimed the most gold with first-place finishes from Jacob Thompson in the 200, Evan Kurpakus in the high jump, Kasra Ghadimi in the pole vault and the 1,600 relay team.

Shenango’s Andrew Demko, who won the shot put and discus, was the only double individual boys winner.

West Allegheny was second in the team race with wins from Brennan McClafferty in the 400 and Cody Mankowski in the triple jump.

New Castle was third, getting wins from Kaevon Gardner in the 100 and the 400 relay team.

Other boys winners were Blackhawk’s Ethan Papa in the 1,600 Mohawk’s Jackson Schoedel in the 3,200, Laurel’s Kurt Lambright in the 300 hurdles and South Side’s Chase Hartle in the javelin.